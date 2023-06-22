7 Inventive Grain-Free Vodkas to Elevate Cocktail Hour

While many people are partial to a particular type of liquor, it appears that vodka remains the most popular and valuable spirit in the U.S. The clear, flavorless spirit’s initial popularity dates back to the martinis of the 1940s, and in 1976, vodka surpassed whiskey as the best-selling spirit in America. It’s remained on top since then, according to IWSR Drinks Analysis, though in recent years, agave spirits, notably tequila, have been giving vodka a run for its money, encroaching closer to the top spot this year—in fact, IWSR also predicts it has the potential to succeed the category by the end of 2023. As such, vodka producers have been innovating with new and exciting varieties to keep the attention of loyal customers.

Among the techniques: premiumization, new flavors and ready-to-drink beverages (RTDs). Brands have also been adopting new production techniques, including emphasizing non-grain vodkas.

Traditionally, a vodka’s base is created by fermenting grain (typically wheat, rye or corn), then distilled, filtered, diluted (usually 60 percent water to 40 percent spirit) and, finally, bottled. With non-grain vodkas, producers use less conventional fruits and vegetables, with inventive bases ranging from Sonoma grapes to Hawaiian pineapple, in order to craft smooth, quality vodka that plays up in cocktails and lend themselves well to drink neat.

While not necessarily novel, non-grain vodkas are certainly gaining more attention as of late. They’re worth trying for anyone avoiding grain, or simply those looking to try something new. “As the American palate is changing and becoming acclimated to unique flavors, people are becoming more and more open to the non-traditional ways of spirits,” Chris Hanson, co-owner and master distiller at Hanson of Sonoma, told Observer. In addition, Hanson notes that there are a number of benefits to using grapes instead of a grain base, such as a more floral quality, less burn at the back of your throat and a coating mouthfeel with lingering salinity. The unique qualities from different vegetables and fruits used as a vodka base will vary depending on the substitute.

Upstate Vodka, for example, presses local apples and turns them into a liquid that is then fermented with Kosher yeast. The process takes three times as long as the traditional grain technique, and results in a much cleaner and smoother vodka, with a finish that carries hints of apple.

Below, discover more of the most unique, non-grain vodkas currently on the market.

Located in the heart of California wine country, Hanson of Sonoma exclusively uses 100 percent certified organic grapes to make vino, then distills it to become the base of their non-grain vodka. This small-batch, family-owned vodka brand launched in Sonoma in 2013, and works with the family-owned, third-generation winemakers at Ceja Vineyards to create their vodka base. The original vodka provides the ideal balance of floral and savory notes for a Vesper or dirty martini—specifically, one with Castelvetrano olives. There are also infused offerings, made with locally-sourced fruits and vegetables such as Cucumber Mandarin, Meyer Lemon and other seasonal flavors.

Master distiller Ken Wortz presses 70 to 80 apples (all sourced from New York state farms) for every bottle of Upstate Vodka. After pressing, Wortz is left with a liquid that is fermented with Kosher yeast, then twice distilled in 16- and 18-plate two-column stills (this is a purer distillate than the pot still, often better regarded for flavored spirits). The spirit has a subtly sweet, natural taste, and a crisp mouthfeel. Though not technically “flavored,” the natural sweetness lends itself to creative cocktails, like Upstate’s Spiced Cider recipe with lemon juice, chai tea syrup and apple cider, or a cranberry gimlet. Every bottle is produced and bottled at the brand’s Charlotteville, New York facility.

Produced in KwaZulu Natal, South Africa and made from the region’s finest sugarcane, Vusa is triple-distilled and then filtered, for an exceptionally silky vodka. The single filtration ensures it holds onto unique flavors and aromas that add to the individuality; herbal notes of eucalyptus and soft grassiness make it perfect to sip either on the rocks with a lime wheel or perhaps in a Moscow Mule with a twist, in the form of the addition of hibiscus syrup to the standard lime and ginger beer.

In Maui, Hali’imaile Distilling Company uses the prolific resource that is the island’s pineapple—more specifically, the Maui Gold pineapple. It’s the only vodka in the world to be distilled from Maui Gold pineapple. This variety stands out among Hawaiian pineapples as it’s particularly sweet; the high sugar content translates to a superior fermentation. Unlike the subtle hints or aromas of non-grain vodkas, Pau Maui Vodka doesn’t exhibit even a hint of pineapple—it’s exceptionally crisp and pure. The cleanness of the vodka is a result of their single distillation in 14-foot columns that are composed of 100 percent pharmaceutical-grade glass stills. Enjoy in a tropical cocktail like their suggested Lei Over, with elderflower, orange juice, lime bitters and coconut water, or a Porch Crawler, with lemonade concentrate and light beer.

Bees are responsible for the libations at Caledonia Spirits in Montpelier, Vermont. What started with a gin created from pure raw honey in 2011 has since evolved to include a vodka, too. The honey is not heated prior to fermentation, and head distiller Ryan Christansen won’t distill more than twice, which preserves the wild yeast of the nectar as well as the rich botanicals naturally found in the raw honey, of which there are four pounds in every bottle. The vodka is floral with an ever-subtle honey mouthfeel and sweetness, which plays perfectly in a negroni or a classic Bee’s Knees cocktail.

Ocean Organic Vodka’s small batch liquor is inspired by the surrounding Maui landscape. The team knew they had to operate sustainably, especially in such a delicate ecosystem, so their facility runs on renewable energy sources. It’s produced using organic sugar cane and deep sea mineral water, the latter of which is drawn from 3,000 feet below the ocean and is high in magnesium, potassium and calcium. The vodka is smooth, with a velvety mouthfeel that is quite unexpected from a typical vodka, but ends with a brightness courtesy of the deep ocean water minerals. Sip neat for the fullest introduction to this complex vodka, or use in a coconut water cocktail, with muddled mint leaves and a dash of agave syrup.

Borrowing its name from Maine’s 16.7-mile long Cold River, this brand uses water from its namesake source, as well as Maine potatoes, for its premium vodka. Cold River uses whole potatoes, as opposed to potato starch, then triple distills the spirit for a classically crisp and clean sip. There are many ways to explore its martini-favored qualities, from an iconic Vesper to Cold River’s Tomato Water martini, composed of vodka, seasoned tomato water, lemon juice and a dash of pepper sauce.