The Best Hair Treatments to Get Your Mane Ready for Summer

You already know to adjust your skincare routine with the change in seasons, but what about your hair? If you’re ready to start wearing sundresses and embracing the impending summer heat, you’re probably going to want to make sure your entire body has fully exited its winter hibernation, and that includes your hair and scalp. If you’re looking for ways to make sure your tresses are ready for summertime, you’re in the right place, as we’ve found the best and most luxurious treatments to guarantee your hair will look its very best this season. Here’s how to revive your dry and dull winter hair, to get it in perfect condition for summer.

Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 Capillaire Purifying Hair & Scalp Treatment

If you’ve spent any time scrolling through TikTok, it’s likely you’ve seen scalp treatments. This hair and scalp experience at Paul Labrecque Salon and Skincare Spa is far more elegant than the usual treatments; think of it as a high-end facial for your head. The hour-long treatment gets rid of all of the build-up accumulated throughout winter, and works to purify and moisturize hair. Fans of Biologique’s famous Lotion P50 will be thrilled to learn that this process uses the same type of lotion, only it’s specifically formulated for the hair and scalp.

If you’re someone who’s always putting on dry shampoo after the gym, you’ll definitely benefit from this process. The treatment starts with a hair wash, before the stylist applies a P50 product, composed of apple cider vinegar and ginger, to cleanse and rebalance the pH of the scalp, which can help with dryness, hair loss and oiliness. Then, a super concentrated shea butter mask is applied while you sit under heat, in order to open up the hair cuticle. The final step is a leave-in conditioner with Vitamin B5, to seal in all of those products. This scalp detox also includes an incredibly relaxing head massage, and the best part is that your hair will be soft and full of body for months to come.

MagicSleek

This innovative hair straightening treatment was created by Olga Isakov at Something New Salon in Manalapan, New Jersey, and is now offered in multiple salons all around the country, including several New York City spots. Unlike intense processes that involve loads of chemicals, MagicSleek is nontoxic and formaldehyde-free. If you’re someone who always suffers from frizz in the summer, this treatment ensures you’ll wake up with what looks like a fresh blowout. Best of all? It lasts up to six months.

The Restore Treatment

This treatment from celebrity stylist Julien Farel uses innovative technology created by an Italian scientist to cleanse and condition the scalp and hair. Clients choose either Farel’s Haircare Vitamin (for colored and chemically treated hair) or his Hydrate Restore (for non-color treated hair), depending on their haircare needs. This water -activated shampoo treatment both deeply cleanses and conditions at the same time. Restore is made with hyaluronic acid, resveratrol and echinacea stem cell extracts, which helps to fortify the hair, scalp and roots. Whether your hair is oily or dry, this treatment aids in restoring both your hair and scalp back to an ideal pH level of 5.5, giving you a healthy head of hair for months to come. Clients simply sit under a steam at Farel’s Restore Salon & Spa (it’s located within the Loews Regency Hotel) for 30 minutes to saturate the hair and make sure they’re getting the best possible results. This is a quick, easy way to make sure your hair is ready for summer, without spending hours at the salon.

Shinefinity

If you want to experiment with a fresh spring color but aren’t ready to make a permanent commitment, try one of Seagull Hair Salon’s highly reflective glosses and glazes. which can add warmer tones for summer and get rid of lackluster locks. One of the most popular hair treatments uses Wella’s new line Shinefinity, to add color and shine without the nuisance of booking regular maintenance appointments.

Keratin

While you’ve surely heard of a full keratin straightening treatment, you can also prepare for summer with a partial option, if you want to control your frizz without losing your natural curls. “A partial keratin is ideal in the summer to give your frizzy hair a little weather-proofing,” Hairthrone Salon stylist Lizzy Weinberg told Observer. “By smoothing out your frizzy ‘problem areas,’ you allow your hair to dry naturally, but still have a sense of control over the outcome, especially in humidity.”

Shu Uemura Ashita Supreme Treatment

The Yves Durif Salon, located on the third floor of the Carlyle Hotel on the Upper East Side, offers quite a few treatments that will help transform lackluster locks just in time for summer. Treatment specialist Denise Germosen recommends the Shu Uemura Ashita Supreme Treatment, which starts at the scalp and works to add shine, reduce frizz and moisturize hair. This deep-penetrating treatment also helps prevent breakage, if that’s an issue you’ve been dealing with all winter long (and perhaps post-Covid). The treatment is safe for folks with sensitive scalps, too.