The Best Top-Shelf Japanese Whisky You Should Know

Japanese whisky exists today as one of the most sought-after styles of spirit on the planet. It’s difficult to imagine that a little over a decade ago, it was collecting dust on liquor store shelves. What changed? Well, it wasn’t actually the liquid itself. The country has been consistently demonstrating its superior craftsmanship within the category since 1923, when Shinjiro Torii founded the Yamazaki Distillery outside of Kyoto. It wasn’t until 2015, however, that connoisseurs really began to take note of what was happening there—that’s the year in which a now-iconic bottling from the legendary facility was singled out as the world’s best whisky in the annual Whisky Bible, besting fierce competition from Scotland and Ireland. The outcome grabbed international headlines and the fortunes of any entire industry were forever shifted.

Unfortunately, it has also come to mean that you have to possess a small fortune in order to get your hands on the stuff. Japanese distilleries are producing truly exceptional liquids, and they just can’t make it fast enough to keep up with swelling demand. As a result, prices have surged and allocations have become scant. Those that are willing and able to shell out the cash are rewarded with meticulously-sculpted single malts and blends that hum with sophistication and complexity. They flex a depth of flavor and a length of finish that can compare favorably against the loftiest of scotches.

Certain expressions of such are downright impossible to source. The aforementioned Yamazaki, for example—the Sherry Cask 2013—is touted online by several international retailers at around $14,000 per bottle. Spending that much money on the whisky doesn’t even guarantee you a solid bottle; it requires quite a good deal of faith in the specific site and its packing and shipping prowess. Either way, you’re not going to see this one lying around your local bottle shop—or any bottle shop, for that matter.

If you’re looking to amass an enviable collection of Japanese whisky for your home bar, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we share a balanced list of offerings spanning the breadth of beauty and flavor profiles characterizing the category. And for the sake of those who are realistic about their pursuit, we’re sticking with stuff that you stand a chance of actually scoring—even if at a hefty premium. If you want to avoid that last part, you’ll need a time machine, as the days of affordable top-shelf Japanese whisky are a thing of the past.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.