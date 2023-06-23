The Most Festive Cocktails for Any Fourth of July Fête

No matter how you’re spending the Fourth of July, might we suggest adding a festive summer cocktail to the equation? Whether you’re planning an elaborate July 4th fête, spending the day lounging by the pool with friends and family, or just basking in the beloved summery treat of a long weekend, it’s always a good idea to mix up a batch of celebratory drinks to brighten up the festivities. Not only is a cheerful beverage the perfect complement to all your favorite Independence Day BBQ mainstays like burgers, hot dogs and all things red, white and blue on America’s birthday, but a refreshing July 4 cocktail is also the best way to beat the stifling heat on a hot summer day.

Sure, a crisp glass of white wine, rosé or a beer is always nice, but this year, elevate your July 4 celebrations with a festive yet elegant cocktail. Whether you’re looking for a classic cocktail or a firecracker of a drink, we’ve got you covered—just avoid jello shots at all costs. Below, see the most delicious (and easy to make!) concoctions to serve at any kind of 4th of July party.

The Best Fourth of July Cocktail Recipes

Bacardi Miami Vice

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Bacardi Superior or Coconut Rum

1.25 oz coconut cream

1.25 oz pineapple juice

1 cup crushed ice

Directions:

Combine piña colada ingredients in a blender; blend into a slushy consistency. In a separate blender, combine the strawberry daiquiri ingredients and blend into a slushy consistency. Pour both blended cocktails side by side or layered into a single glass.

Bribón Berry Free

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tequila Bribon Blanco

1 oz pomegranate juice

.5 oz simple syrup

1.5 oz coconut milk

.5 oz lime juice

Small handful of blueberries

Directions:

Combine blueberries, juice, tequila and simple syrup in a vessel; muddle to combine flavors. Add coconut milk, pomegranate juice and ice. Shake vigorously to combine flavors. Double strain over fresh ice into a highball glass. Garnish with handful of fresh blueberries.

Diplomático Watermelon Negroni Sparkler

Ingredients:

40 ml Diplomático Mantuano

20 ml sweet vermouth

20 ml bitter Italian apéritif

10 ml watermelon juice

Ice

Directions:

Add all ingredients into an ice-filled mixing glass. Stir together to combine and chill. Strain into a double old fashioned rocks glass with a large piece of ice. Garnish with your choice of fruit.

818 Fourth of July

Ingredients:

.5 oz 818 Tequila Blanco

.5 oz gin

.5 oz vodka

.5 oz white rum

.5 oz blue Curacao

.75 oz lime juice

Scant bar spoon of rich cinnamon syrup

Grapefruit soda

Directions:

Add all ingredients, except for the soda, into a shaker with a large amount of ice. Pour an ounce of the soda into a highball glass with large ice cubes. Pour the shaken contents over the soda. Top with remaining soda; garnish with Luxardo cherries.

The Zesty One

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka

2/3 oz fresh lime juice

1/3 oz sugar syrup

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake with cubed ice. Strain into a collins coupette; top with lime zest.

1800 Agua Fresca

Ingredients:

1.5 oz 1800 Cristalino

Watermelon cubes

Pineapple cubes

1/2 oz lime juice

1/2 oz mint syrup

1/2 oz filtered water

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a collins glass. Fill the glass with ice and stir. Garnish with fresh fruit, such as watermelon and pineapple cubes, on top, with a mint sprig.

Tito’s Spicy Watermelon

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

2 oz ginger beer

1 oz watermelon juice

.5 oz lime juice

1 to 2 jalapeño slices

Directions:

Muddle jalapeño slices in a shaker. Add vodka, watermelon juice, lime juice and ice; shake and strain over fresh ice into a glass. Top with ginger beer; garnish with a watermelon and jalapeño slice.

Basil Vodka Gimlet

Ingredients:

2 oz Basil-infused King St. Vodka

1 oz simple syrup

3/4 oz fresh lime juice

Fresh basil leaves

Directions:

Add lime juice and basil into a cocktail shaker. Muddle basil leaves. Add the simple syrup, basil-infused King St Vodka and ice cubes to shaker. Shake vigorously. Strain into a gimlet glass; garnish with a basil leaf.

Fiesta Americana

Courtesy of Milagro Ambassador Luis Lopez

Ingredients:

5 muddled strawberries

2 parts Milagro Silver Tequila

2 parts coconut cream

3/4 parts lemon juice

1 part pineapple juice

1/4 part agave nectar

Directions:

Add five muddled strawberries to bottom of a tall glass. Add all ingredients into a shaker; strain over fresh ice. Serve in tall glass and garnish with buzz ball rim.

Barrilito Sky

Ingredients:

2 oz Ron Del Barrilito Two Stars

Pineapple syrup

Blue Curacao liqueur

Lemon juice

Fresh mint leaves

Directions:

Pour all ingredients except for mint leaves into a shaker; shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Pour into a balloon glass; add mint leaves to garnish.

Bisquit & Dubouché Watermelon Sour

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Bisquit & Dubouché V.S.O.P. Cognac

.5 oz Aperol

1 oz watermelon syrup (To make watermelon syrup, combine equal parts watermelon juice and granulated white sugar in a blender and blend until sugar is fully incorporated.)

.75 oz lemon juice

Watermelon cube

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker and strain thoroughly. Pour liquid into chilled coupe.

Cîroc Passion Sparkler

Ingredients:

1.2 oz Cîroc Passion

3 oz lemonade

1 oz sparkling water

Lemon wheel, for garnish

Directions:

Fill a highball glass with ice; arrange lemon peel. Add Cîroc Passion and lemonade, and then top with bubbly sparkling water .

Don’t Call Me Shirley

Courtesy of Hendrick’s Ambassador Mattias Horseman

Ingredients:

2 parts Hendrick’s Gin

1/4 part Luxardo maraschino cherry juice or grenadine

1/4 part orange liqueur

Fever-Tree Lemon Tonic

Directions:

Add all ingredients into a highball glass; stir to combine. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon, a fresh cherry and cucumber slices.

JAJA Strawberry Lemonade

Ingredients:

1.5 oz JAJA Reposado

2 oz iced green tea

Hard strawberry lemonade

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a highball glass with ice. Stir to combine. Garnish with a lemon wheel and a strawberry slice.

The Blue Wave

Ingredients:

2 oz El Bandido Yankee Blanco Tequila

1/4 oz coconut cream

1/4 oz blue Curacao

Champagne

Directions:

Add all ingredients except for champagne into a shaker with ice. Strain into a glass; top with champagne.

Lillet Blanc Spritz

Ingredients:

2.5 parts Lillet Blanc

2.5 parts tonic water or good club soda

Directions:

Add Lillet Blanc and tonic water into a shaker with ice. Strain into a white wine glass filled with ice. Garnish with a slice of orange.

American G & T

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Aviation American Gin

3 oz tonic water

Lemon wheel

Lime wheel

Directions:

Pour Aviation Gin into a glass filled with ice; top with tonic water . Gently stir. Garnish with lemon wheel and lime wheel.

LALO Ranch Water

Ingredients:

1.5 oz LALO Tequila

1.5 oz fresh lime juice

1.5 oz sparkling water

Lime wedges

Directions:

Add ice cubes to a highball glass. Add LALO tequila and lime juice, mix together and then add sparkling water . Garnish with fresh lime wedge.

Villa One Firework Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz Villa One Silver

.75 oz fresh lime juice

.75 oz demerara syrup

.5 oz Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and then strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass with a Tajin tim. Garnish with a lime or slice of jalapeno.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz oz Recuerdo Mezcal Joven

1 oz blue Curacao

.5 oz lime juice

.25 oz simple syrup

1 maraschino cherry

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Pour into a martini glass; garnish with a maraschino cherry.

Sparkler Spritz

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass

4.5 oz soda

Fresh strawberries

Lemongrass sprig

Lemon twist

Directions:

Fill a chilled glass with cubed ice and Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass. Top with soda water ; garnish with lemongrass, fresh strawberry and a lemon twist.

Independence Rey

Ingredients:

0.75 oz pomegranate syrup (or grenadine)

1 oz lime juice

2 oz SelvaRey White Rum

.5 oz blue Curacao

Mint

Directions:

Pour pomegranate syrup into a glass, then add ice into the glass. In a separate glass, add lime juice and rum, then shake and strain into the original glass. Pour blue Curacao on top of the lime and rum mixture. Gently stir to combine. Garnish with mint.