The Most Festive Cocktails for Any Fourth of July Fête

No matter how you’re spending the Fourth of July, might we suggest adding a festive summer cocktail to the equation? Whether you’re planning an elaborate July 4th fête, spending the day lounging by the pool with friends and family, or just basking in the beloved summery treat of a long weekend, it’s always a good idea to mix up a batch of celebratory drinks to brighten up the festivities. Not only is a cheerful beverage the perfect complement to all your favorite Independence Day BBQ mainstays like burgers, hot dogs and all things red, white and blue on America’s birthday, but a refreshing July 4 cocktail is also the best way to beat the stifling heat on a hot summer day.
Sure, a crisp glass of white wine, rosé or a beer is always nice, but this year, elevate your July 4 celebrations with a festive yet elegant cocktail. Whether you’re looking for a classic cocktail or a firecracker of a drink, we’ve got you covered—just avoid jello shots at all costs. Below, see the most delicious (and easy to make!) concoctions to serve at any kind of 4th of July party.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
The Best Fourth of July Cocktail Recipes
Bacardi Miami Vice
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Bacardi Superior or Coconut Rum
1.25 oz coconut cream
1.25 oz pineapple juice
1 cup crushed ice
Directions:
Combine piña colada ingredients in a blender; blend into a slushy consistency. In a separate blender, combine the strawberry daiquiri ingredients and blend into a slushy consistency. Pour both blended cocktails side by side or layered into a single glass.
Bribón Berry Free
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Tequila Bribon Blanco
1 oz pomegranate juice
.5 oz simple syrup
1.5 oz coconut milk
.5 oz lime juice
Small handful of blueberries
Directions:
Combine blueberries, juice, tequila and simple syrup in a vessel; muddle to combine flavors. Add coconut milk, pomegranate juice and ice. Shake vigorously to combine flavors. Double strain over fresh ice into a highball glass. Garnish with handful of fresh blueberries.
Diplomático Watermelon Negroni Sparkler
Ingredients:
40 ml Diplomático Mantuano
20 ml sweet vermouth
20 ml bitter Italian apéritif
10 ml watermelon juice
Ice
Directions:
Add all ingredients into an ice-filled mixing glass. Stir together to combine and chill. Strain into a double old fashioned rocks glass with a large piece of ice. Garnish with your choice of fruit.
818 Fourth of July
Ingredients:
.5 oz 818 Tequila Blanco
.5 oz gin
.5 oz vodka
.5 oz white rum
.5 oz blue Curacao
.75 oz lime juice
Scant bar spoon of rich cinnamon syrup
Grapefruit soda
Directions:
Add all ingredients, except for the soda, into a shaker with a large amount of ice. Pour an ounce of the soda into a highball glass with large ice cubes. Pour the shaken contents over the soda. Top with remaining soda; garnish with Luxardo cherries.
The Zesty One
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Belvedere Vodka
2/3 oz fresh lime juice
1/3 oz sugar syrup
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker and shake with cubed ice. Strain into a collins coupette; top with lime zest.
1800 Agua Fresca
Ingredients:
1.5 oz 1800 Cristalino
Watermelon cubes
Pineapple cubes
1/2 oz lime juice
1/2 oz mint syrup
1/2 oz filtered
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a collins glass. Fill the glass with ice and stir. Garnish with fresh fruit, such as watermelon and pineapple cubes, on top, with a mint sprig.
Tito’s Spicy Watermelon
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka
2 oz ginger beer
1 oz watermelon juice
.5 oz lime juice
1 to 2 jalapeño slices
Directions:
Muddle jalapeño slices in a shaker. Add vodka, watermelon juice, lime juice and ice; shake and strain over fresh ice into a glass. Top with ginger beer; garnish with a watermelon and jalapeño slice.
Basil Vodka Gimlet
Ingredients:
2 oz Basil-infused King St. Vodka
1 oz simple syrup
3/4 oz fresh lime juice
Fresh basil leaves
Directions:
Add lime juice and basil into a cocktail shaker. Muddle basil leaves. Add the simple syrup, basil-infused King St Vodka and ice cubes to shaker. Shake vigorously. Strain into a gimlet glass; garnish with a basil leaf.
Fiesta Americana
Courtesy of Milagro Ambassador Luis Lopez
Ingredients:
5 muddled strawberries
2 parts Milagro Silver Tequila
2 parts coconut cream
3/4 parts lemon juice
1 part pineapple juice
1/4 part agave nectar
Directions:
Add five muddled strawberries to bottom of a tall glass. Add all ingredients into a shaker; strain over fresh ice. Serve in tall glass and garnish with buzz ball rim.
Barrilito Sky
Ingredients:
2 oz Ron Del Barrilito Two Stars
Pineapple syrup
Blue Curacao liqueur
Lemon juice
Fresh mint leaves
Directions:
Pour all ingredients except for mint leaves into a shaker; shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Pour into a balloon glass; add mint leaves to garnish.
Bisquit & Dubouché Watermelon Sour
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Bisquit & Dubouché V.S.O.P. Cognac
.5 oz Aperol
1 oz watermelon syrup (To make watermelon syrup, combine equal parts watermelon juice and granulated white sugar in a blender and blend until sugar is fully incorporated.)
.75 oz lemon juice
Watermelon cube
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a shaker and strain thoroughly. Pour liquid into chilled coupe.
Cîroc Passion Sparkler
Ingredients:
1.2 oz Cîroc Passion
3 oz lemonade
1 oz sparkling
Lemon wheel, for garnish
Directions:
Fill a highball glass with ice; arrange lemon peel. Add Cîroc Passion and lemonade, and then top with bubbly sparkling
Don’t Call Me Shirley
Courtesy of Hendrick’s Ambassador Mattias Horseman
Ingredients:
2 parts Hendrick’s Gin
1/4 part Luxardo maraschino cherry juice or grenadine
1/4 part orange liqueur
Fever-Tree Lemon Tonic
Directions:
Add all ingredients into a highball glass; stir to combine. Garnish with a squeeze of lemon, a fresh cherry and cucumber slices.
JAJA Strawberry Lemonade
Ingredients:
1.5 oz JAJA Reposado
2 oz iced green tea
Hard strawberry lemonade
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a highball glass with ice. Stir to combine. Garnish with a lemon wheel and a strawberry slice.
The Blue Wave
Ingredients:
2 oz El Bandido Yankee Blanco Tequila
1/4 oz coconut cream
1/4 oz blue Curacao
Champagne
Directions:
Add all ingredients except for champagne into a shaker with ice. Strain into a glass; top with champagne.
Lillet Blanc Spritz
Ingredients:
2.5 parts Lillet Blanc
2.5 parts tonic
Directions:
Add Lillet Blanc and tonic
American G & T
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Aviation American Gin
3 oz tonic
Lemon wheel
Lime wheel
Directions:
Pour Aviation Gin into a glass filled with ice; top with tonic
LALO Ranch
Water
Ingredients:
1.5 oz LALO Tequila
1.5 oz fresh lime juice
1.5 oz sparkling
Lime wedges
Directions:
Add ice cubes to a highball glass. Add LALO tequila and lime juice, mix together and then add sparkling
Villa One Firework Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz Villa One Silver
.75 oz fresh lime juice
.75 oz demerara syrup
.5 oz Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake and then strain over fresh ice in a rocks glass with a Tajin tim. Garnish with a lime or slice of jalapeno.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz oz Recuerdo Mezcal Joven
1 oz blue Curacao
.5 oz lime juice
.25 oz simple syrup
1 maraschino cherry
Directions:
Mix all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Pour into a martini glass; garnish with a maraschino cherry.
Sparkler Spritz
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass
4.5 oz soda
Fresh strawberries
Lemongrass sprig
Lemon twist
Directions:
Fill a chilled glass with cubed ice and Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass. Top with soda
Independence Rey
Ingredients:
0.75 oz pomegranate syrup (or grenadine)
1 oz lime juice
2 oz SelvaRey White Rum
.5 oz blue Curacao
Mint
Directions:
Pour pomegranate syrup into a glass, then add ice into the glass. In a separate glass, add lime juice and rum, then shake and strain into the original glass. Pour blue Curacao on top of the lime and rum mixture. Gently stir to combine. Garnish with mint.