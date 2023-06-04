The Most Dapper Linen Pants for Men

As the curtain rises on summer, a wardrobe transformation ensues, pivoting our style preferences towards lighter, airier fabrics. Amid this metamorphosis, the quintessential hero of summer style emerges: Linen pants.
Constructed from the fibrous threads of the flax plant, linen pants are characteristically lightweight, notably absorbent and provide a breath of fresh air in their relaxed fit—they are your personal vanguard against impending heat waves. Whether you’re constrained within the formal office environment, luxuriating on a beach or lounging at home, these pants present a sartorial solution for a summer of comfort, elegance and undeniably chic menswear attire.
However, linen pants aren’t just about practicality. They are the very essence of effortless style, evocative time spent aboard a sleek yacht charting its course through the crystalline waters of the French Riviera—innately sophisticated and refreshingly nonchalant. There’s no need for a Mediterranean backdrop, though, as these lightweight linen trousers will bring those relaxed Riviera vibes to your aesthetic no matter where you choose to don them.
Prominent designers from Canali to Brunello Cuccinelli are crafting linen pants in a plethora of shapes, sizes and shades, delivering a diverse color palette as captivating as a summer sunset. However, not all linen pants are created equal; they traverse a spectrum from relaxed, casual cuts to refined, upscale designs. Your choice of linen pants can significantly influence your overall summer aesthetic, determining your adaptability to various sun-soaked, warm weather occasions. So, let’s pay homage to these champions of summer elegance with 15 standout pairs of linen pants to enrich your wardrobe.
The Best Men's Linen Pants
Bonobos Italian Stretch Linen Suit Pants
For the suave summer wedding-goer, these Bonobos pants are a marriage of style and comfort. Crafted from premium stretch linen, the tailored, classic fit and neat extend-tab closure ensure you’ll be the epitome of beachside chic.
Alex Mill Pull On Pant in Cotton Linen
For an effortless, windblown summer look, these pants serve as your ultimate summer essential. Equipped with an adjustable drawstring waist and Alex Mill’s signature “X” back belt loop, these linen blend pants exemplify the brand’s aptitude for oh-so-cool comfort. Style them with a cuff for an added stroke of debonair panache.
Onia Stretch Linen Pull-On Pant
Meet your one-stop solution to staying cool on those balmy summer nights. These relaxed-fit pants from New York-based brand Onia radiate laid-back charm, while simultaneously keeping you stylish. Team these with a crisp tee or embrace a full linen ensemble for those days when the mercury threatens to burst.
Suitsupply Taupe Pleated Duca Trousers
Boasting a singular pleat and an elegant three-button closure, these trousers strike the perfect equilibrium between relaxed and refined. Now you have the ultimate answer to the perennial question: “What do I wear to the beach bar post-surf session?”
Orlebar Brown Griffon Tailored Fit Linen Trousers
Orlebar Brown’s Griffon trousers are an absolute summer travel necessity. With a breezy linen-twill construction and adjustable waist tabs, they ensure a fit that is laid back yet polished. Whether paired with a basic t-shirt or a sophisticated collared button-down, these trousers are a non-negotiable for any sun-soaked adventure.
Theory Curtis Drawstring Pant in Good Linen
These Theory trousers offer a sleek, modern silhouette, with a tapered hem, and serve as a sophisticated canvas for those aiming to traverse from Santa Barbara to Bermuda in style. Expertly woven in Italy, they’re composed of a blend of European-sourced flax, viscose made from cotton waste by-products, and partially-recycled elastane, adding a dash of environmental consciousness to your look.
Faherty Reserve All Season Linen Trouser
Equipped with a cozy elasticated waistband and a secure coconut-buttoned pocket, these Faherty trousers are poised to become an unexpected summer romance that might evolve into a year-round commitment.
NN07 Bill 1196 Straight-Leg Pleated Linen Trousers
These straight-leg linen trousers subtly shout sophistication and versatility. Complete the look with sneakers for a laid-back Sunday brunch, or loafers and a blazer for a more formal fête.
Frescobol Carioca Oscar Herringbone Trousers
Immerse yourself in a sea of elegance thanks to Frescobol Carioca’s Oscar Trousers. Flaunting a unique herringbone fabric and a slim silhouette, they promise to have you looking sharp from the weekday office grind to a weekend country club rendezvous.
Ralph Lauren Purple Gregory Hand-Tailored Linen Trouser
Crafted from breathable linen with a subtly tapered cut, Ralph Lauren Purple Label’s Gregory trousers are essential for the sartorially discerning man, eager to add an extra layer of refinement to his summer wardrobe.
Canali Pants In Antique Pink Silk And Linen
Canali’s antique pink silk and linen trousers personify luxury casual wear. The lustrous silk meets fine linen to imbue these trousers with a unique aesthetic, making them an irresistible choice for the style-conscious businessman.
Loewe Drawstring Trousers in Linen
In tribute to Paula’s Ibiza, a 70’s Balearic icon, Loewe’s drawstring linen pants, available at Mr Porter, encapsulate an effortlessly cultivated summer vibe. It’s part of the Spanish brand’s annual resort collection named after the summertime party hub—a must-have for anyone wishing to make a statement this season.
Brunello Cuccinelli Linen And Wool Chalk Stripe Fresco Leisure Fit Trousers
Hailing from the Italian town of Solomeo, Brunello Cuccinelli’s linen and wool trousers harmonize comfort with expert craftsmanship. With a pragmatic drawstring waist and tailor-inspired pleats, they offer a contemporary silhouette, ensuring style never takes a back seat to comfort.
Banana Republic Slim Linen-Cotton Traveler Pant
Banana Republic’s Traveler Pant, a budget-friendly crowd-pleaser favorite, returns with a blend of opulent Italian linen and breathable cotton blend. Designed with the indispensable stretch for top-tier comfort, they offer a meticulously tailored slim fit for the man always on the move.
120% Lino Drawstring Pant
120% Lino’s Drawstring Pants are the epitome of sustainable summer style. Crafted from European-sourced linen that softens and improves with wear and washing, these straight-leg trousers provide unmatched natural comfort and a chic design, ensuring your summer wardrobe is both comfortable and stylish.