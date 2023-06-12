The Loafer Lowdown: 15 Pairs of Suave Slip-On Shoes for Men

Picture this: balmy summer days, linen suits, chilled cocktails and the radiant sun kissing your skin. Now, glance down—what’s gracing your feet? If the answer isn’t a sleek pair of loafers, prepare to take notes.

Loafers, my good sirs, are the epitome of suave with a sprinkle of nonchalance—think James Bond on a day off. Rooted in the rugged charm of Norwegian farmer’s footwear, the loafer has since evolved into a symphony of style and versatility. It’s like a martini for your feet—shaken, not stirred.

First up, the classic penny loafer. Legend has it that the shoe’s design snugly housed a penny—just enough for an emergency call back in the day. It soared in popularity in the 1950s and ‘60s, embracing a devil-may-care attitude, with or without socks. Part of the post-war Ivy League look, it’s been an enduring symbol of preppy chic.

And let’s not sideline the humble moccasin. Traditionally crafted from a single piece of leather wrapping the foot and uniting at the top, today’s moccasins are your go-to for understated elegance. They whisper comfort and whisper it well. Then there’s the tassel loafer, an icon that laughs in the face of obsolescence. Tassels dance on its vamp, making it the sartorial choice for those looking to strike the delicate balance between the relaxed and the refined. It’s the dark horse that pairs with everything, elevating the everyday and toning down the overly formal.

Each loafer variant adapts itself chameleon-like to a different dress code, making them the nonpareil choice in men’s footwear. From the business boardroom, to casual beachside margaritas, to the yacht deck soiree, the right loafer is your passport to panache. Here are 15 pairs that should be on your radar.

