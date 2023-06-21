The Most Glamorous Hotel Pools in Los Angeles, from Beverly Hills to Silver Lake

For folks in Los Angeles (whether locals or visitors), once the sun comes out, it can be tempting to spend the entire day at the beach—or in an especially luxurious swimming pool. If you don’t have one in your backyard, there are plenty of L.A. hotels with pools that will give you a spa-like experience and a summertime tan all at once. Perhaps you want to truly relax in a cabana, or maybe you simply want to sip on cocktails and take in the views. Whatever experience you’re looking for, read on to discover the most elegant, luxurious swimming pools in Los Angeles, from Beverly Hills to the heart of Hollywood.

9882 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

The rooftop pool at the five-star Peninsula is the pinnacle of luxury in Beverly Hills. Sip on a signature cocktail, embrace the Cali lifestyle with a freshly squeezed juice or simply take in the opulent hotel’s rooftop garden while hanging poolside.

Book one of the 12 private cabanas ($600 a day Monday through Thursday, and $800 on the weekend) and you’ll get WiFi, TVs and a Bluetooth sound system to bump your perfect summer playlist. But what makes this hotel pool a step above the rest? Visitors can indulge in a poolside spa service, whether it’s a mani, pedi or reflexology.

1800 Argyle Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Kimpton’s fifth-floor rooftop pool is equally chic during the day and at night. No matter what time it is, take in the city views–they’ll make you feel like you’re in the heart of Hollywood, but without all the noise. You can work remotely poolside or grab a daiquiri, depending on your mood. Best of all? With a mid-week pool pass, you’ll be given a complimentary glass of champagne upon arrival.

6417 Selma Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Snap pictures of the Hollywood sign without going for a hike at this trendy hotel. It features a rooftop pool deck and venue that takes up the entire top floor, and offers majorly envy-inducing scenic vistas of the city, right from the heart of Hollywood. Stop by the sundeck during the day to chill out, or book a private cabana for cocktails. But sundown is when the pool turns into the place to see and be seen, as guests can enjoy DJs and live performances.

8384 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Want an experience that’s a little bit more private and much more laid-back? This recently reopened hipster hotel houses a sweet pool that’s truly relaxing, with an indoor-outdoor lounge. The pool is exclusively for hotel guests, so it’s a quiet escape from the bustling street the property sits on. Guests can sip on fresh juice, champagne, tropical refreshments and more while enjoying the extremely chilled out atmosphere.

506 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Tired of rooftop pools? Try a historic favorite with a (chic) below ground twist. This classic downtown L.A. landmark has stood the test of time for almost a century, and has been a favorite with royals, U.S. presidents and even the Beatles. The saltwater tiled pool in the Biltmore’s basement is just as historic, as it dates back to the 1920s. Take in the original blue tiles, which are reminiscent of a Turkish hammam—only you don’t have to get on a flight at LAX to experience a dreamy vacation. If the pool looks familiar, it’s because you probably caught it on Alias or in Cruel Intentions (it’s where Sebastian Valmont and Annette Hargrove go for a late night swim).

4141 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029

If you’re looking for something a bit more off the beaten path, head to Silver Lake so you can feel like you’re actually on vacation. You don’t have to stay at the hotel to enjoy the benefits of the namesake swimming pool; if you’re local, book a daily pool pass for the ultimate getaway. Make sure to stay on the lookout for events, like poolside DJs and pop-ups offering flash tattoos and specialty cocktails.

1020 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

The London is known for its enormous suites, and the pool is just as spacious. The hotel has been open since 1984, but the rooftop deck underwent a major renovation in 2018, leaving it better than ever. The rooftop includes a sundeck, pool, private cabanas, fire pits and panoramic views from downtown to the Getty Center. The space, which is only open to hotel guests, also pays tribute to the London’s mascots, adorable English Bulldogs Winston and Churchill, with cutouts of the pups.

9641 Sunset Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

The Beverly Hills Hotel is home to one of the most famous pools in town, and for good reason. The hotel first opened in 1912, and in 1938, debuted The Sand and Pool Club, with actual sand brought in to make it feel like a true beach. The hotel quickly became a celebrity hot spot, and continues to attract countless famous faces.. Today, the pool area features the hotel’s signature pink, white and green color palette, with 11 private cabanas, each of which is named after a popular L.A. area, from Brentwood to Hollywood. This year, there are plenty of particularly intriguing activations, including a Dior poolside pop-up boutique all summer long with designer-themed cabanas, lounge chairs and even an ice cream cart.

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Head to the Pendry for an ultra-elegant experience, where you can sip delicious cocktails by the pool day or night. The rooftop bar is ridiculously chic, and exactly what you imagine when you think of poolside lounging in West Hollywood. Reserve a guest room or suite for an all-day daybed reservation, or simply stop by for happy hour and take in the unbeatable views of the Hollywood Hills from the elevated Wolfgang Puck restaurant, Merois.

8401 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

The Andaz West Hollywood pool recently underwent a $500,000 renovation, and now it has some major upgrades. The rooftop pool boasts Instagrammable views of the Sunset Strip and Hollywood Hills, and now, it has an updated sundeck and cabanas that are seriously futuristic, thanks to an electronic louver system and LED lighting.