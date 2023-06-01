The Most Luxurious Whiskeys to Gift Dad for Father’s Day

The days are growing longer and grilling season is coming out in full force, which means that not only is the official start of summer just around the corner, but Father’s Day will be here before you know it. This year, forget about adding to his tie collection or springing for a fancy yet impractical high tech gadget. Instead, celebrate dad with a present that’s a bit more special and unique; one that takes his personal interests and tastes into account. And if he’s a whiskey enthusiast, you’re in the right place.

Whether he’s passionate about high rye whiskey or prefers double oaked bourbon, there’s truly something for every whiskey-loving dad. To mark his special day, gift him a memorable bottle of a tried and true favorite, or help him expand his horizons with something entirely different from his usual tastes.The best sorts of gifts are those that can be shared, and the options are limitless, from commemorative whiskeys aged in rum casks and double oaked bottles that come out rich and caramel-y, to a bottle that’s been aging longer than, well, dad.

The tradition of making whiskey (or, fine, whisky) may have its roots in Scotland, but Ireland also has an incredible footprint for the aged spirit. Those classic Scottish whiskey brands are already so well-known, so this list actually largely highlights those from other parts of the world, because why not try something more unexpected? And just to clarify, yes, bourbon is, indeed, a type of whiskey.

Whiskey has never been more diverse or exciting, and right now, there are quite a few limited releases, anniversary editions and even special birthday exclusives. Celebrate dad with ‘whisky’ from the rainy countryside fjords of Denmark, or perhaps with a 100th anniversary bottle from Japan.

So grab a special bottle for a good old fashioned toast with Dad before Sunday, June 18. Below, see the best and most inventive whiskeys to spoil the most special guy in your life this Father’s Day.

