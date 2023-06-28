The Best Hotel Pools in New York City, from Hudson Yards to Williamsburg

Once summer comes around, you just might feel desperate to escape the New York City heat. Perhaps you decide to start planning your next tropical vacation, or maybe you head to a weekend beach house or woodsy retreat more often than not. But if you want to take in the rays, you don’t always have to travel far and wide. In fact, you don’t have to leave the city at all, thanks to an array of luxe hotel pools right in New York.

Not sure where to start? Below, see all the best hotel pools in New York City, whether you’re a tourist looking for your next destination or a local hoping to feel like you’re somewhere else entirely. There’s something for everyone, from dedicated lap swimmers to those looking to enjoy a casual cocktail while lounging poolside.

730 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019

One of the most luxurious hotels in the city houses a stunningly elegant indoor pool. Amam’s Spa House is the ultimate retreat, with a hammam and a banya, plus a private outdoor terrace with a cold-plunge pool featuring a canopy, so it can be used year-round. The wellness area also includes a 65-foot heated swimming pool. While this isn’t the pool to visit if you feel like a day party vibe sipping on a tropical drink, but it is the ideal place if you want to fully relax, recharge and feel like you’ve escaped from the city.

33 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001

This fitness-focused hotel boasts two separate pools: a 25-yard indoor saltwater pool to practice your strokes, and an outdoor pool and terrace where you can hang out and take in the skyline views. The Hudson Yards hot spot features plenty of other wellness-oriented activities, including group fitness classes, but you can always unwind (and get a tan) outside, as that pool is completely oriented around relaxation. The outdoor pool is heated to 84°F in the winter, so it’s basically a hot tub. And once it’s summer, you can book a cabana for the whole day. If you’d prefer a chillier experience, try a cold plunge ice bath on the outdoor terrace.

112 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001

Book a day pass before you stop by this hybrid lounge/nightclub/rooftop pool perched atop the Renaissance New York Chelsea Hotel. Between 10:30 am and 4:30 pm, you’ll also get towel service, poolside food and cocktails, plus wifi if you want to work remotely, and outdoor showers to rinse off post-pool dip. Take in Manhattan skyline views while you soak and splash, and even if you’re just sitting poolside, make sure to head indoors to check out the extremely Instagram-worthy decor, with plenty of flowers and disco balls.

190 Allen St, New York, NY 10002

If you’re craving a day of cocktails while soaking up the sun, Sixty LES is your dream Lower East Side hot spot all summer long. The guests-only pool is quite literally made for Instagram, with Andy Warhol’s face at the bottom for peak photo opportunities. While you’re lounging, order small plates from Blue Ribbon Sushi Izakaya, which will be delivered directly to you at the pool. The outdoor area also includes plush lounge seating, cocktail tables to grab a drink and an outdoor shower, so you can head out directly after your day at the pool.

80 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10023

The Mandarin Oriental in Columbus Circle includes an 75-foot indoor lap pool that’s as luxurious as the hotel itself. While swimming, take in views of the Hudson River from the floor-to-ceiling windows. This isn’t a “grab a cocktail and party in your best bikini” type of rooftop, but it does provide an optimal way to unwind (and perhaps get a little bit of exercise in while you’re at it).

18 9th Ave, New York, NY 10014

The Gansevoort’s rooftop pool is heated and open all year-round, so you don’t have to wait until summer to take a dip. The 45-foot rooftop plunge pool was the first in New York City, and has since undergone a major multimillion-dollar renovation. The pool is exclusively available to hotel guests, but it’s still the place to see and be seen, so get your best bikini ready to go.

420 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10016

This stunning pool on the 20th floor of the Royalton Park Avenue overlooks the Empire State Building, making for picturesque tourist snaps. Who needs to climb to the top for a rom-com moment when you could take a dip nearby? This indoor-outdoor 40-foot heated pool features a large pool deck; it’s exclusive to hotel guests and members until 2 pm, but afterwards, the public can stop by. If you’re looking for an adults-only experience and don’t feel like listening to kids splashing around, stop by after 6 pm, as that’s when the pool transforms into a 21-plus space. You can also order food and drinks while lounging—try the waygu sliders and pair them with the Daily Greens, made with Casamigos, cucumber, pineapple, lime and agave.

1227 Broadway, New York, NY 10001

Hang out at the Rooftop Pool Club and take in views of the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty at the same time. The Pool Club offers food, drinks and music and is 60 feet above Broadway. Visit the playful pool deck to lounge, get some sun and sip on cocktails. However, you do have to be staying at the hotel to get access to the pool until 4 pm.

160 N 12th Street Williamsburg, Brooklyn

This recently opened Williamsburg hotel boasts a Bali-inspired pool, so you’ll feel like you’re on vacation immediately. Head to the beach club and check out the outdoor pool, which is the largest 21 and up pool in New York City. Best of all, it’s surrounded by palm trees, so you’ll feel like you’re far from the bustling streets of Brooklyn. Even if you’re not staying at the hotel, you can book a lounge chair this summer, complete with towel service, food and drinks, and wifi if you feel like working—but we don’t blame you if you take some time off.

29-35 9th Ave, New York, NY 10014

55 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

The Soho House rooftop pool is the place to be all summer long—you’ve probably seen snaps of folks in the sun loungers, even though photography is strictly verboten. The members’ only Meatpacking club and hotel was established in 2003, and is known for its social pool with epic views. Grab a cocktail or snack from the all-day club menu and take in the skyline vistas from the outdoor terrace. The heated rooftop pool got a total makeover in summer 2022, and now features a fully renovated al fresco bar, as well as gorgeous hand painted murals. Don’t forget about the Dumbo House location, too.