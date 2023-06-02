The Best One-Piece Swimsuits to Wear All Summer Long

After a long, cold and dreary winter, summer is within reach. Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the best season of the year, which also means that many beach outings and pool days on the horizon, so make sure to prepare your wardrobe accordingly. You’ve surely already started pulling out your favorite linen dresses, strappy sandals and white jeans, so now it’s time to check out your current swimwear situation and see what you want to add to your collection this year. While there are plenty of swimwear silhouettes out there, no summer closet is complete without a one-piece swimsuit, which truly never goes out of style.

While one-pieces were once considered the dowdier alternative to a more revealing bikini, that’s no longer the case. One-pieces are flattering and elegant, and they also have the added bonus of being exceptionally easy to incorporate into your outfit so you don’t look like you came straight from a dip in the pool; you can wear your maillot as a top with a sarong or linen pants, or throw on a long button-down cover-up.

Today’s one-piece swimsuits are a far cry from the frumpy silhouettes you may have once associated the style with; there are options with cut-outs, one-shoulder looks and belted maillots, and of course, classic spaghetti strap suits in solid colors. Below, see the best one-piece swimsuits to add to your summer wardrobe.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.