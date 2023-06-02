Lifestyle

The Best One-Piece Swimsuits to Wear All Summer Long

A chic maillot never goes out of style.

black and white photo of woman in one piece swimsuit lying on the beach
A one-piece swimsuit never goes out of style. Getty Images

After a long, cold and dreary winter, summer is within reach. Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the best season of the year, which also means that many beach outings and pool days on the horizon, so make sure to prepare your wardrobe accordingly. You’ve surely already started pulling out your favorite linen dresses, strappy sandals and white jeans, so now it’s time to check out your current swimwear situation and see what you want to add to your collection this year. While there are plenty of swimwear silhouettes out there, no summer closet is complete without a one-piece swimsuit, which truly never goes out of style.

While one-pieces were once considered the dowdier alternative to a more revealing bikini, that’s no longer the case. One-pieces are flattering and elegant, and they also have the added bonus of being exceptionally easy to incorporate into your outfit so you don’t look like you came straight from a dip in the pool; you can wear your maillot as a top with a sarong or linen pants, or throw on a long button-down cover-up.

Today’s one-piece swimsuits are a far cry from the frumpy silhouettes you may have once associated the style with; there are options with cut-outs, one-shoulder looks and belted maillots, and of course, classic spaghetti strap suits in solid colors. Below, see the best one-piece swimsuits to add to your summer wardrobe.

  • Totême.

    Totême Smocked One-Piece Swimsuit

    Let’s start with the basics, because a classic black one-piece never goes out of style. The ruched smocking is a fun twist on the traditional look.

    $250, Shop Now
  • Sisters Swim.

    Sisters Swim Carter Belted One Piece Violet

    This retro-inspired ribbed lavender one-piece has super high cut hips and a textural belt, in a dreamy purple hue.

    $55, Shop Now
  • black one piece strapless bathing suit
    Eres.

    Eres Les Essentiels Cassiopée Bandeau Swimsuit

    Yes, Eres is on the pricier side when it comes to swimsuit brands, but their suits are incredibly well-made, and you’ll wear them for years without any issues. This bandeau one-piece is sure to be a favorite, with a structured U-ring at the neckline.

    $555, Shop Now
  • woman wearing gingham one piece
    Andie Swim.

    Andie Swim The Snap One Piece

    What says summer better than gingham? This ultra-flattering printed one-piece has snap buttons on the bodice and removable soft cups.

    $128, Shop Now
  • Koraru.

    Koraru Chikyu Belted One-Piece Etnico

    This minimalist one-piece has a stylish sash, subtle padding and is double lined, so you won’t have to worry about any unfortunate see-through, peek-a-boo moments.

    $110, Shop Now
  • rainbow print multi color one piece swimsuit
    Missoni.

    Missoni Chevron Crossover Halter One-Piece Swimsuit

    Live your most glamorous summer life in this luxe Missoni halter neck one-piece, with crossover straps on the open back and a daringly low neckline.

    $580, Shop Now
  • burnt orange one piece
    Onia.

    Onia Chelsea One Piece

    Onia’s balconette has lightly padded cups and medium coverage in the back. This underwire one-piece swimsuit is super flattering; it comes in a few shades, and looks so elegant with a sarong or linen pants.

    $175, Shop Now
  • scoop neck floral-print recycled swimsuit
    Matteau.

    Matteau The Scoop Floral-Print Swimsuit

    Australian brand Matteau’s elegant swimwear is all locally made. This adorable one-piece comes in a ditsy floral print, with a v-neck, low back and thin straps.

    $320, Shop Now
  • Eberjey.

    Eberjey Jane Smooth One Piece

    Eberjey’s pretty white one-piece has a feminine ruffled square neck, and is a great choice for those who want a fuller-coverage swimsuit.

    $159, Shop Now
  • Swim Strapless Monokini
    Skims.

    Skims Swim Strapless Monokini

    Don’t be afraid to take risks when it comes to your swimwear. Those that want to make a bold statement by the pool will gravitate towards this strapless monokini from Kim Kardashian’s Skims, which is also a great alternative if you want the skin-baring look of a two-piece. It has a high leg and removable straps, too.

    $88, Shop Now
  • black and white one-piece swimsuit
    Aerie.

    Aerie Jacquard Crossback One Piece Swimsuit

    Aerie’s jacquard one-piece features a crisscross back detail, and offers UPF 50 sun protection. It comes in a size range from XXS to XXL, as well as additional “long” options for those with long torsos.

    $31.47, Shop Now
  • blue and green color block one piece swimsuit
    Evarae.

    Evarae Cassandra Belted One-Piece Swimsuit

    Bring the color block trend into swimwear with this sleek, full-coverage one-piece, complete with a flattering buckle belt and adjustable straps.

    $385, Shop Now
  • one shoulder green swimsuit
    Hunza G.

    Hunza G. Nancy Swimsuit

    Hunza G has become a cult-favorite for good reason; this one shoulder one-piece swimsuit in a soft green is so chic, in the brand’s signature best-seller crinkle material.

    $215, Shop Now
  • Trina Turk.

    Trina Turk Monaco Solids Ruffle Plunge One Piece Swimsuit

    Add a pop of color to your swimwear attire in this bright pink one-piece, which has a plunging v-neck that’s complemented by the ruffle detailing.

    $154, Shop Now
  • strapless blue swimsuit
    Mikoh.

    Mikoh Kea One Piece

    This strapless one-piece swimsuit is all about clean, minimalist lines.

    $234, Shop Now
  • Summersalt.

    Summersalt The Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke

    A fanciful bow lends a glamorous and feminine edge to this black one-shoulder maillot.

    $115, Shop Now
  • Lisa Marie Fernandez.

    Lisa Marie Fernandez Yasmin Belted Seersucker Swimsuit

    The rope tie belt contributes to the nautical flair of this baby blue v-neck one-piece swimsuit.

    $445, Shop Now
  • white one piece swim suit with cut out
    Anemos.

    Anemos The Tortoise Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

    If you’re not yet aware of Anemos, now is the time to acquaint yourself with the chic brand. Their meticulously-made swimsuits and resortwear make for the ultimate effortless poolside looks; while you can’t go wrong with their minimalist maillots, we’re also feeling the keyhole and trendy cutouts on this suit.

    $250, Shop Now
  • cutout of pink one piece swimsuit
    Zonarch.

    Zonarch Paradis One Piece

    Keep it simple with this sleek, minimalist one-piece, which has a flattering scoop neck and super low back.

    $124, Shop Now
  • leopard print one piece
    Vilebrequin.

    Vilebrequin Turtles Leopard Lattice One-Piece

    It’s all about animal instincts in this leopard-print lace-up one-piece.

    $310, Shop Now
  • long sleeved green one piece swimsuit
    Cover Swim.

    Cover Swim + Net Sustain UPF 50+ Stretch Recycled Swimsuit

    For a sportier feel, consider this long-sleeve swimsuit, with UPF protection and white detail lining.

    $270, Shop Now
  • Model wearing black onepiece swimsuit
    Karl Lagerfeld Paris.

    Karl Lagerfeld Paris Adrienne Bandeau One-Piece

    Go for a monochrome vibe in this Karl Lagerfeld Paris bandeau.

    $95, Shop Now
