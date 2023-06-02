The Best One-Piece Swimsuits to Wear All Summer Long

After a long, cold and dreary winter, summer is within reach. Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the best season of the year, which also means that many beach outings and pool days on the horizon, so make sure to prepare your wardrobe accordingly. You’ve surely already started pulling out your favorite linen dresses, strappy sandals and white jeans, so now it’s time to check out your current swimwear situation and see what you want to add to your collection this year. While there are plenty of swimwear silhouettes out there, no summer closet is complete without a one-piece swimsuit, which truly never goes out of style.
While one-pieces were once considered the dowdier alternative to a more revealing bikini, that’s no longer the case. One-pieces are flattering and elegant, and they also have the added bonus of being exceptionally easy to incorporate into your outfit so you don’t look like you came straight from a dip in the pool; you can wear your maillot as a top with a sarong or linen pants, or throw on a long button-down cover-up.
Today’s one-piece swimsuits are a far cry from the frumpy silhouettes you may have once associated the style with; there are options with cut-outs, one-shoulder looks and belted maillots, and of course, classic spaghetti strap suits in solid colors. Below, see the best one-piece swimsuits to add to your summer wardrobe.
The Best One-Piece Bathing Suits for Summer
Totême Smocked One-Piece Swimsuit
Let’s start with the basics, because a classic black one-piece never goes out of style. The ruched smocking is a fun twist on the traditional look.
Sisters Swim Carter Belted One Piece Violet
This retro-inspired ribbed lavender one-piece has super high cut hips and a textural belt, in a dreamy purple hue.
Eres Les Essentiels Cassiopée Bandeau Swimsuit
Yes, Eres is on the pricier side when it comes to swimsuit brands, but their suits are incredibly well-made, and you’ll wear them for years without any issues. This bandeau one-piece is sure to be a favorite, with a structured U-ring at the neckline.
Andie Swim The Snap One Piece
What says summer better than gingham? This ultra-flattering printed one-piece has snap buttons on the bodice and removable soft cups.
Koraru Chikyu Belted One-Piece Etnico
This minimalist one-piece has a stylish sash, subtle padding and is double lined, so you won’t have to worry about any unfortunate see-through, peek-a-boo moments.
Missoni Chevron Crossover Halter One-Piece Swimsuit
Live your most glamorous summer life in this luxe Missoni halter neck one-piece, with crossover straps on the open back and a daringly low neckline.
Onia Chelsea One Piece
Onia’s balconette has lightly padded cups and medium coverage in the back. This underwire one-piece swimsuit is super flattering; it comes in a few shades, and looks so elegant with a sarong or linen pants.
Matteau The Scoop Floral-Print Swimsuit
Australian brand Matteau’s elegant swimwear is all locally made. This adorable one-piece comes in a ditsy floral print, with a v-neck, low back and thin straps.
Eberjey Jane Smooth One Piece
Eberjey’s pretty white one-piece has a feminine ruffled square neck, and is a great choice for those who want a fuller-coverage swimsuit.
Skims Swim Strapless Monokini
Don’t be afraid to take risks when it comes to your swimwear. Those that want to make a bold statement by the pool will gravitate towards this strapless monokini from Kim Kardashian’s Skims, which is also a great alternative if you want the skin-baring look of a two-piece. It has a high leg and removable straps, too.
Aerie Jacquard Crossback One Piece Swimsuit
Aerie’s jacquard one-piece features a crisscross back detail, and offers UPF 50 sun protection. It comes in a size range from XXS to XXL, as well as additional “long” options for those with long torsos.
Evarae Cassandra Belted One-Piece Swimsuit
Bring the color block trend into swimwear with this sleek, full-coverage one-piece, complete with a flattering buckle belt and adjustable straps.
Hunza G. Nancy Swimsuit
Hunza G has become a cult-favorite for good reason; this one shoulder one-piece swimsuit in a soft green is so chic, in the brand’s signature best-seller crinkle material.
Trina Turk Monaco Solids Ruffle Plunge One Piece Swimsuit
Add a pop of color to your swimwear attire in this bright pink one-piece, which has a plunging v-neck that’s complemented by the ruffle detailing.
Mikoh Kea One Piece
This strapless one-piece swimsuit is all about clean, minimalist lines.
Summersalt The Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke
A fanciful bow lends a glamorous and feminine edge to this black one-shoulder maillot.
Lisa Marie Fernandez Yasmin Belted Seersucker Swimsuit
The rope tie belt contributes to the nautical flair of this baby blue v-neck one-piece swimsuit.
Anemos The Tortoise Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
If you’re not yet aware of Anemos, now is the time to acquaint yourself with the chic brand. Their meticulously-made swimsuits and resortwear make for the ultimate effortless poolside looks; while you can’t go wrong with their minimalist maillots, we’re also feeling the keyhole and trendy cutouts on this suit.
Zonarch Paradis One Piece
Keep it simple with this sleek, minimalist one-piece, which has a flattering scoop neck and super low back.
Vilebrequin Turtles Leopard Lattice One-Piece
It’s all about animal instincts in this leopard-print lace-up one-piece.
Cover Swim + Net Sustain UPF 50+ Stretch Recycled Swimsuit
For a sportier feel, consider this long-sleeve swimsuit, with UPF protection and white detail lining.
Karl Lagerfeld Paris Adrienne Bandeau One-Piece
Go for a monochrome vibe in this Karl Lagerfeld Paris bandeau.