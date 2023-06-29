The Refreshing Summer Cocktails to Sip All Season Long

Summer is *finally* here, which means it’s time to say hello to warm weather and sunny days. And what better way to usher in the official start of the best time of the year than with a refreshing summer cocktail? Whether you’re lounging poolside, enjoying a long meal or hosting a sunset party, make the most of these balmy summer days and nights by adding a lovely cocktail to the equation.

There are plenty of summer drink options for every palette, whether you’re into a fruity beverage, an herb-focused libation or a crisp wine-centered apéritif. We’ve found all the best summer cocktail recipes to make at home this season, and don’t be discouraged if you’re not sure about your mixology skills, because not only are these summertime drinks absolutely delicious, but they’re also so easy to whip up, too. Whether you’re craving a classic cocktail, a citrusy tipple or a frozen drink on a hot day, we’ve got you covered. Below, see the best cocktails to make this season.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

The Easy Summer Cocktail Drink Recipes to Make All Season Long

Summer Lemonade

Ingredients:

2 oz Belvedere Vodka

3/4 oz lemon juice

3/4 oz simple syrup

5 raspberries

Ginger beer

Directions:

Place all ingredients except for ginger beer into a shaker; shake with ice. Pour straight over a glass with fresh ice. Top off with ginger beer and garnish with fresh mint leaves and raspberry.

Teremana Spritz

Ingredients:

2 oz lemonade

2 oz Teremana Blanco

1/4 tsp grenadine

2 oz soda water

Directions:

Add lemonade, Teremana Blanco and soda water to a glass. Top with grenadine.

The Orange High Ball

Ingredients:

2 oz Glenmorangie Original

1/2 an orange

2 oz tonic water

2 oz soda water

Orange wedges, for garnish

Directions:

Juice half an orange. Fill highball glass with ice cubes and thick orange wedges. Pour orange juice, tonic water and soda water over the top.

Doce Hibiscus Dream

Ingredients:

3 oz hibiscus tea

1 tsp honey

1 oz grapefruit juice

Juice of 1/2 lime

1 tsp grated ginger

1.5 oz Doce mezcal

Directions:

Steep hibiscus tea. Add 3 oz of tea and honey to a cocktail shaker; stir to dissolve honey. Add grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, grated ginger and mezcal to the shaker; shake to combine. Pour into a glass filled with large ice cubes.

Lillet Rosé Spritz

Ingredients:

3 parts Lillet Rosé

3 parts soda water

Orange and grapefruit slices, for garnish

Directions:

Shake Lillet Rosé and soda water with ice. Strain into a white wine glass filled with ice. Garnish with grapefruit and orange slices.

Betty Buzz Sparkling Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz tequila

1/2 bottle Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime

1 oz agave or simple syrup

Directions:

Add ice, tequila, agave and Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime to a lowball glass. Stir together and garnish with a lime wheel.

Sauvi B Ginger Spritzer

Ingredients:

1 2-inch piece of freshly peeled and sliced ginger

2 mint sprigs, plus more for garnish

2 cups Kim Crawford Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc

2 oz lime juice

2 oz simple syrup

1 12 oz can of club soda

Directions:

Muddle the ginger and mint in a large cocktail shaker. Add Kim Crawford Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc white wine, lime juice and simple syrup; fill the shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until the cocktail shaker is cold (about 20 to 30 seconds). Strain into four ice-filled wine glasses. Top each glass off with club soda and garnish with a sprig of mint.

Martini Fiero Spritz

Ingredients:

2 oz Martini & Rossi Fiero

2 oz Martini & Rossi Prosecco

1 oz club soda

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a glass over ice; stir. Garnish with citrus of choice (lemon, grapefruit or orange peel).

Swaggy P Watermelon Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Avion Reserva 44 Tequila

1 part watermelon juice

3/4 part lime juice

1/2 part honey syrup

Salt, to taste

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake thoroughly; strain into a rocks or margarita glass over fresh ice. Garnish with watermelon slice.

Hendrick’s Cucumber Lemonade

Ingredients:

1 part Hendrick’s Gin

1 part lemon juice

1 part simple syrup

3 parts soda water

Cucumber slices

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a highball glass filled with cubed ice. Lightly stir. Garnish with three thinly sliced rounds of cucumber.

The Americano

Ingredients:

1 oz Campari

1 oz Cinzano 1757 Rosso Vermouth di Torino

Soda water

Directions:

Pour all ingredients, except soda water , into an old fashioned glass filled with ice cubes. Add a splash of soda water and garnish with orange slice and lemon peel.

Mango Chile Mojito

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Bacardi Mango Chile

.75 oz lime juice

.5 oz simple syrup

1.5 oz soda water

8-10 mint leaves

Directions:

Pour lime juice and simple syrup into a tall glass. Add mint; use a bar spoon or muddler to press the mint leaves. Pour in crushed ice, rum and stir. Top with soda water and garnish.

JAJA Sparkling Passion

Ingredients:

1.5 oz JAJA Blanco

1.5 oz passionfruit juice

Sparkling wine

Directions:

Combine tequila and passionfruit juice into a stemless wine glass filled with ice. Top with bubbly sparkling wine. Garnish with frozen green grapes.

Panorama Daiquiri

Courtesy Meaghan Dorman, bar director of Dear Irving on Hudson

Ingredients:

2 oz SelvaRey White Rum

.75 oz lime juice

1.5 oz Small Hands Pineapple Gomme Syrup

Directions:

Build drink in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a coupe glass.

Swedish Riviera

Ingredients:

3 parts Absolut Elyx

3 parts coconut water

1 part lemon

1 part honey

3 parts Prosecco

Cinnamon sticks

Orange slices

Directions:

Add vodka, coconut water , lemon and honey into a copper balloon cup filled with ice. Top with Prosecco; stir gently to combine. Garnish with cinnamon and orange slices.

Spicy Cucumber Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz LALO Tequila

2 oz fresh lime juice

1.5 oz pineapple juice

Small cucumber

2 to 4 jalapeño slices

1 to 2 tbsp honey or agave syrup

Directions:

Rim the edge of a glass with a lime wedge and dip in Tajin or salt. Add ingredients to blender; strain when smooth. In a cocktail shaker, muddle slices of jalapeño, ice and cocktail mix; shake until chilled. Strain into a glass. Serve with extra lime wedges and garnish with jalapeño slices.

Teeling Summer Iced Tea

Ingredients:

40 ml Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

20 ml Aperol

10 ml ginger liqueur

20 ml lemon juice

30 ml hibiscus tea

Lemon wheel, for garnish.

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a shaker; shake with ice. Pour into a glass filled with fresh ice; garnish with a lemon wheel.

Stranahan’s Summertime Sangria

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Stranahan’s Blue Peak

.75 oz amber vermouth

.25 guava puree

Sparkling apple cider

Orange slices

Directions:

Combine Stranahan’s Blue Peak, vermouth and guava puree in goblet glass over ice. Top with sparkling apple cider; garnish with orange half slices.