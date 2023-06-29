The Refreshing Summer Cocktails to Sip All Season Long

Summer is *finally* here, which means it’s time to say hello to warm weather and sunny days. And what better way to usher in the official start of the best time of the year than with a refreshing summer cocktail? Whether you’re lounging poolside, enjoying a long meal or hosting a sunset party, make the most of these balmy summer days and nights by adding a lovely cocktail to the equation.
There are plenty of summer drink options for every palette, whether you’re into a fruity beverage, an herb-focused libation or a crisp wine-centered apéritif. We’ve found all the best summer cocktail recipes to make at home this season, and don’t be discouraged if you’re not sure about your mixology skills, because not only are these summertime drinks absolutely delicious, but they’re also so easy to whip up, too. Whether you’re craving a classic cocktail, a citrusy tipple or a frozen drink on a hot day, we’ve got you covered. Below, see the best cocktails to make this season.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
The Easy Summer Cocktail Drink Recipes to Make All Season Long
Summer Lemonade
Ingredients:
2 oz Belvedere Vodka
3/4 oz lemon juice
3/4 oz simple syrup
5 raspberries
Ginger beer
Directions:
Place all ingredients except for ginger beer into a shaker; shake with ice. Pour straight over a glass with fresh ice. Top off with ginger beer and garnish with fresh mint leaves and raspberry.
Teremana Spritz
Ingredients:
2 oz lemonade
2 oz Teremana Blanco
1/4 tsp grenadine
2 oz soda
Directions:
Add lemonade, Teremana Blanco and soda
The Orange High Ball
Ingredients:
2 oz Glenmorangie Original
1/2 an orange
2 oz tonic
2 oz soda
Orange wedges, for garnish
Directions:
Juice half an orange. Fill highball glass with ice cubes and thick orange wedges. Pour orange juice, tonic
Doce Hibiscus Dream
Ingredients:
3 oz hibiscus tea
1 tsp honey
1 oz grapefruit juice
Juice of 1/2 lime
1 tsp grated ginger
1.5 oz Doce mezcal
Directions:
Steep hibiscus tea. Add 3 oz of tea and honey to a cocktail shaker; stir to dissolve honey. Add grapefruit juice, fresh lime juice, grated ginger and mezcal to the shaker; shake to combine. Pour into a glass filled with large ice cubes.
Lillet Rosé Spritz
Ingredients:
3 parts Lillet Rosé
3 parts soda
Orange and grapefruit slices, for garnish
Directions:
Shake Lillet Rosé and soda
Betty Buzz Sparkling Margarita
Ingredients:
1.5 oz tequila
1/2 bottle Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime
1 oz agave or simple syrup
Directions:
Add ice, tequila, agave and Betty Buzz Sparkling Lemon Lime to a lowball glass. Stir together and garnish with a lime wheel.
Sauvi B Ginger Spritzer
Ingredients:
1 2-inch piece of freshly peeled and sliced ginger
2 mint sprigs, plus more for garnish
2 cups Kim Crawford Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc
2 oz lime juice
2 oz simple syrup
1 12 oz can of club soda
Directions:
Muddle the ginger and mint in a large cocktail shaker. Add Kim Crawford Illuminate Sauvignon Blanc white wine, lime juice and simple syrup; fill the shaker with ice. Shake vigorously until the cocktail shaker is cold (about 20 to 30 seconds). Strain into four ice-filled wine glasses. Top each glass off with club soda and garnish with a sprig of mint.
Martini Fiero Spritz
Ingredients:
2 oz Martini & Rossi Fiero
2 oz Martini & Rossi Prosecco
1 oz club soda
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a glass over ice; stir. Garnish with citrus of choice (lemon, grapefruit or orange peel).
Swaggy P Watermelon Margarita
Ingredients:
1.5 parts Avion Reserva 44 Tequila
1 part watermelon juice
3/4 part lime juice
1/2 part honey syrup
Salt, to taste
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake thoroughly; strain into a rocks or margarita glass over fresh ice. Garnish with watermelon slice.
Hendrick’s Cucumber Lemonade
Ingredients:
1 part Hendrick’s Gin
1 part lemon juice
1 part simple syrup
3 parts soda
Cucumber slices
Directions:
Combine all ingredients into a highball glass filled with cubed ice. Lightly stir. Garnish with three thinly sliced rounds of cucumber.
The Americano
Ingredients:
1 oz Campari
1 oz Cinzano 1757 Rosso Vermouth di Torino
Soda
Directions:
Pour all ingredients, except soda
Mango Chile Mojito
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Bacardi Mango Chile
.75 oz lime juice
.5 oz simple syrup
1.5 oz soda
8-10 mint leaves
Directions:
Pour lime juice and simple syrup into a tall glass. Add mint; use a bar spoon or muddler to press the mint leaves. Pour in crushed ice, rum and stir. Top with soda
JAJA Sparkling Passion
Ingredients:
1.5 oz JAJA Blanco
1.5 oz passionfruit juice
Sparkling wine
Directions:
Combine tequila and passionfruit juice into a stemless wine glass filled with ice. Top with bubbly sparkling wine. Garnish with frozen green grapes.
Panorama Daiquiri
Courtesy Meaghan Dorman, bar director of Dear Irving on Hudson
Ingredients:
2 oz SelvaRey White Rum
.75 oz lime juice
1.5 oz Small Hands Pineapple Gomme Syrup
Directions:
Build drink in a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a coupe glass.
Swedish Riviera
Ingredients:
3 parts Absolut Elyx
3 parts coconut
1 part lemon
1 part honey
3 parts Prosecco
Cinnamon sticks
Orange slices
Directions:
Add vodka, coconut
Spicy Cucumber Margarita
Ingredients:
2 oz LALO Tequila
2 oz fresh lime juice
1.5 oz pineapple juice
Small cucumber
2 to 4 jalapeño slices
1 to 2 tbsp honey or agave syrup
Directions:
Rim the edge of a glass with a lime wedge and dip in Tajin or salt. Add ingredients to blender; strain when smooth. In a cocktail shaker, muddle slices of jalapeño, ice and cocktail mix; shake until chilled. Strain into a glass. Serve with extra lime wedges and garnish with jalapeño slices.
Teeling Summer Iced Tea
Ingredients:
40 ml Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
20 ml Aperol
10 ml ginger liqueur
20 ml lemon juice
30 ml hibiscus tea
Lemon wheel, for garnish.
Directions:
Add all ingredients to a shaker; shake with ice. Pour into a glass filled with fresh ice; garnish with a lemon wheel.
Stranahan’s Summertime Sangria
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Stranahan’s Blue Peak
.75 oz amber vermouth
.25 guava puree
Sparkling apple cider
Orange slices
Directions: