The Color-Tinted Sunglasses to Spice Up Your Summer Look

Sunglasses are surely one of the most important accessories in any summer wardrobe, and if you’re looking for new shades for the sunniest time of year, consider adding a pair with a pop of color to your sartorial routine. Sunglasses with color-tinted lenses have been rising in popularity as of late, and we’re very into the colorful trend. While there’s nothing wrong with a classic pair of black or tortoiseshell frames, what better time than summer to introduce a more unexpected, trendy colorful accessory into your rotation?

There’s a pair of stylish, color-tinted sunglasses for every fashionista, whether you’re going for a wild child 1970s vibe or perhaps more of an early aughts aesthetic. You could opt for oversized, thick-framed colorful shades, or teeny-tiny shades, in colors ranging from blue and purple to red and yellow. Below, see the best color-tinted sunglasses to incorporate into your summer closet.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.