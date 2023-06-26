The Color-Tinted Sunglasses to Spice Up Your Summer Look

Sunglasses are surely one of the most important accessories in any summer wardrobe, and if you’re looking for new shades for the sunniest time of year, consider adding a pair with a pop of color to your sartorial routine. Sunglasses with color-tinted lenses have been rising in popularity as of late, and we’re very into the colorful trend. While there’s nothing wrong with a classic pair of black or tortoiseshell frames, what better time than summer to introduce a more unexpected, trendy colorful accessory into your rotation?
There’s a pair of stylish, color-tinted sunglasses for every fashionista, whether you’re going for a wild child 1970s vibe or perhaps more of an early aughts aesthetic. You could opt for oversized, thick-framed colorful shades, or teeny-tiny shades, in colors ranging from blue and purple to red and yellow. Below, see the best color-tinted sunglasses to incorporate into your summer closet.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Color-Tinted Sunglasses for Every Eyewear Preference
All the best and most color pairs of sunglasses for summer.
-
Brutal No. 08 Sunglasses
Embrace the whole Barbiecore vibe with these whimsical, oversized pair of pink-tint shades, which have anti-scratch and anti-glare technology, as well as 100 percent UV protection. These have pink lenses and frames, for a very Elle Woods-approved aesthetic.
-
Corlin Sam Havana Yellow Sunglasses
These rectangular aviator sunglasses with orange lenses are a fun take on the classic style.
-
The Avantguard Montmartre Cateye Sunglasses
For an elevated interpretation of the cat-eye frame, look no further than this chic pair of shades. Handcrafted in Japan, these lightweight, flexible and shatterproof nylon lenses comes in a bold yet wearable pink hue.
-
Salt Lewis 48mm Polarized Round Sunglasses
If you’re not ready to dive into a neon pair of shades just yet, consider this more subtle burgundy colorway, in a flattering round shape. These are carefully crafted in Japan, and feature anti-reflective and hydrophobic coatings.
-
Le Specs Work It Sunglasses
Embrace the retro ’90s vibes in these petite oval sunglasses, with a subtle blush lens tint.
-
American Optical Whitney Sunglasses
These pink and purple sunnies have a gradient lens and rose gold frame, and you can also opt to order these as polarized sunglasses, to help further reduce any glare.
-
Krewe Landry Sunglasses
For a more subtle, low-key and laidback feel, consider these olive green sunglasses.
-
Moscot Shtarker Gold with Custom Made Tints
Go all out with a pair of oh-so-groovy custom-made yellow lenses, like this on-point retro square aviator.
-
Vehla Dixie Sunglasses
These tortoiseshell frames have a subtle sage green lens that is so chic for everyday use.
-
Gucci Eyewear GG Square Frame Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Make a statement in a pair of teeny-tiny green shades courtesy of Gucci, with gold frames and a rimless top.
-
Ray Ban Round Flat Sunglasses
You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of round Ray-Bans, and we love the unique, blue mirrored lenses.
-
Lexxola Jordy Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
If you want to stick with a black frame but still test out a fun colored lens, try these stylish shades. The blue lenses are just enough of a statement, but still feel feel super versatile.
-
Velvet Canyon Motel Musa
These sophisticated green-and-brown sunglasses are sure to be an instant staple in your accessories wardrobe. The green lens color is on-trend but still timeless, for a soft summer look.
-
Szade Mabo
Switch up your usual accessories game with these bold square sunglasses, with a yellow lens and chunky black frame.
-
Le Specs The Charmer
These pale blue wire-rimmed aviator sunglasses are elegant yet practical, with a gradient lens and retro feel.
-
Raen Marza
A rectangular cat eye adds a stronger geometric look to the silhouette. These sunglass lenses also offer 100 percent UVA/UVB protection, too.
-
Loewe Eyewear Inflated Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Bring on the glamour in these sophisticated bordeaux-colored shades, with deep red lenses and an exaggerated cat-eye frame.
-
Dio Eyewear Wildior S2U Sunglasses
If you prefer a darker, more subdued look but still want to try out the color-tinted lens, check out Dior’s deep blue, square acetate frames.