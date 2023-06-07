The Best Men’s Swim Trunks to Make Waves This Summer

Now that Memorial Day has come and gone, the gates to balmy weather have flung open, heralding lazy beach days, jaunts to the lake house and sceney pool parties—or, at the very least, scaling your fire escape to sunbathe on your apartment rooftop. If a sunny destination has landed on your summer agenda, you’ll need an arsenal of striking board shorts to impress, regardless of the activities du jour.

Top-tier swimsuits for men have few requirements to meet in order to do their job perfectly. They must dry fast, have a cut that flatters your physique, a color that complements your skin and the superpower to transition seamlessly from a dip in the surf to the beach bar. Then there are the trunks that dare to go beyond basics, incorporating additional features that optimize versatility into their design, like useful pockets for stashing your essentials, eco-friendly or technical fabrics, or extra UPF sun protection.

Since scouting out the right pair of swim trunks is a summer non-negotiable, we’ve done the hard work to pin down 15 style-forward picks perfect for everything from poolside lounging, beachy hiking and all things surfing.

