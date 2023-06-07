The Best Men’s Swim Trunks to Make Waves This Summer

Now that Memorial Day has come and gone, the gates to balmy weather have flung open, heralding lazy beach days, jaunts to the lake house and sceney pool parties—or, at the very least, scaling your fire escape to sunbathe on your apartment rooftop. If a sunny destination has landed on your summer agenda, you’ll need an arsenal of striking board shorts to impress, regardless of the activities du jour.
Top-tier swimsuits for men have few requirements to meet in order to do their job perfectly. They must dry fast, have a cut that flatters your physique, a color that complements your skin and the superpower to transition seamlessly from a dip in the surf to the beach bar. Then there are the trunks that dare to go beyond basics, incorporating additional features that optimize versatility into their design, like useful pockets for stashing your essentials, eco-friendly or technical fabrics, or extra UPF sun protection.
Since scouting out the right pair of swim trunks is a summer non-negotiable, we’ve done the hard work to pin down 15 style-forward picks perfect for everything from poolside lounging, beachy hiking and all things surfing.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Best Men's Swim Trunks
The best men’s bathing suits for the ultimate swimwear looks this summer.
-
CDLP Econyl Swim Shorts
Crafted from Econyl, a recycled nylon fabric made from repurposed landfill and ocean waste, CDLP’s shorts don’t just keep you cool—they help keep the planet cool, too. The mesh lining ensures comfort, while the tonal embroidered logo adds an element of understated style. Made of well-constructed, quick-drying fabric, it’s no wonder these trunks, which have side pockets and a drawstring waist, are on our list. (We’d get ‘em in every solid color if we could.)
-
Saturdays NYC Timothy Seersucker Stripe Shorts
Seersucker gets a poolside update with these lightweight, striped shorts from Saturdays NYC. The perfect blend of preppy and practical, the Timothy shorts will take you from a breezy brunch to the beach with refined style—demonstrating the New York-based brand’s ability to seamlessly merge casual beach life with an urban aesthetic. They have an elastic waistband and back pockets with a velcro closure, plus single welt side pockets.
-
Bather Orange Coastal Shibori Swim Trunk
Bather’s Coastal Shibori swim trunk is a visual trip to Japan’s fabric dyeing history. With its intense ocean-like tie-dye pattern, this pair draws a parallel between your deep dives and the profound depths of traditional Japanese artisanship. The lining is made up of nylon and a touch of stretchy spandex, while the shell is composed of quick-dry polyester.
-
Thorsun Fans Titan Fit Swim Shorts
Practicality meets luxury with these Thorsun trunks, featuring an artisanal “fan” motif and brushed brass-tone hardware for an air of elegance, as well as multiple pockets to ensure all your essentials stay safe. These quick-drying polyester shorts have an interior mesh liner and are ready to accompany you from the beach to the boardwalk.
-
Sid Mashburn Zip-Front Standard Swim Shorts
Made from a lightweight and quick-drying nylon shell, these streamlined shorts offer a stellar fit, per the American brand’s reputation for sartorial prowess. A standout feature is the drainage hole that prevents water logging. Though the Standard model is perfect for those that want short swim trunks, with a 4.5-inch inseam, the style is also available in a longer length, for those seeking more coverage.
-
Orlebar Brown Bulldog White Sand Flight Of Fantasy Mid-Length Swim Shorts
These eye-catching shorts boast a ravishing print of exotic birds and botanicals—the summer season’s whimsical “Flight Of Fantasy” pattern—transporting you to a tropical wonderland.
-
Filson Cooper Lake Trunks
Filson’s Cooper Lake Trunks are geared toward aquatic performance. The lightweight nylon fabric allows for easy movement, while the instant-drain mesh pockets keep you light in the water. Built to last, these trunks are your go-to for any waterborne escapade.
-
Katama Braden Clay Brush Strokes
For those who appreciate a retro touch, Katama’s Braden swim trunks are the perfect fit. Evoking the charm of ’60s running shorts, these comfy trunks blend an athletic vibe with an artistic flair, showcasing earthy clay brush strokes.
-
OAS Amber Dune Swim Shorts
Tailored to perfection with a minimalist print, these amber and white shorts are a nod to the arid desert landscape. A secure zip pocket keeps your essentials intact, making these shorts your trusted summer ally.
-
Frescobol Carioca Angra Deco Sport Swim Shorts
Boasting a subtle print and short-length fit, these swim trunks seamlessly blend luxury with comfort. Made from recycled fabric and lined with cotton mesh, these shorts are not only a stylish choice but also an eco-friendly one.
-
Loro Piana Schooner Swim Shorts
Inspired by classic tailoring and the quintessential Breton shirt, these trunks, available to shop on Mr Porter, combine a streamlined silhouette with top-notch functionality. Their quick-drying shell fabric in a refined navy hue is subtly accented with a dainty silver-tone buoy, making these shorts as stylish poolside as they are at a dockside lunch.
-
Prada Re-Nylon Swim Trunks
Prada takes a sustainable dive with their Re-Nylon Swim Trunks. Crafted from the fashion house’s proprietary fabric spun from recycled ocean plastic, this black pair proves that high fashion and sustainability can indeed share the same wave.
-
Missoni Swimming Trunk
Made from a breathable quick-drying shell covered in a striking polychromatic print inspired by Missoni’s signature chevron motif, these trunks are as much a work of art as they are a testament to the Italian label’s mastery of la dolce vita. They’re just crying out for a trip to the Italian Riviera.
-
Moncler Swim Shorts
Sporting a rugged nylon fabric and a bicolor knit band, these shorts are ready for anything from tidal waves to beach volleyball showdowns. The silicone Moncler logo cements your status as a man of refined taste.
-
Bonobos Throwback Swim Trunks
With a retro nod and a rainbow of colors, these water-repellant, UPF 50 trunks are a fun addition to any summer wardrobe. Bonobos offers this style in two inseam lengths—5 and 7 inches—providing the perfect fit for showing off those summer legs.