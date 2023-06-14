The Most Elegant Tea Sets, from Fine Bone China to Pretty Porcelain

Whether you’re hosting a tea party or simply want to serve yourself a glass of English Breakfast, there are plenty of ways to elevate the experience. One of the most impressive ways of doing so is by indulging in an ultra-elegant tea set that’s sure to impress anyone sipping from it.
We’ve rounded up the best tea sets, from classic Wedgwood with gold accents to a sleek Japanese set, no matter what your aesthetic is. Read on to discover the most high-quality, stylish tea sets, whether you want to make yourself a cuppa or give the best gift to the tea lover in your life.
Wedgwood Renaissance Gold 3 Piece Tea Set
You simply can’t go wrong with a classic Wedgwood fine bone china tea set. This particular tea set combines the classic Wedgwood cameo with Florentine accents and 22-carat gold banding. You can make yourself a complete set with the teapot, teacup and tea saucer, or you can mix and match with other patterns. Best of all? It’s dishwasher safe and quite durable, despite how delicate it looks.
Ralph Lauren Wyatt 3-Piece Tea Set
This perfectly preppy tea set would make for a great gift for the horseback rider in your life. The classic Ralph Lauren tea set gives major horse girl vibes, with removable saddle-leather handles for an equestrian touch. The 3-piece tea set is far more modern than the classic British tea set, but just as stylish. With a teapot, creamer and sugar bowl all made from stainless steel, it’s sure to last a lifetime.
Baccarat Faunacrystopolis Harcourt Tea Set
Make your tea time extra elegant with this Baccarat tea set. It comes with a teapot and two glasses that might look classic, but is also quite imaginative. The porcelain body was constructed in the shape of an imaginary creature to bring a bit of fantasy to your morning routine. The handcrafted crystal teapot has touches of gold, geometric patterns.
Williams Sonoma Honeycomb Tea Set Pack
Craving something classic, but with a unique edge? This porcelain tea set, including a cream and sugar set, four teacups, four saucers and a tea pot, is a bestseller for a reason. The sweet bee and wildflower details make it stand out, especially with the gold honeycomb pattern decorating this precious (yet surprisingly durable) set. Despite looking somewhat breakable thanks to the gold pattern and hand-done decals, it’s actually dishwasher safe.
Kitten D'Amour Tamborine Mountain 1932 Teacup Set
This romantic floral tea set is a mini version of a more elaborate tea service. If you’re used to serving up tea for yourself and have tired of your go-to, overused mug collection, but don’t feel like having an entire tea set, this teacup set from the Aussie brand will make your cup of morning tea into a truly luxurious experience. You’ll feel like you’re on the set of Bridgerton with this teacup set, decorated in 18-karat gold trim.
Royal Albert Miranda Kerr Everyday Friendship 15 Piece Tea Set
Feel like channeling royalty? This porcelain dishwasher and microwave-safe service for four comes with a whopping 15 pieces, including one teapot, one creamer, four salad plates, four teacups and four saucers, and guarantees you can host your very own tea party worthy of Kate Middleton. Model Miranda Kerr collaborated with Royal Albert to create this pretty peony afternoon tea set, and it’s such a good gift idea for the tea aficionado.
Emerson Creek Pottery Field of Iris Tea Set
Want a truly original tea set? This high-quality, handcrafted pottery made in Bedford, Virginia is one-of-a-kind. This particular stoneware pottery set is hand-painted with a glaze that keeps your drink warm. The tea set includes two teacups, a cream pitcher, sugar jar, oval tea tray and of course, the tea pot. Every cup of tea you have will be memorable.
Sabavi Home Xilin Cast Iron Teapot
For a sleek set, this stunning Japanese tea set from family-owned home decor brand Sabavi Home makes for the perfect pot. The Japanese cast iron teapot features an enamel-coated interior, which will keep your tea piping hot. The matching teacups have the same enamel coating, so there won’t be any lukewarm tea.
Ali Miller London Alice Tea for Two Gift Set
Are you a massive Alice and Wonderland fan? Then indulge in this fantastical tea set from Ali Miller London, which is known for peak British, super kitschy tea sets that are extremely British. In fact, you might have encountered her work at Sketch London, one of the very best places to enjoy afternoon tea. This Alice in Wonderland fine bone china set includes a 4-cup teapot, two teacups and saucers, and comes in a gift box.