Where to Work Out in the Hamptons

Summer is here, which means there are plenty of three-day weekends, beach getaways and lazy pool days on the horizon. It’s also the start of Hamptons season, and if you’re heading out east and aren’t sure where to get in a workout, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re into yoga, Pilates, HIIT or anything in between, we found all the best fitness studios to work up a sweat out east this summer. Below, see all the top workout classes to book in the Hamptons right now.

New York Pilates

5 Windmill Ln, Southampton, NY 11968

2426 Main St, Bridgehampton, NY 11932

86 Park Pl, East Hampton, NY 11937

649 Montauk Hwy, Montauk, NY 11954

Craving a reformer workout? Head over to New York Pilates, where you can sign up for the studio’s signature 40-minute Abs, Arms, Ass class at one of their *four* Hamptons locations—that’s right, the cult-favorite studio has expanded out east, with the addition of a new 3,000-square-foot, 24-reformer Bridgehampton outpost, which joins the Southampton, East Hampton and Montauk studios. New York Pilates.

Tracy Anderson

903 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976

1 Bay St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963

Gwyneth Paltrow’s go-to workout guru offers classes at two locations in the Hamptons; there’s the Sag Harbor outpost at 1 Bay Street; alongside Tracy Anderson’s longtime Water Mill studio. Aside from the workout space, the Sag Harbor studio also has an outdoor patio and a shop. Tracy Anderson.

SLT

16 Hill St #2, Southampton, NY 11968

460 Pantigo Rd #1, East Hampton, NY 11937

Get in your Megaformer workouts at SLT out east, as the exercise studio now has locations in Southampton and East Hampton, with daily classes offered throughout the summer. Expect to work up a major sweat during the 50-minute class, and if you want a more personalized experience, you can also book an at-home private session. SLT.

Barry’s

10 Montauk Hwy, Southampton, NY 11968

352 Montauk Hwy, Wainscott, NY 11975

The HIIT workout has a two-studio presence out east this summer, in Southampton and Wainscott. The Southampton studio offers classes seven years a week through Labor Day, while the Wainscott location holds classes on Saturdays and Sundays. Barry’s.

Equinox x Hamptons

204 Butter Ln, Bridgehampton, NY 11932

Equinox is heading back to the Hamptons, at a Bridgehampton location on Butter Lane. The ritzy gym is opening up to nonmembers for the second year in a row; anyone can book a single class ($50) or a day guest pass ($75). Equinox.

The Ness x Topping Rose House

1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton, NY 11932

Boutique trampoline studio The Ness is heading to the Hamptons, at Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton. The invitation-only studio will offer bounce, sculpt and stretch classes from Wednesday through Monday. The Ness.

Hamptons Hot Yoga

85 Jobs Ln, Southampton, NY 11968

2415 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton, NY 11719

Yoga enthusiasts are sure to flock to Hamptons Hot Yoga’s locations in Southampton and Bridgehampton; they offer Bikram and vinyasa classes, to really turn up the heat. Hamptons Hot Yoga.

DanceBody

2357 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton, NY 11932

If you want a burst of cardio along with your toning workouts, try Katia Pryce’s DanceBody class, which is heading to Bridgehampton, with classes offered Friday through Sunday. You can also opt for an at-home private sessions. DanceBody.

SoulCycle

264 Butter Ln, Bridgehampton, NY 11932

68 Newtown Ln, East Hampton, NY 11937

15 S Edgemere St, Montauk, NY 11954

SoulCycle now has three locations throughout the Hamptons, so you can get your spin on no matter where you’re staying. Starting Memorial Day weekend, SoulCycle is holding multiple daily classes at its Bridgehampton (the Barn), East Hampton and Montauk studios, seven days a week. The Barn location will also host several pop-ups this summer, including partnerships with brands like FP Movement, Stephanie Gottlieb and Sunflow. SoulCycle.

CoreBarreFit

213 Butter Ln J, Bridgehampton, NY 11932

CoreBarreFit offers daily live barre-focused classes at their Bridgehampton studio, but if you prefer to workout at home, you can opt to stream the sessions. The classes incorporate barre, yoga and stretching. CoreBarreFit.