Every Person Launched Into Space by Blue Origin, So Far

Blue Origin is finally ready to resume its space tourism program after a nine-month pause.

The rocket company owned by Jeff Bezos was grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) after a cargo-only mission failed in September 2022. New Shepard, the rocket used for the mission, is also the vehicle used to fly paying customers to suborbital space.

At an industry event on June 6, Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith said the company could resume New Shepard crew launches “within the next few weeks,” pending approval from the FAA.

The rocket company returned to the spotlight this week also because one of its former customers, billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, went missing on an OceanGate submersible in the North Atlantic on June 18 during an undersea trip to see the shipwreck of the Titanic.

Harding flew to suborbital space on a New Shepard flight in June 2022. Blue Origin has to date launched 30 other people into space, including its founder Bezos, a few company employees, and many celebrities and business figures. One person enjoyed the experience so much that he flew twice within one year.

