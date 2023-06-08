The Best New Restaurant Openings in Brooklyn

Brooklyn has one of the hottest restaurants scenes in the country, and it’s constantly expanding. Recently, there have been plenty of buzzy newcomers, from a vegan favorite to a fresh French bistro. There’s truly something for everyone, whether you’re looking for classic dinner fare or creative cocktails. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best new restaurants in Brooklyn, from Williamsburg to Prospect Heights.

316 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249

This vegan restaurant is rapidly expanding for good reason; the veggie-focused dishes are sure to be enjoyed by even the most voracious of carnivores. The Williamsburg locale is a bit more low-key than the NoMad outpost, with less clubby vibes and more of a laidback, California aesthetic. Think plentiful plants, natural light and a big enough dining room that you can host the perfect girls’ night, even on a busy Williamsburg weekend.

626 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

This buzzy French bistro in Prospect Heights is from the team behind Olmsted, a longtime local favorite. Their newest destination on Vanderbilt Avenue serves up French classics with a twist, with inventive dishes like fried cornichons. This was previously the site of Maison Yaki, but has since received a total makeover in true French bistro style. Come for the cocktails, stay for the creme brûlée.

245 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205

This brand new Fort Greene eatery is just what the neighborhood needed—upscale diner fare, clean wine on tap and cocktails with Elton John-themed names like “Hold Me Closer” and “Tiny Dancer.” The decor is highly Instagrammable and the vibe is cozy, whether you’re grabbing drinks on a first date or enjoying brunch the next day. Hospitality industry vets Jill Cuticello and Sam Barron (previously from Lua) opened the restaurant in the former space of Mega Bites diner. The location has actually been the home of a diner for the past 30 years, but now it’s received a hip upgrade. Expect elevated iterations of all your diner favorites, as Laser Wolf alum Chef Dan Reilly is behind the menu.

472 Myrtle Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205

This sleek contemporary Cambodian restaurant in Clinton Hill serves innovative dishes and creative cocktails, and it’s already receiving rave reviews. Chef-slash-partner Dan San, who was previously at Chinese Tuxedo, now cooks up offerings inspired by his Cambodian grandma. Lula Mae is open for dinner on Wednesday through Saturday, and has a back room lounge that stays open late.

657 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Williamsburg’s favorite brunch spot is back and better than ever. After 15 years with a line out the door, the Brooklyn hotspot closed its doors in September 2020. Now, it’s made a triumphant return in Prospect Heights, in the former home of MeMe’s Diner. This is an updated version of the Williamsburg outpost, with some of the classics (like the Eggs Rothko, which includes brioche, melted cheddar and a perfectly runny egg) as well as a few brand-new dishes.

1241 Flushing Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237

This buzzy Bushwick hotspot is an apothecary by day and an Asian neo-noir nightclub in the evening. The Red Pavilion doesn’t just serve dinner; it also offers immersive cabaret shows, sound journeys and much more. This menu is just as inventive, with a delicious dim sum brunch.

41 Washington St, Brooklyn, NY 11201