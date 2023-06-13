The Wall Street Journal Has a New Deputy Editor-in-Chief

The Wall Street Journal named Charles Forelle, most recently its finance editor, as deputy editor-in-chief on June 9, according to a staff email published by Editor & Publisher.

A deputy editor-in-chief provides support to a publication’s top editor by weighing in on editorial decisions, enforcing ethical standards and overseeing content. The Journal formerly employed two deputy editors-in-chief, Neal Lipschutz and Jason Anders. Both announced they were leaving the company last month in what has become a high-profile editor exodus. Lipschutz is retiring, and Anders didn’t disclose his reason for departing.

“Charles (Forelle) has consistently demonstrated unwavering dedication, editorial acumen and a deep understanding of the Journal’s core values,” editor-in-chief Emma Tucker said in the email. “His passion for storytelling, commitment to our audience and ability to inspire and motivate others make Charles an ideal fit for this position.”

The Journal’s highest editorial positions have swapped hands in recent months. Tucker stepped into the editor-in-chief role in February, succeeding Matt Murray, who took a senior position at New Corp, the Journal’s parent. Managing editor Karen Pensiero, who worked at the Journal for 37 years, was reportedly pushed out of the position following Tucker’s appointment, according to the Daily Beast. Liz Harris, a former colleague of Tucker’s, became the new managing editor.

Forelle has spent more time at the Journal than both Tucker and Harris. He will have to work with the new executive team to execute Tucker’s revamped strategy and gain the newsroom’s confidence in the shadow of big changes at the company and across media.

Who is Charles Forelle?

Forelle has been at the Journal since 2002, according to his LinkedIn profile. He began as a reporter in Boston for five years and then in Brussels for another five. While continuing to report, he took the position of Europe markets editor in London in 2013. He then moved through other financial editing positions before securing the role of deputy editor-in-chief.

Prior to launching his career, Forelle interned at the Miami Herald and the New York Observer, this site’s predecessor. He attended Yale University, where he worked as managing editor of the Yale Daily News, a student newspaper.

Forelle has received a series of awards in his career. He was part of the team that won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize in public service for its reporting on backdated stock options for business executives. That same year, he won the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting. In 2011, his team was a finalist for another Pulitzer Prize for reporting on the causes of Europe’s debt crisis.