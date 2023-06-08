Dutch Architecture on London’s Pont Street for $25 Million

A five-bedroom home that pays homage to the charm of iconic Dutch architecture has come up for sale on London’s Pont Street—a sought-after residential area made all the more exclusive thanks to its proximity to one of the world’s most luxurious department stores. The property is listed for sale with Dexters for almost $25 million and dates back to the late 19th century.

Nowadays the area is famed for its tall, Dutch-inspired, red brick mansions, but it was previously known as the Cadogan estate—or Hans Town—after the physician and benefactor Sir Hans Sloane, whose vast scientific and literary collection was bequeathed to the British Museum. In fact, it wasn’t until the redevelopment and expansion of the department store, Harrods, that the new Dutch-style properties started popping up.

The mansions were built for some of London’s wealthiest residents and were inspired by the then-popular revival of Flemish architecture. This distinctive style was adopted from others seen on the continent, and incorporated stepped ornamental gables, molded brickwork and terracotta accents among its fashionable red brick.

Over the years, the street has attracted some interesting characters, including the stage actress Lillie Langtry and politician Harry Crookshank, but it is perhaps best known for its notoriety as the location of The Cadogan Hotel—the very place that poet and playwright Oscar Wilde was arrested in 1895, which subsequently led to what’s widely considered the first “celebrity” trial.

Nowadays, Pont Street remains one of London’s most exclusive residential areas and this four-story Dutch house is just as luxurious and opulent as you would expect it to be. Sam Preece, director of Dexters’ South Kensington & Knightsbridge office, told Observer: “With its remarkable features, extensive living space, and the historical significance of the ‘Pont Street Dutch’ architectural style, this property offers a unique opportunity for discerning buyers seeking an exceptional residence in one of London’s most prestigious areas.”

The 5,846-square-foot property enjoys elevator access to every one of its four floors and huge, light-filled entertaining spaces, as well as a gym, a spa and a cutting-edge cinema room.

The formal dining room, located on the ground floor, boasts impressive decorative plasterwork around the edge of the ceiling and a separate study, which can be entered through a set of sliding doors. The nearby kitchen is well-fitted with modern cabinets and worktop space, as well as a large double oven with an extractor over the top, plus a breakfast bar and a separate informal dining area. It also leads out and into the private patio garden.

Somehow, the first-floor drawing room provides an even more impressive entertaining space, with a huge, high ceiling sitting over the top of its polished herringbone floor. Towards the center, a molded feature fireplace commands the room and there is also a light-filled balcony terrace, which provides panoramic views.

Two en suite bedrooms and a cinema room complete the first floor, while the primary suite is located upstairs. Its layout includes an en suite bathroom with a black marble tub and adjacent shower, two interlinking dressing rooms and a good-sized balcony that looks out over the Pont Street’s signature architecture. Another en suite bedroom, also on this floor, could make an ideal nursery or kid’s room.

The lower ground floor is home to a working kitchen, bathroom and ample storage space in the vaults. It’s also where residents can make use of the home’s private wellness facilities, which include a gym, studio, shower room and steam room.

Further afield, the home offers easy and immediate access to some of the world’s finest shops and restaurants, with excellent transport links to the rest of Knightsbridge, South Kensington and nearby Sloane Square.