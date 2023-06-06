Jet Set: Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad Who Loves to Travel

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Father’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for a great gift for the dad who loves all things travel, you’ve come to the right place. From fancy new headphones and a dapper carry-on suitcase to a passport holder and portable speakers, these are the best Father’s Day gift guide ideas for the most special man in your life.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.