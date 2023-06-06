Jet Set: Father’s Day Gifts for the Dad Who Loves to Travel

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Father’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for a great gift for the dad who loves all things travel, you’ve come to the right place. From fancy new headphones and a dapper carry-on suitcase to a passport holder and portable speakers, these are the best Father’s Day gift guide ideas for the most special man in your life.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
The Father's Day Gift Ideas for Dads Who Travel
These are the best travel gifts for dad this Father’s Day.
-
Away F.A.R Convertible Backpack 25L
If he loves hiking and camping trips in general, you can’t go wrong with this water-resistant backpack, which converts into a duffel bag, too. It has interior and exterior compression systems, an exterior water bottle pocket and a trolley sleeve, for zero hassle travel.
-
Calpak Hue Faux Leather Toiletry Bag
A classic toiletry bag is a great travel gift idea for the frequent flyer; it’ll help him stay organized and keep all his grooming essentials in one place.
-
McLaren x Bowers & Wilkins Px8 Headphones
These luxurious noise-cancelling headphones have bluetooth capabilities and are the perfect gift for every type of jet-setter, whether he’s a business traveler, road trip enthusiast or all about leisure, as they have 30 hours of playback after just one full charger session.
-
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle
A Kindle is such a thoughtful gift, so he won’t have to tote around heavy books in his travel bag.
-
Away The Bigger Carry-On Flex Suitcase
A fresh new carry-on suitcase is a unique yet practical gift for the travel enthusiast. This limited edition bag has an expansion zipper so he can pack a few extra t-shirts, plus it comes with a luggage tag.
-
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker
If he’s into high-tech gadgets, gift dad this portable bluetooth speaker gadget for his next trip, so he can listen to music wherever he’s adventuring to next.
-
Panama Cross-Grain Leather Passport Cover
A sleek leather passport holder will help him keep track of all his documents, credit cards and other travel info.
-
Baobab Eden Seaside Scented Candle
Help him bring his next adventure into the home with this lavish scented candle; the vessel is designed by French artist Cyril Destrade, who was inspired by the Mozambique canal. It smells absolutely delightful, too, and will fill the room with a dreamy aroma of peppermint and amber.
-
Alo Yoga Co-Op 7/8 Drawstring Joggers
A classic pair of comfy yet elevated joggers are a foolproof gift—he can wear them while on the go or easily pack them in his suitcase.