Home Set: Last-Minute Father’s Day Gift Ideas

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Father’s Day is just around the corner, but don’t panic if you haven’t found him the perfect present just yet. There are plenty of last-minute gift ideas that don’t feel like an afterthought, including tons that, thanks to two-day and overnight shipping, you can get by June 18. From a lush body spray and high-tech watch to a self-care gadget and dapper new swim trunks, these are the best last-minute Father’s Day gift guide ideas for every type of dad.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.