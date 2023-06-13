Home Set: Last-Minute Father’s Day Gift Ideas

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Father’s Day is just around the corner, but don’t panic if you haven’t found him the perfect present just yet. There are plenty of last-minute gift ideas that don’t feel like an afterthought, including tons that, thanks to two-day and overnight shipping, you can get by June 18. From a lush body spray and high-tech watch to a self-care gadget and dapper new swim trunks, these are the best last-minute Father’s Day gift guide ideas for every type of dad.
Apple Watch Ultra
If he’s all about the gadgets, look no further than the new Apple Watch Ultra. It’s such a thoughtful gift, and if you have Amazon Prime, you can get this delivered super fast. It has 36 hours of battery life, three specialized bands as well as GPS and cellular capabilities.
Casper Hybrid Pillow with Snow Technology
What’s a more perfect gift than a good night’s sleep? Casper’s new pillow is has a special foam and fiber design, for a soft and comfy rest, and it’s sure to be particularly appreciated if he tends to run warm while sleeping, as it has special technology to ensure he stays cool.
Vilebrequin Men Swim Trunks Solid
A classic pair of Vilebrequin swim trunks are such a great gift, especially for summer.
Away The Large Toiletry Bag
Gift dad this canvas toiletry bag to keep all his grooming essentials organized on his upcoming travels.
Chanel Allure Homme All-Over Spray
This fragrance mist is composed of spicy, woodsy notes, with an exclusive Japanese green citrus extract—it’s sure to become his new signature scent. Plus, it’s easily portable, so he can give himself a little spritz after a workout or whenever he wants to refresh.
Rothy's RS02 Sneaker in Courtside White
The father figure in your life will love these sustainably-made classic white lace-up sneakers.
Illy Y3.3 Single Serve Espresso and Coffee Capsule Machine
Take his morning routine to the next level with this sleek coffee maker, which easily brews both espresso and coffee. If you really want to treat him, add on a monthly coffee pods subscription service from Illy, so he gets fresh pods regularly.
Williams Sonoma Classic BBQ Tool Set
Grilling season is here, and what better way to celebrate than with this eight-piece BBQ gift set from Williams Sonoma? It’s no surprise this is one of the retailer’s best-sellers; it comes with a stainless steel spatula, fork, tongs and four skewers, plus a basting brush.
Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Powerful Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
These sleek wireless speakers offer eight hours of play; he can use them for work calls and then play his favorite tunes afterwards. This particular option also has wireless charging capabilities, too, and is available to order from Amazon, so he can give his usual earbuds a break.
Therabody Theragun Mini 2.0
Help him bring the spa vibe home with this massage gun, so he can give himself a DIY deep tissue without having to leave the house. This model is super light and small, so he can actually take it on the go.
King C. Gillette Complete Men's Beard Care Gift Kit
The dapper gent is always well-groomed, so why not help him with his self-care with this beard care gift set, which comes with a fancy razor, beard and face wash, beard oil, beard balm and shave oil.