Another Harry Gesner House Lists for $49.5 Million in Malibu

Another architectural masterpiece has been listed in Malibu for a cool $49.5 million. Designed in the 1950s by the late architect Harry Gesner, the iconic Wave House at 33602 Pacific Coast Highway was designed to mirror crescendoing waves.

Gesner wanted the house to “have the look of a giant wave at the very peak of its strength,” Zen Gesner, Harry Gesner’s son and a listing agent on the property, told The Wall Street Journal.

Harry Gesner, an avid surfer in his day, famously drew up plans for the home while floating on his surfboard, Zen Gesner added.

The property hit the market on June 1 for the first time in 36 years, and is co-listed between Zen Gesner and Chris Cortazzo of Compass Real Estate, Dena Luciano of Douglas Elliman, and Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates.

Nestled in a secluded cove, Wave House’s floor-to-ceiling windows give way to sprawling panoramas of the ocean and California coast from all angles. Surrounded by sand, sea, and rocky cliffs, the home is a force of nature.

The Wave House has hosted famous residents over the years, including rock star Rod Stewart, who purchased it in the 1970s and sold it to Warner Brothers Records tycoon Mo Ostin in 1987. Ostin, who worked with stars including Stevie Nicks and Jimi Hendrix, died last year. His family trust is handling the sale.

Built for a big family or a crew of well-to-do surfers, the 6,200 square-foot property consists of three colossal ocean-facing rooms and a beachfront master suite featuring a hot tub, sauna, and walk-in shower. The upper level has five more bedrooms, while the house has 8 bathrooms overall.

Three wraparound decks stretch around the lower level, jutting out to sea and mimicking the shape of incoming waves. Hand-cut copper shingles made to resemble fish scales line the arched roof, which ebbs and flows in tandem with Wave House’s three distinctive sections.

Inside its main living area, the views are just as dramatic. A sculptural stucco fireplace sits at the center of a sunken conversation pit, where guests can lounge on an enormous curved couch and take in wraparound views of the incoming waves.

The primary suite also offers sweeping ocean views, with a private deck area mere steps from the sand.

Gesner’s unique twist on the mid-century modern 1950s aesthetic has stood the test of time, as retro elements such as the large rectangular glass windows, muted tones, and an emphasis on functionality clash with playful curved lines and the avant-garde takes on a traditional family home.

One core tenant of mid-century modern design can be found in every corner of the home, however: the blurring of the lines between the indoors and outdoors, which makes the home feel boundless.