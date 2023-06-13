Is Kindness the Key to Keeping Employees (Happy)?

There has been so much discussion about the difficulty of retaining employees, maintaining a positive workplace culture, and the amount of money lost on productivity due to stress-related illnesses ($300 billion a year!). Amid all the confusion, the solution may be simple: kindness is an often overlooked antidote. Kindness in general can decrease stress, improve well-being and increase happiness. And kindness at work can increase morale, employee retention and even productivity and profitability.

I’m the CEO of a nonprofit that combines science with solutions for a kinder world. At kindness.org, we explore the science of kindness, then develop programs to bring it to schools, workplaces and communities in ways that will have the greatest impact. With the help of our friends at boutique skincare company, Beekman 1802—who sponsored our latest research—we worked with six companies across a variety of industries to test a new measurement tool to investigate the links between kindness, employee happiness, and workplace culture.

The results validated our new measure, which we’ll now be rolling out to companies everywhere to help them measure kindness at their company and give insights on what needs to change. They also showed us that kindness is critical to the health of your team and culture. We discovered that kindness is linked to employee happiness, and matters more to their happiness than income. And finally, we invited participants across all six companies to tell us one way their company could be kinder. The same things came up again and again.

Every person and every company has the capacity to be kind, so here are four ways to choose kindness at work—and make a meaningful and measurable difference when you do.

“See” your team members through kindness and acknowledgment

No one wants to walk through their workday invisible. Making your team members feel seen goes a long way. Celebrate the small wins, and acknowledge team members for their contribution. When you see someone really step up, be intentional with your gratitude. If your team is fully remote, set up a Slack channel dedicated to recognizing team members. Start each 1:1 meeting by checking in to ask ‘How are you?’ and recognizing what’s going well. For larger team meetings, set aside time when colleagues can celebrate each other. We’re challenging the idea that kindness should be random. It takes our energy and intention.

Clarity is kindness

There’s a misconception out there that kindness is softness, but kindness is a sign of strength and emotional maturity. Communicating with kindness is about creating the space for people to ask questions and feel comfortable sharing answers. Through our Work Kind program, we tell companies that ‘clarity is kindness.’ Everything from a clear strategy and a clear plan of success to making sure that everyone is leaving meetings completely clear on expectations.

Another mistake is either not giving critical feedback that makes your team better or delivering the feedback in a harsh way where the message is lost. Not telling them because you’re trying to be nice isn’t actually helpful. Be willing to take the step to communicate even if it’s difficult. Kindness isn’t always easy. It can be difficult to choose kindness. When you communicate with kindness, you’re doing hard things with kindness and care.

Cultivate a culture of kindness

We’ve learned that employees see right through the so-called perks that companies offer to encourage more work, like offering dry cleaning and sleep pods at the office. What they really want is a workplace that’s just plain kind. So take a look at your culture at the highest level. Do you have kindness policies in place? Are there clear structures and expectations about kindness in everything from recruitment to onboarding to communication with vendors and team members? If not, it’s not too late to create a culture of kindness.

Start by coming up with kind language and frameworks that your team can adhere to and follow. It’s about your kindset (vs mindset). Think about the deeper way kindness shows up in all aspects of your company. It really does make a difference. An example comes from work we did with the Chief Nursing Officer for a hospital in Atlanta. By bringing our kindness resources into their hospital, they said they’ve seen a transformation in patient results in surveys and outcomes. People want to relocate to their “Kind Hospital.” The ripple effect of kindness is real.

Protect work-life integration

Gone are the days of work and life being completely separate. In the post-pandemic era, so many employees have found ways to work at home. But that doesn’t have to mean it’s all work all the time. Boundaries are more important than ever. Put kind boundaries in place to protect everyone’s life and mental health, and expect that the work will get done, too. Do you have communication policies in place for when your team is on PTO? Help protect their time off by having a no-outreach policy for when people are offline or out of office. If it’s not urgent, start a running list of things to discuss when they’re back.

Too many people are in the habit of sending messages to get something off their own chest, but really they’ve just infiltrated someone else’s space. Think about how important your communication really is. Prioritizing the most important things to actually reach out about is kindness in practice. On the flip side, acknowledge that work really is a part of life for everyone. Give your team members grace and space when they have to pick up a sick child from school, take a pet to the vet, or even switch the laundry between Zoom meetings. Your team will be able to focus more on their work once their personal needs are met. Remembering that and acting on that truly is kindness.

No matter where you are in your kindness journey, it’s never too late to begin. Try one of the tips above today. Culture may not change overnight, but you’ll be amazed at the difference that intentional kindness can make. Kindness is more valuable than you realize.

Jaclyn Lindsey is the co-founder and CEO of Kindness.org.