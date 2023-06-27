Home Set: Fourth of July Style Essentials

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Summer has arrived, and the Fourth of July is just around the corner. No matter how you’re celebrating Independence Day, you’ll want to look the part—and no, that does not mean wearing all things stars and stripes. Instead, embrace all the July 4th festivities with a more elegant take on red, white and blue. Whether you’re spending the 4th of July weekend at a backyard BBQ, hanging at a pool party, attending an elegant festive fête or anything in between, we’ve got you covered with all the Americana essentials. From a sleek one-piece and effortless canvas bag to a timeless midi dress and glamorous red lip, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
All the Essentials for Your Independence Day Celebrations
Andie Swim The Amalfi One Piece Swimsuit
Sleek swimwear is a must for any July 4th adventure, and this bold red maillot is fun way to embrace the festivities without bordering on cheesy.
DL1961 Zoie Short Relaxed Vintage White Denim Shorts
A dependable pair of white denim shorts are an optimal choice to throw on over your swimsuit, or with a t-shirt or tank top at any July 4 BBQ poolside grilling fêtes.
Away The Canvas Tote
A breezy canvas tote bag is key for any summer wardrobe, and this adorable version from Away is perfect for storing all your July 4th beach essentials.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur
What better complement to your Fourth of July outfit than an elegant, ruby red lip? Charlotte Tilbury’s new matte lip blur is a long-lasting option to get you through the entire day of festivities, and we love that it’s matte, but doesn’t crack or flake.
Duster The Weekender Dress
Not sure about all those brightly colored 4th of July outfit ideas? Totally understandable, which is where this effortless white sundress comes into play. This summer dress has a button-down front and removable tie waist, and you’re sure to wear this sleeveless midi all season long. If you want a more festive aesthetic, just throw on some red lipstick.
Mathew Bruno Winery 2016 Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon
Whether you’re hosting a BBQ this year, spending the weekend at a friend’s or heading to a July 4th party, a bottle of vino is in order. While a rosé or white is the expected choice this time of year, don’t forget that there are plenty of people who prefer red, no matter the season. This elegant 2016 Napa cab from Mathew Bruno Winery; it’s pressed and aged in 100 percent new French and American oak barrels, for a full-bodied, complex yet highly drinkable glass of vino.
Lake Pajamas Alice Nightgown in Blue Seersucker
If you’re spending the weekend away at a friend’s or heading to your favorite beach spot, don’t forget to pack an appropriately patriotic bedtime moment, too. This adorable blue-and-white striped nightgown has a ruffle neckline and is so on-point for July 4th, but is also just as chic any time of the year.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Media Cologne Forte
Bring on the summer vibes with a decadent new scent, like Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s fresh Aqua Media Cologne forte, with hints of bergamot, verbana and woody musk accord—it might be your new signature fragrance.
Dôen June Top
A short-sleeve button-down gingham top is a perfectly preppy, classic addition to your closet.
Clean Market Lymphatic Drainage Massage
You want to feel your best for a fun long weekend, so why not treat yourself to some self-care, like an in indulgent lymphatic drainage massage? Of course, you could always make this a post-weekend appointment, so you can step into the week refreshed and detoxed. Clean Market is a great option for lymphatic drainage; they use an innovative cupping system, so you get all the benefits of the practice without the pain.
Missoni Lace-Up Striped Crochet-Knit Coverup
Bring on the glamour at any Fourth of July party in this retro Missoni cover-up.