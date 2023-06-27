Home Set: Fourth of July Style Essentials

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else in life that’s brightening up our days right now. Summer has arrived, and the Fourth of July is just around the corner. No matter how you’re celebrating Independence Day, you’ll want to look the part—and no, that does not mean wearing all things stars and stripes. Instead, embrace all the July 4th festivities with a more elegant take on red, white and blue. Whether you’re spending the 4th of July weekend at a backyard BBQ, hanging at a pool party, attending an elegant festive fête or anything in between, we’ve got you covered with all the Americana essentials. From a sleek one-piece and effortless canvas bag to a timeless midi dress and glamorous red lip, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.