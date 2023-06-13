A London Mansion With an Indoor Pool and Private Cinema Lists for $40.7 Million

An eight-bedroom home in London, with its own spa, private garden and swimming pool, is on the market for $40.7 million.

The 10,551-square-foot house is located on Tregunter Road in Chelsea; it’s one of the most prestigious streets in one of the capital’s most affluent neighborhoods.

The area is famed for its offering of upscale urban living and peaceful residential streets, with an eclectic mix of high-end shops, restaurants, bars and even green spaces, including the famous RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which is held every spring. It’s often grouped together with nearby Kensington, and has attracted celebrities including Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton, the Beckhams and Madonna.

Stuart Bennett, head of sales of Beauchamp Estates, is handling the listing, and told Observer that this particular six-story home is one of London’s “most desirable” addresses.

“The house has been designed and finished to the highest of standards, offering a contemporary yet homely feel,” he said. “Other key attributes are the gated off-street parking [and the] lift that serves the house from the pool-spa-gym area, right to the second floor.”

The whole home has recently been modernized, and now boasts a minimalist, almost Scandinavian aesthetic, featuring lots of clean lines thanks to bright white walls, steel-framed windows and timber-clad walls. It’s luxurious but not stuffy—just large, light-filled spaces and stylish, sleek lines, with a sometimes surprising monochrome palette, where rich dark shelves are juxtaposed against otherwise neutral decor.

The five guest bedrooms are equipped with en-suite bathrooms, in addition to two staff bedrooms with en-suite shower rooms.

Then there’s the main bedroom, of course. “The principal bedroom has twin dressing rooms and bathrooms, with the added benefit of French doors leading to its own private roof terrace, [which is] perfect for morning coffee or an evening glass of wine,” Bennett said. And no doubt that vino is even better if brought up from the property’s own wine cellar, which is in the lower basement.

A large lounge, which doubles as a garden room, is situated on the first floor, with a frosted skylight, a triple-paned bay window to the front and doors that lead to the patio. A more formal sitting room is located to the rear.

The downstairs kitchen is understated but stylish; it’s outfitted with a large center island that doubles as a breakfast bar, as well as handleless, timber-paneled cabinets that line the far walls, an industrial-style hob and two electric eye-level ovens.

The adjacent dining room is framed by large floor-to-ceiling windows and leads directly to the south-facing, landscaped private garden, which also offers access to the four-story studio. The studio is an ideal space for an artist or anyone with a work-from-home lifestyle, and even has a cinema room on the ground floor. The rest of the studio is connected to the main house through the extensive leisure facilities, which include a swimming pool, sauna and gym in the upper basement.

There’s also a treatment room and study in the lower basement, because why should one have to pick between a home office and a personal spa? “[It] is the ultimate home and one I love taking potential buyers around, and I’m sure [it] will go to a growing family that [will] no doubt enjoy the house for many years,” Bennett said.