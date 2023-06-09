Here’s What to Expect from London Fashion Week 

It’s officially June, which means the fashion world is about to burst into a frenzy of excitement, as designers prepare to showcase Spring/Summer collections. It all starts in London; from June 9 to the 12, this year’s menswear-focused London Fashion Week is taking sustainability and diversity to the next level. In this hybrid age of fashion, it’s no longer necessary to scramble for a rarified in-person ticket; fashion enthusiasts from all the world will be able to stream the shows online for free, so get ready to (digitally) hop across the pond.

What’s Happening With London Fashion Week in June?

While London’s biggest Spring/Summer fashion week takes place in mid-September, their June edition is not to be overlooked. This four-day Fashion Week will be testing out new formats for future seasons, primarily programs emphasizing the fusion of technology with culture. 2023 June LFW is focused on experimentation, change and innovation, highlighting fashion and culture.

“To forge a new path, LFW June will resemble a cultural program, consisting of dynamic events exploring the intersection of fashion, technology, creative communities, sustainability and diversity,” Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, shared in a press release. This year’s events were created with explicit attention to smaller designers, in addition to the classic fashion world mainstays, to help ensure that all talent can tell their stories to the industry, consumers and the world at large. Additionally, while this year’s June LFW will spotlight menswear, it will remain gender neutral, making an effort to recenter androgynous and male fashion as a medium for innovation, creativity and storytelling.

Who is Showing at London Fashion Week in June?

This approach has resulted in a reduced schedule compared to previous iterations of June LFWs, but this year’s events are not to be missed. Notable designers include J&M Davidson’s Spring/Summer ‘24, Justin Cassin’s Autumn/Winter ‘24, a show from award-winning designer Saul Nash and a presentation from the winners of QASIMI’s Rising Talent incubator, an innovative fashion mentorship program in partnership with the androgynous, minimalist brand.

Selected BFC Colleges Council universities will present portfolio showcases of their top fashion design graduates, giving a first look at some of the brightest young stars. There are a myriad of events beyond the catwalk as well, including panel discussions with key industry leaders, and cultural initiatives celebrating diversity and sustainability. Two panels to check out are Saturday’s “British Fashion Council x The Asian Man: An Exploration Into The Forgotten Style Tribe” and Sunday’s “BFC x Future of Menswear Panel Discussion.”

How Can I See London Fashion Week?

LFW June is a hybrid digital and physical event that aims to make fashion week accessible to all. Those hoping to livestream the showcases and panels can see the schedule and more on London Fashion Week’s website, while in-person attendees will make their way to various locations for the specific shows.

What Is There to Do Outside of the Traditional Shows?

Londoners and visitors alike are in for a treat, as on top of LFW proper, they’ll have the ability to experience London Fashion Week’s City Wide Celebration, a curated program filled with events and activations. From live music performances and limited edition product drops to museum events and discounts galore, there will be no shortage of things to do outside of sitting in the front row.