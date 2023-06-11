Move to The Plaza for $50 Million

An apartment in The Plaza hit the market last week for $50 million, the most expensive unit currently available in the iconic Manhattan hotel.

Apartment #1607 at Central Park South address sits southeast corner of Central Park and Fifth Avenue, with unobstructed views of the park and the unparalleled luxury that comes with living in a five-star hotel.

The 4,500-square-foot, 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom residence is listed by Jill Sloane of Brown Harris Stevens. The home is one of 180 residential units added to the historic landmark around 15 years ago, which offer the same on-demand butler service, in-room dining, health club access and twice-daily housekeeping enjoyed by hotel guests.

The apartment “has undergone a meticulous renovation,” Sloane told Observer, “combining two apartments and reconfiguring the layout to create a unique duplex home ensuring the highest standards of luxury.”

The current owner is poised to make a handsome profit on the sale, having bought the two units in 2007 and 2010 for $11.4 million and $11 million, respectively, according to property records.

The first floor includes a guest suite, sweeping corner living room and media room surrounded by 14 expansive windows, with the master suite and four more bedrooms on the floor below. For outdoor space, Plaza residents have access to the hotel’s private gardens.

Downstairs, the primary suite boasts a private sitting area, dressing room and luxe bathroom with a rain shower and marble flooring.

Residents can choose to dine in the chef’s eat-in kitchen, dining room or anywhere they please—the hotel’s room service menu offers everything from fluffy pancakes to club sandwiches to steamed lobster. Pro tip: there’s breakfast all day.

And of course, The Palm Court—famous for its afternoon tea service—and the Plaza food hall are just downstairs.

Spending a night in doesn’t necessarily mean staying in while living at the Plaza. Residents are steps from the hotel’s historic Rose Club, where jazz musicians including Miles Davis and Liza Minnelli have performed, as well as The Plaza’s Champagne Bar.

With cocktails like its signature Imperial Plaza (Blume Marillen Apricot Eau-de-Vie, clover honey syrup, freshly squeezed lemon juice and brut champagne) or the Dahlia (strawberries, jalapeño, Don Julio Reposado tequila) there’s no need to keep one’s liquor cabinet fully stocked.

Relaxing afternoons are made easy with the hotel’s Warren Tricomi Salon and Guerlain spa just an elevator ride away. Security is also a perk, as residents receive the same 24 hour-doorman and concierge service as hotel guests.