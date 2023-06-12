These New York City Hotels Offer the Most Incredible Views

Now that it’s officially summer, it’s time to celebrate and make the most of the warm weather—ideally, with a creative cocktail in hand while taking in sweeping views of New York City…and capturing it all on Instagram, of course.

Whether you’re a native New Yorker or a tourist, Manhattan’s best hotels offer some of the very best panoramic views. Perhaps you want to peer at the Art Deco masterpiece that is the Empire State Building, or maybe you’re looking to feel like you’re on a runway and watch jets take off; whatever your summertime vibe is, this list is sure to provide plenty of impeccable options. Below, see all the NYC hotels with the best views.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

730 Fifth Ave, New York, NY 10019

Aman just might be the hottest hotel in New York City right now—and notably, the most exclusive. The buzzy hotel, right off of Fifth Avenue, officially opened in a historic building in 2022, and quickly became known for allowing visitors to truly feel like they’re in the lap of luxury. The Midtown Manhattan vistas from the 14th-floor Garden Terrace are truly unbeatable; can take in views of the city’s skyscrapers from the corner bar while cozying up by the fire pits, amid water features and gorgeous greenery. The retractable glass roof means those envy-inducing views are available all year-round.

36 Central Park South, New York, NY 10019

Darling, the rooftop bar at the Park Lane, is situated right on Billionaire’s Row. It overlooks Central Park and offers spectacular views of the Big Apple; in fact, it’s the only rooftop lounge on Central Park South. The luxurious lounge is located on the 47th floor of the hotel; and boasts a chic rooftop where guests can take in the Manhattan skyline and of course, views of Central Park. Expect plenty of creative cocktails and come hungry, since the menu includes lobster macaroni and cheese and a 12-month-aged tomme de savoie grilled cheese. It’s super conveniently located, too, as it’s less than a 10-minute walk to Columbus Circle

John F. Kennedy International Airport, One, JFK Access Road, Idlewild Dr, Queens, NY 11430

It turns out that airport hotels can, in fact, be kind of chic. Not only does the TWA Hotel include a rooftop bar, but the hotel also boasts a supremely Instagrammable on-site pool. This architectural landmark has major ‘60s vibes, which makes it a favorite for tourists and folks enjoying a staycation, or those who want to be conveniently located in the borough en route to or from the airport. Head to the rooftop bar, take a dip in the pool or simply enjoy the views thanks to the 10,000-square-foot observation deck, where you can see planes landing on the runway. Both hotel guests and day trippers can take in the views—and the cocktails, which are aviation-themed.

189 Bowery, New York, NY 10002

Head downtown to this boutique hotel on the Bowery to take in incredible views and both indoor and outdoor seating at cloudM, the rooftop bar. Not only does this rooftop bar offer up cocktails galore, but the Lower East Side hotel also has a menu courtesy of Chinatown’s Nom Wah Tea Parlor. CloudM is a far more laid-back option than other downtown Manhattan nightlife hot spots with lines winding around the block, but you still get the same impeccable views.

1227 Broadway, New York, NY 10001

The recently opened Virgin Hotels in NoMad includes the Sky Lounge, an events space on the 38th floor, with sweeping views of all the city’s landmarks. The deluxe guest rooms, suites and penthouses are just as mind-boggling, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering up stunning views of the Empire State Building. The outdoor pool and rooftop bar also offer views of the Empire State Building. Splash in the heated swimming pool at the Pool Club on the fourth floor, or head to the third floor restaurant Everdene, which includes a terrace perfect for sunset happy hour cocktails, an outdoor conservatory and an alfresco bar.

700 Fifth Ave, New York, NY 10019

Salon de Ning is the rooftop bar at the Peninsula, mere steps away from Central Park, offering the ultimate escape and dramatic city views from the five-star hotel. Stop by to sip on the chic rooftop terrace’s fresh cocktails, like the signature Ning Sling made with gin, lychee liqueur and passion fruit juice. Salon de Ning includes two outdoor terraces with plenty of romantic lounge seating.

77 Walker St, New York, NY 10013

This former ribbon factory where Soho, Tribeca and Chinatown meet is now a luxurious hotel with rooftop lounge Happy Be at the top, giving guests 180 degree views of Manhattan while they take in the unbeatable NYC scenery. Expect plentiful greenery, since the landscaping was done by horticulture expert Marek Pundzak, who’s part of the the High Line’s team.

260 W 40th St, New York, NY 10018

While there’s no denying Times Square is one of the most touristy areas of the city, this hotel promises you’ll be right where the action is, but still removed enough to relax. Many of the 290 hotel rooms offer floor-to ceiling windows and balconies, so guests can take in vistas of the city. Or, guests can make a reservation at Castell Rooftop Lounge on the 21st floor, to sip cocktails while taking in panoramic views of New York City.

18 Ninth Ave, New York, NY 10014

This Meatpacking District nightlife staple has an indoor and outdoor terrace with 360-degree cityscape views of the Manhattan skyline and views of the Hudson River. The New York hotel is also a must-visit for its a year-round rooftop pool. The rooftop bar has coastal European light bites and a cocktail menu with loads of different takes on the summer spritz, like the Rooftop Spritz made with gin and orange juice. Watch the sunset or stop by for a late night jazz performance.

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211

This buzzy Williamsburg Marriott hotel has plenty of rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, but the best place to take in the views is the newly-opened indoor-outdoor rooftop bar, Lillistar, which is making the rounds on TikTok for its colorful Indo-Aussie inspired cocktails made with papaya and pineapple juice. Best of all, you’ll get to take in unique views of the Williamsburg Bridge, the East River and Lower Manhattan.