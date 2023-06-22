The Best Preppy Travel Accessories for Summer Trips 

Whether you’re going on a long weekend to Nantucket or you’re venturing to the Hamptons, if you’re a born prepster, you’re probably looking for perfectly preppy travel accessories to complete your look, while also impressing your hosts, fellow guests and pals.
For those hunting for the most adorable weekender or the most fabulous toiletry bag, this list has some of the cutest (and most colorful) options to make your summertime trips complete. Read on to discover the best preppy travel accessories, from an Audrey Hepburn-inspired sleep mask to a traditional tote bag with a monogram twist.
The Best Preppy Travel Accessories
These are the packing tips for the preppy girls.
Away Canvas Collection Large Everywhere Bag
Away’s limited-edition Canvas Collection has arrived just in time for all your summer vacations. If you’re tired of having the same exact Away travel bag as everyone else on the Jitney (the millennial pink, of course), this bag that was quite literally made for summer will set you apart. The preppy personal item is a best-seller for a reason; it fits even more than you could ever imagine, and it will attach to your suitcase, making it the perfect carry-on for those summertime flights.
Evolution Earth Neck Pillow
Evolution Earth’s blue and green neck pillow is a game changer for long haul flights, and it’s far chicer than the boring old gray ones you find at airport gift shops. Plus, it’s a step above in other ways, with a chin strap for support and a memory foam core, making it almost as comfortable as snoozing in your own bed. The cover is also removable and washable, so you can get rid of all those airplane germs once your flight is over. Want to truly channel your inner prep? Match your neck pillow to your carry-on and tote bag.
L.L. Bean Boat and Tote Bag
There is perhaps nothing preppier on this planet than an L.L. Bean tote bag, complete with a cheeky monogram. There’s a reason this simple tote has withstood the test of time: not only is it extremely durable, but it received a brand-new wave of relevance when the latest generation of preps started sharing the ironic sayings they had embroidered on the Maine-made tote bag.
Gingerlily Silk Laundry Bag
Tired of tossing your dirty clothes back into your luggage? Nab this sweet pink and ivory striped silk laundry bag for your next trip, to guarantee it’s a little more luxurious. This travel accessory is made of 100 percent silk, plus it’s breathable and spacious enough to fit everything (even if you majorly overpacked—whoops).
Ricardo Beverly Hills Indio 3-Piece Packing Cube
These lightweight blue-and-white packing cubes are as cute as the clothes folded inside of them. Purchase these three small cubes as the ultimate packing hack and bag organizer. You won’t have to stuff your items into your overstuffed weekender any longer, thanks to this simple floral set.
Sleep Mask and Earplugs x The Pink Closet
Want to feel like Audrey Hepburn at bedtime? This Breakfast at Tiffany’s-inspired sleep mask, with matching ear plugs, from the Pink Closet (a truly preppy name) will make you feel like a glamorous movie star.
Tuckernuck White and Navy Coated Canvas Weekender
You really can’t get any more preppy than a nautical navy-and-white weekender travel bag, and even more so when it’s one with your monogram. This chic bag is perfect for your next getaway, especially if it’s a road trip. This travel essential is a classic with an upgrade, including supremely comfortable shoulder straps and the ability to fit everything you’ll need into one duffel bag.
Lake Pajamas Pima Long Nightgown in Hydrangea
If you have a long haul flight (or even a particularly lengthy road trip) you might want to change out of your leggings—and what better ensemble to put on than this super soft, prepster-approved nightgown from Lake? The luxurious nightgown could double as a day dress and is made out of Peruvian Pima cotton, so you know you’ll be cozy all night (or day) long.
Flamingo Wander Wet Bag
If you’re going on a beach vacation, you’ll want to have this patterned bag handy in your overnight bag for your swimsuits. This waterproof, breathable bag is the perfect place to stow your still-damp bikinis or bring your phone and keys to the pool, since it’s cute enough to use as a clutch. It’s also machine-washable, so you can easily clean it up just in time for your next pool day.
Supergoop! x Vineyard Vines Feel-Good SPF Favorites Kit
Want to guarantee that you’ll impress everyone at the beach club during your trip? Make sure to bring this Supergoop x Vineyard Vines sunscreen collection, which ensures that you (and your family) are ready for a day in the sun. The limited-edition, water-resistant pouch showcases the brand’s famous whale design, and it’s stuffed full of high-quality Supergoop bestsellers, including four different sunscreens.
MZ Wallace Large Box Tote
If you’re searching for the perfect travel bag, MZ Wallace has your back with what might be the best travel bag ever. This lightweight, chic and classic tote makes preppy travel a breeze. Plus, this more casual tote has padded handles, a detachable nylon crossbody strap and four separate exterior pockets to guarantee you can keep everything comfortably in one place.
KUSSHI Preppy Collection Makeup Bag
What will show off your preppy style better than a makeup bag that’s literally from the Preppy Collection? Nothing at all, which is why true preps should invest in this cheerful bubblegum pink and orange cosmetic bag that comes in three different sizes, including the “Vacationer,” which is perfect for travel. Plus, it’s machine-washable, so when your pink lipstick inevitably gets everywhere, you can easily get the stain out.