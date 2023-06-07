Rod Stewart Lists His $70 Million Sprawling L.A. Estate

Rod Stewart is wondering if he’s told you lately that he’s selling his Los Angeles estate.

The British singer’s bright yellow home has hit the market for $70 million in the gated North Beverly Park community. The estate’s main house spans 28,500 square feet and features a soccer field, a feature that isn’t surprising given Stewart’s famous love of the game.

The home’s listing calls it a European chateau. Richard Landry, an AD-100 honored architect, designed the opulent residence specifically for the singer in the ‘90s. Landry and his company have designed a large number of notable celebrity homes, including work for Michael Bolton, Wayne Gretzky, Eddie Murphy and Kenny G.

The sprawling Beverly Hills home comes with a litany of luxurious details like patterned marble floors, elaborate wood paneling, crystal chandeliers, and decorative molding almost everywhere you look.

A long, private drive leads up to the “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” singer’s mansion, where guests are greeted by an ornate fountain and a beautifully landscaped facade. It is part of more than three acres of greenery.

Through the main entrance’s adorned double doors, a grand foyer welcomes guests with marble floors, Corinthian columns and towering mirrors. The spacious foyer is an emphatic opening statement to visitors, if the motor court and general enormity have not done the trick already.

A double staircase offers a transition from the grand entrance to the home’s private quarters, which features nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, including a sweeping primary suite. The master bedroom suite has a pair of bathrooms, enormous closets, and a large covered terrace that looms over the massive pool and green landscape in the back of the house.

The guest suites also sport en-suite bathrooms and roomy closets. Private terraces adorn some of those guest suites as well.

The main floor offers impressive hosting capabilities, with a great room featuring wood inlay floors and a hand-painted bar. Its French doors open onto a covered loggia that looks out across the estate’s grounds.

The gourmet kitchen is deeply spacious, built for hosting a catering team or private dining in a pair of sitting rooms: the tea room or the den. Both have their own fireplace and loggia.

Off the main hallway, the wine room and formal dining room can accommodate 20 guests, while the library is relatively more intimate with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and a marble fireplace. With nearly 30,000 square feet across the estate, there are plenty of other entertaining spaces, including a screening room (it’s not clear if the Titanic DVD is included in the sale), a speakeasy, an outdoor waterfall fountain, an indoor recreation and hobby room, and a five-car garage.

A view of the city and canyons accentuates the main terrace and pool, which itself is striking. That pool also sports a jetted spa and poolside lounge areas with an outdoor fireplace, built-in barbecue, and ample space for al fresco dining.

Beyond the main house, the estate touts a 4,500-square-foot, three-story guesthouse and a pair of gyms for days when the soccer pitch isn’t cutting it. The guest house has its own gym, two living rooms, four bedrooms, and five bathrooms.

There is a lot going on in the house. Michelle Oliver of Douglas Elliman, who represents the sale, put it succinctly when she told the Wall Street Journal that the home will appeal to buyers looking for “a return to maximalism.”