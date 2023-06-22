Lifestyle

Tinder Co-Founder Lists His $32 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion

Sean Rad and Lizzie Grover Rad’s LA home got extensive renovations by designer Jane Hallworth. 

Tinder co-founder Sean Rad is looking for a long-term connection between a buyer and his $32 million Hollywood Hills home. The gated Los Angeles residence has undergone extensive renovations since Rad and his wife, designer Lizzie Grover Rad, purchased the home in 2018. The 10,613-square-foot home’s facelift was helmed by the AD-100-decorated designer Jane Hallworth.

The front of a modern white home surrounded by green trees and manicured landscaping.
Sam Frost

“You can’t make a house like this without clients who are willing to take risks and break a few rules, clients committed to living with beautiful things they truly appreciate and understand,” Hallworth told Architectural Digest in 2021 when the home graced the magazine’s cover.

The result is an enticing marriage of materials, including a lot of marble. The primary bathroom is adorned with slabs of Breccia Capraia marble and a centerpiece tub carved from a single block of stone. That is attached to what a representative tells Observer is a “five-star resort-inspired primary suite,” which includes a private balcony. That is one of five bedrooms and nine bathrooms on the property. 

A long pool surrounded by immaculate green landscaping.
A lengthy outdoor pool is surrounded by immaculate landscaping. Sam Frost

Prospective buyers will also find the home with a marble chaise lounge in a steam shower, as well as a 16th-century Italian marble water well that has been repurposed as a planter in the main living area, according to Architectural Digest

That living space features double-height ceilings and double-height bifold glass doors that open to a lengthy outdoor pool surrounded by an immaculate landscape design that makes the space feel like its own room. At one end of the pool, a covered patio provides outdoor dining and sitting space with an outdoor fireplace, bringing a variety of options for indoor/outdoor living.

A living room decorated in warm neutral tones, with a large floor-to-ceiling window looking out to a garden.
The 10,613-square-foot home’s facelift was helmed by the AD-100-decorated designer Jane Hallworth. Sam Frost

In addition to the extensive use of marble, the home showcases a liberal use of wood and stone to bring a rich, warm texture to the house. Those pieces accent the sweeping windows, many floor-to-ceiling, that bring ample natural light into the living spaces. 

The home’s dine-in kitchen features a marble treatment with bronze accents throughout. One of the two offices, Rad’s, is adorned with reclaimed French oak walls and steel doors, giving it a sleek, cozy feel. Grover Rad’s office features an enormous disco ball, giving the two spaces distinctly different feels.

The home’s lower level features an entertaining space with a wet bar and backlit shelves for displaying bottles. That floor also touts a wine room, movie theater, game room, and spa. 

A marble tub in a bathroom with marble walls and a large floor-to-ceiling window.
The centerpiece tub was carved from a single block of stone. Sam Frost

Through the first quarter of 2023, luxury home sales in Los Angeles dropped 32.8 percent year-over-year, the Wall Street Journal reports. Nonetheless, some notable high-end properties have sold, and other megamansions have been listed. Beyoncé and Jay-Z recently purchased a $200 million Tadao Ando-designed home, and British singer Rod Stewart put his lavish $70 million estate on the market. The opportunity still seems to be there for the right homes with a story that speaks to buyers.

Rad’s three-story home may do that, secluded behind walls on nearly a half-acre of property, touting unique touches from Hallworth’s renovation.

“Jane took me out of my comfort zone on this project,” Rad told AD in 2021. “It’s the detail and care she put in, her refusal to compromise, that I respect so much. It’s inspiring to see how bold she’s willing to go. Jane comes up with insane ideas, insane stories, and as much as she values the integrity and authenticity of the house, the story she cares most about is the one we’re making together.”

A kitchen made almost entirely of white and warm brown marble.
The kitchen also features a marble treatment. Sam Frost
A living area with modern, warm wood paneled walls.
Reclaimed French oak walls give the office a sleek, cozy feel. Sam Frost
An outdoor living area with palm trees and lounge furniture.
The patio provides outdoor dining and sitting space. Sam Frost

