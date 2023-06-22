Tinder Co-Founder Lists His $32 Million Hollywood Hills Mansion

Tinder co-founder Sean Rad is looking for a long-term connection between a buyer and his $32 million Hollywood Hills home. The gated Los Angeles residence has undergone extensive renovations since Rad and his wife, designer Lizzie Grover Rad, purchased the home in 2018. The 10,613-square-foot home’s facelift was helmed by the AD-100-decorated designer Jane Hallworth.

“You can’t make a house like this without clients who are willing to take risks and break a few rules, clients committed to living with beautiful things they truly appreciate and understand,” Hallworth told Architectural Digest in 2021 when the home graced the magazine’s cover.

The result is an enticing marriage of materials, including a lot of marble. The primary bathroom is adorned with slabs of Breccia Capraia marble and a centerpiece tub carved from a single block of stone. That is attached to what a representative tells Observer is a “five-star resort-inspired primary suite,” which includes a private balcony. That is one of five bedrooms and nine bathrooms on the property.

Prospective buyers will also find the home with a marble chaise lounge in a steam shower, as well as a 16th-century Italian marble water well that has been repurposed as a planter in the main living area, according to Architectural Digest.

That living space features double-height ceilings and double-height bifold glass doors that open to a lengthy outdoor pool surrounded by an immaculate landscape design that makes the space feel like its own room. At one end of the pool, a covered patio provides outdoor dining and sitting space with an outdoor fireplace, bringing a variety of options for indoor/outdoor living.

In addition to the extensive use of marble, the home showcases a liberal use of wood and stone to bring a rich, warm texture to the house. Those pieces accent the sweeping windows, many floor-to-ceiling, that bring ample natural light into the living spaces.

The home’s dine-in kitchen features a marble treatment with bronze accents throughout. One of the two offices, Rad’s, is adorned with reclaimed French oak walls and steel doors, giving it a sleek, cozy feel. Grover Rad’s office features an enormous disco ball, giving the two spaces distinctly different feels.

The home’s lower level features an entertaining space with a wet bar and backlit shelves for displaying bottles. That floor also touts a wine room, movie theater, game room, and spa.

Through the first quarter of 2023, luxury home sales in Los Angeles dropped 32.8 percent year-over-year, the Wall Street Journal reports. Nonetheless, some notable high-end properties have sold, and other megamansions have been listed. Beyoncé and Jay-Z recently purchased a $200 million Tadao Ando-designed home, and British singer Rod Stewart put his lavish $70 million estate on the market. The opportunity still seems to be there for the right homes with a story that speaks to buyers.

Rad’s three-story home may do that, secluded behind walls on nearly a half-acre of property, touting unique touches from Hallworth’s renovation.

“Jane took me out of my comfort zone on this project,” Rad told AD in 2021. “It’s the detail and care she put in, her refusal to compromise, that I respect so much. It’s inspiring to see how bold she’s willing to go. Jane comes up with insane ideas, insane stories, and as much as she values the integrity and authenticity of the house, the story she cares most about is the one we’re making together.”