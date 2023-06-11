The Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2023 Tony Awards

The theater industry’s biggest night is finally here—that’s right, it’s time for the 76th annual Tony Awards, celebrating the best musicals and plays on Broadway.
Ariana DeBose, who helmed last year’s ceremony, is once again taking on hosting duties for the 2023 Tony Awards, which begin on Sunday, June 11 at 8 pm ET. For the first time ever, this year’s show has been moved to United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood, but that’s not the only big change for the Tony Awards. The ceremony will look different from in the past, as due to the WGA strike, the show is taking place in an unscripted format, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show will not use a teleprompter; instead, presenters will only have cue cards with the list of nominees.
Before the Tony Awards show actually begins, though, there’s the red carpet, as the industry’s A-list actors, singers, producers and more all bring their most fashionable looks to theater’s biggest night. Below, see the best red carpet moments from the 2023 Tony Awards.