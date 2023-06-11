The Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2023 Tony Awards

The theater industry’s biggest night is finally here—that’s right, it’s time for the 76th annual Tony Awards, celebrating the best musicals and plays on Broadway.

Ariana DeBose, who helmed last year’s ceremony, is once again taking on hosting duties for the 2023 Tony Awards, which begin on Sunday, June 11 at 8 pm ET. For the first time ever, this year’s show has been moved to United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood, but that’s not the only big change for the Tony Awards. The ceremony will look different from in the past, as due to the WGA strike, the show is taking place in an unscripted format, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show will not use a teleprompter; instead, presenters will only have cue cards with the list of nominees.

Before the Tony Awards show actually begins, though, there’s the red carpet, as the industry’s A-list actors, singers, producers and more all bring their most fashionable looks to theater’s biggest night. Below, see the best red carpet moments from the 2023 Tony Awards.

Michelle Williams

Jodie Comer

in Thom Browne

Jessica Chastain

in Gucci

Uzo Aduba

Rachel Brosnahan

in Versace

Lea Michele

in Emilia Wickstead

Annaleigh Ashford

Lily Rabe

in Erdem

LaChanze

in Pistis Ghana

Nikki Crawford

Sophia Choi

Sara Bareilles

Kandi Burruss

Alex Newell

Dominique Fishback

Bonnie Milligan

Micaela Diamond

Tamara Tunie

Lupita Nyong’o

in Misha Japanwala

Anna Wintour

Stephanie Hsu

in Markarian

Amber Ruffin

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal

Bee Shaffer

Kelli O’Hara

Lorna Courtney

in Markarian

Julianne Hough

in Carolina Herrera

Danielle Pinnock

Ariana DeBose

in Prada

Kara Young

Dylan Mulvaney

Skylar Astin and Meryl Lipstein

J. Harrison Ghee

Myles Frost

Katy Sullivan

Leyna Bloom

Miriam Buether

Corey O’Brien