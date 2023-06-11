Lifestyle

The Best Red Carpet Fashion from the 2023 Tony Awards

See all the most stylish looks from Broadway's biggest night.

By
Julianne Hough attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater
Julianne Hough. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

The theater industry’s biggest night is finally here—that’s right, it’s time for the 76th annual Tony Awards, celebrating the best musicals and plays on Broadway.

Ariana DeBose, who helmed last year’s ceremony, is once again taking on hosting duties for the 2023 Tony Awards, which begin on Sunday, June 11 at 8 pm ET. For the first time ever, this year’s show has been moved to United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood, but that’s not the only big change for the Tony Awards. The ceremony will look different from in the past, as due to the WGA strike, the show is taking place in an unscripted format, according to The Hollywood ReporterThe show will not use a teleprompter; instead, presenters will only have cue cards with the list of nominees.

Before the Tony Awards show actually begins, though, there’s the red carpet, as the industry’s A-list actors, singers, producers and more all bring their most fashionable looks to theater’s biggest night. Below, see the best red carpet moments from the 2023 Tony Awards.

Michelle Williams attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater
Michelle Williams. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Michelle Williams

Jodie Comer attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Jodie Comer. Getty Images

Jodie Comer

in Thom Browne

Jessica Chastain at The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Jessica Chastain. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Jessica Chastain

in Gucci

Uzo Aduba arrives for the 76th Tony Awards at the United Palace
Uzo Aduba. AFP via Getty Images

Uzo Aduba

Rachel Brosnahan attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Rachel Brosnahan. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Rachel Brosnahan

in Versace 

Lea Michele attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Lea Michele. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Lea Michele

in Emilia Wickstead 

Annaleigh Ashford at The 76th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Annaleigh Ashford. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Annaleigh Ashford

Lily Rabe at 76th Annual Tony Awards
Lily Rabe. Getty Images

Lily Rabe

in Erdem

LaChanze attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater
LaChanze. Getty Images

LaChanze

in Pistis Ghana

Nikki Crawford
Nikki Crawford. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Nikki Crawford

Sophia Choi at 76th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Sophia Choi. Getty Images

Sophia Choi

Sara Bareilles attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater
Sara Bareilles. Getty Images

Sara Bareilles

Kandi Burruss at The 76th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Kandi Burruss. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Kandi Burruss

Alex Newell at 76th Annual Tony Awards -
Alex Newell. Getty Images

Alex Newell

Dominique Fishback at The 76th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Dominique Fishback. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Dominique Fishback

Bonnie Milligan at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre
Bonnie Milligan. Variety via Getty Images

Bonnie Milligan

Micaela Diamond attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Micaela Diamond. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Micaela Diamond

Tamara Tunie attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Tamara Tunie. Getty Images

Tamara Tunie

Lupita Nyong'o attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater
Lupita Nyong’o. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Lupita Nyong’o

in Misha Japanwala

Anna Wintour attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Anna Wintour. Getty Images

Anna Wintour

Stephanie Hsu attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Stephanie Hsu. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Stephanie Hsu

in Markarian

Amber Ruffin attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Amber Ruffin. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Amber Ruffin

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal at The 76th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal

Bee Shaffer attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater
Bee Shaffer. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Bee Shaffer

Kelli O'Hara arrives for the 76th Tony Awards
Kelli O’Hara. AFP via Getty Images

Kelli O’Hara

Lorna Courtney at 76th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Lorna Courtney. Getty Images

Lorna Courtney

in Markarian

Julianne Hough at The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Julianne Hough. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Julianne Hough

in Carolina Herrera 

Danielle Pinnock at tony awards
Danielle Pinnock. AFP via Getty Images

Danielle Pinnock

Ariana DeBose at The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Ariana DeBose. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Ariana DeBose

in Prada

Kara Young at The 76th Annual Tony Awards
Kara Young. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Kara Young

Dylan Mulvaney at the 76th Tony Awards held at the United Palace Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Dylan Mulvaney. WWD via Getty Images

Dylan Mulvaney

Skylar Astin and Meryl Lipstein The 76th Tony Awards - Arrivals
Skylar Astin and Meryl Lipstein. Variety via Getty Images

Skylar Astin and Meryl Lipstein

J. Harrison Ghee The 76th Annual Tony Awards
J. Harrison Ghee. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

J. Harrison Ghee

Myles Frost attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater
Myles Frost. Getty Images

Myles Frost

Katy Sullivan at 76th Annual Tony Awards
Katy Sullivan. Getty Images

Katy Sullivan

Leyna Bloom attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Leyna Bloom. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Leyna Bloom

Miriam Buether at The 76th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Miriam Buether. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Miriam Buether

Corey O’Brien at The 76th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals
Corey O’Brien. Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro

Corey O’Brien

