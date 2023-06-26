Who’s Who in Vox Media’s Latest Executive Shuffle

Vox Media, the holding company for publications including Vox, New York Magazine and the Verge, is getting a new chief revenue officer and is shuffling its other executives, the company announced today. Ryan Pauley, chief revenue officer since October 2018, is now president of revenue and growth. Geoff Schiller, formerly the chief revenue officer at Group Nine Media—which Vox Media acquired—is the new CRO, backfilling Pauley’s role. Jackie Cinguina is transitioning from senior vice president of marketing to chief marketing officer and Lauren Rabaino, chief of staff to the CEO, is now chief operating officer.

The shakeup comes as Vox Media undergoes other big changes. The acquisition of Group Nine increased the company’s revenue by 50 percent and expanded its reach, but Vox Media remains increasingly dependent on advertising revenue and social media traffic referrals. Jay Penske, became the largest shareholder of Vox Media earlier this year when Vox Media raised $100 million from his company, Penske Media.

Who are the shuffled Vox Media executives?

Ryan Pauley has worked at Vox Media for more than a decade, most recently as chief revenue officer. Pauley joined Vox Media in 2013 as the executive director of revenue operations. Four years later, he was promoted to vice president of revenue operations and then to senior vice president of business operations and strategy a year later, in 2018. Pauley’s new position is an expansion of his role as chief revenue officer, according to the company statement.

Geoff Schiller worked as chief revenue officer for Group Nine, a holding company for Thrillist, The Dodo and Seeker, beginning in 2019. After Vox Media acquired Group Nine in a stock deal in 2021, Schiller joined Vice Media in September 2022 as executive vice president of commercial and sales strategy. Before Group Nine, Schiller held chief revenue officer roles at Popsugar and Evolve Media. He also worked as chief sales officer at Hearst’s digital branch.

Jackie Cinguina has 20 years of experience in media, most recently as the senior vice president of marketing at Vox Media—a position she held for nearly four years. Cinguina had a short, seven-month stint as the chief marketing officer for New York Magazine. Before that, she held roles at Conde Nast and the New Yorker.

Lauren Rabaino has worked at Vox Media for nearly a decade. Before becoming chief operating officer last month, she was chief of staff to Jim Bankoff, the CEO, for five years. Rabiano also worked in the editorial products division and as executive director of operations. Before Vox Media, Rabaino worked at Media Bistro and the Seattle Times.