West Palm Beach Condo Looks to Set Record 

A newly listed designer residence hopes to set a record for the highest price per square foot for a condo in West Palm Beach. At $4,626 per square foot, the recently renovated and redesigned residence inside The Bristol has hit the market for $23.9 million.

Part of the lofty expectations arise from it being sold completely decorated, touting furnishings from Italian brands like Henge, Rimadesio and Molteni. The art comes with the purchase, as do the Italian linens, pillows, throws, accessories, and other décor brought to the home through design from Solesdi Interior Design of Miami. The new tenant also gets a sensational view from the home’s many oceanside windows.

Located inside The Bristol, the three-bedroom, 4-bathroom 22nd-floor condo touts impressive views of the Atlantic Ocean, Intracoastal Waterway and Palm Beach. Its 5,166 square feet includes a pair of expansive terraces primed for entertaining. Excluding the terrace, the condo offers 4,370 square feet of space. (The smaller measurement inflates its record-setting potential, bringing the price per square foot up to $5,475.)

The listing agent, Samantha Curry with Douglas Elliman, highlights the attention to detail Solesdi brought to the home, including touches like sleek electrical receptors by Bossi and Salvatori Italian Marble walls in the foyer and powder room. Other walls feature a cement finish that gets applied in seven coats, which the listing compares to Venetian plaster.

The primary suite boasts a pair of en-suite bathrooms and dressing rooms, as well as motorized shades, something found throughout the residence. The bedroom’s showstopping accent is its 11-foot sliders that connect the suite to the outdoor terrace, looking out onto the expansive watery vista.

The kitchen will excite home chefs with its Snaidero Italian cabinets, Sub-Zero wine fridge with space for 100 bottles, and Gaggenau appliances, including a gas stovetop and induction cooktop, dual dishwashers, ovens, and espresso machine.

The current owner is fintech entrepreneur James Hyssen, according to the Wall Street Journal. Hyssen co-founded Health Smart Financial Services, which became the Canadian buy now, pay later service PayBright. He and his wife, Merita Hyssen, reportedly purchased the condo for $9.155 million in 2021. They have used it as a vacation property during the intervening years and poured $2.5 million into the interior design.

The Bristol itself has attempted to lay claim to a new standard for prices and luxury condos in West Palm Beach since becoming available in 2019. The tower offers many amenities to lure new residents, including an on-site concierge, a pair of spas, a salon, a waterfront fitness center, a 75-foot pool, a dog park, and a club lounge. It also offers two house vehicles with a driver, as well as 24-hour valet and front desk service. This unit comes with four dedicated parking spaces of its own.

The 25-story building currently holds the West Palm Beach record for the highest overall sale at $42.6 million, set in 2019. An April transaction set the West Palm Beach record for the highest price per square foot in a condo at $4,100 per square foot, per the listing agent. That record would fall if this condo achieves its lofty asking price, which is buoyed by the inclusion of the home’s many design elements in the sale.