What to Watch on Streaming This Week: June 16-22

Sequels, Season 2s, and cinematic universe expansions are the hot titles this week. There’s the return of a Marvel fan favorite, a few painstakingly intricate period pieces, and the chance to see all four women of Sex and the City on screen again (albeit in separate shows).

What to watch on Netflix





Play



Extraction 2

One of Netflix’s most successful original movies gets a sequel as Extraction 2 comes blasting onto screens this week. Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake, former Australian special forces operator turned black market mercenary, and he’s joined by his handler (Golshifteh Farahani) and her crew (Adam Bessa). This time around, they’ve been contracted to rescue a dangerous Georgian gangster’s family from prison in a remote snowscape. The Russo Brothers return as writer-producers, so you know this movie will be exciting, action-packed, and more massive than your average streaming fare. Extraction 2 premieres Friday, June 16th.





Play



Glamorous

Kim Cattrall stars as the Miranda Priestly of the cosmetics world in Glamorous. This dramedy takes from The Devil Wears Prada in more ways than one, as it follows Marco, a queer, gender non-conforming young man as he tries to match his influencer aspirations with the reality of his downward career trajectory. So when Cattrall’s makeup mogul asks him on as an intern, it’s a no-brainer. But there’s something strange afoot in the company: though business looks like it should be booming, it’s close to falling apart, and there are a few suspects for this corporate incapacitation. Glamorous premieres Thursday, June 22nd.

What to watch on Hulu





Play



Chevalier

Chevalier tells the true story of Joseph Bologne, the illegitimate son of an enslaved woman and a white slave owner who went on to great success in the court of Marie Antoinette thanks to his unparalleled musical talents. An “opulent footnote to Black history,” the film tracks Bologne from his Caribbean childhood to his Parisian schooling, weaving the complex social web he found himself in on the cusp of the French Revolution. Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars as the Chevalier, with Samara Weaving, Lucy Boynton, and Minnie Driver filling out the French court. Chevalier premiers Friday, June 16th.





Play



The Bear

Last summer’s breakout dramedy returns for a second season, as The Bear seeks to heat things up in the kitchen. Jeremy Allen White has earned universal praise for his performance as Carmy, a fine dining chef de cuisine who returns to his hometown of Chicago to run his late brother’s struggling sandwich shop. The end of the first season saw Carmy seeking a fresh start for himself and his kitchen staff, so things are hopefully looking up for the likes of Ayo Edebiri’s Sydney and Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Richie. Season 2 of The Bear premieres Thursday, June 22nd.

What to watch on Amazon Prime





Play



Spoiler Alert

A romantic drama that’s quite heartwarming despite its heartbreaking premise, Spoiler Alert takes from TV journalist Michael Ausiello’s memoir about his fourteen year-long relationship with a man who succumbed to a rare form of cancer. You know the ending from the start, but it doesn’t make the journey any less worthwhile. Jim Parsons shows new range as Michael, while Ben Aldridge is more than capable as his longtime lover. Sally Field and Bill Irwin do wonders as the in-laws, and Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski steps in as the other man. Spoiler Alert streams starting Friday, June 16th.





Play



Armageddon Time

Filmmaker James Gray tells the story of his childhood as a Jewish boy in ‘80s-era Queens with Armageddon Time. It’s a time of major social upheaval, as the class divide begins to grow starker, compounding the issues of racism and antisemitism that had already been ingrained in the city. On its face, the film may seem like a nostalgic look back at days gone by, but it offers quite the rebuke of that sort of sentimentality. Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway walk a thin line as strict but pragmatic parents, while Anthony Hopkins is sure to make you cry. Armageddon Time streams starting Tuesday, June 20th.

What to watch on Max





Play



And Just Like That…

And just like that, it’s time for Season 2 of And Just Like That…! Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte (and Samantha, eventually) are all returning to kick off your summer streaming right. Each of the ladies is dealing with something different: Carrie’s got her podcast and many a relationship woe, Miranda is across the country to support her new beau, and Charlotte is struggling to get back into the workforce while being an active mom. Plus, Carrie has a new old flame to fan, as Aidan Shaw re-enters the picture. Expect plenty of drama, and plenty of amazing new outfits. Season 2 of And Just Like That… premieres Wednesday, June 22nd.

What to watch on Disney Plus





Play



Secret Invasion

Samuel L. Jackson returns as Nick Fury in Marvel’s newest streaming adventure, Secret Invasion. The series features Jackson’s Fury as the main character for the first time in the MCU, following the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director as he uncovers a plot involving the return of the shapeshifting baddies from Captain Marvel while reckoning with his own past. Marvel castmates like Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle also return to help foil the emerging alien conspiracy, while newcomers include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Dermot Mulroney, and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Secret Invasion premieres Wednesday, June 21st.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.