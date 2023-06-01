What to Watch on Streaming This Week: June 2-8

Surprise Oscar nominees from the past year, fun new takes on the crime genre, and the biggest movie of 2022 are all making their debut on streaming this week. Whether you’re looking for a heartfelt genre, a smart comedy, or a blockbuster moment, you’re more than covered.

What to watch on Netflix





To Leslie

The film that set awards season on fire thanks to the Hail Mary campaign to get Andrea Riseborough nominated for an Oscar finally arrives on streaming. To Leslie got an exceedingly limited release last fall, but A-list word of mouth about its lead actress made it the hottest niche ticket in town. The film centers on Riseborough’s Leslie, an alcoholic single mother who wins the local lottery only to squander her wealth, leaving her destitute and a disappointment to her family and friends. It’s a heart-wrenching story of addiction and redemption, and it’s a showcase for a largely unsung actress. To Leslie premiered at the start of the month.





Living

Another little-known Oscar nominee from this year’s ceremony that’s premiering on streaming this week is Living. Starring veteran actor Bill Nighy and featuring a screenplay written by Nobel Laureate Kazuo Ishiguro, the film follows a curmudgeonly public works bureaucrat who gets a new outlook on life after receiving a terminal diagnosis. Though the premise may sound cliche, Living is a rare contemporary drama, one that is small in scale but massive in how it sneaks up on an audience. Soft, sweet, and sad, it’s an emotional watch with a masterclass from Mr. Nighy. Living premieres Monday, June 5th.

What to watch on Hulu





Baby Ruby

The hot new trend in horror seems to be pregnancy, from psychological thrillers like False Positive and Clock to the artfully weird Titane, and Baby Ruby is no different. The movie stars Noémie Merlant and Kit Harington as an Instagram-ready couple who are eager to welcome their first child. Merlant’s lifestyle influencer Josephine is excited to enter her mommy-blogger phase, but the experience of giving birth leaves her rattled and anxious. She quickly becomes haunted by her own worst parenting fears, and her bundle of joy creates a bundle of nerves. Baby Ruby streams starting Saturday, June 3rd.

What to watch on Amazon Prime





Deadloch

This new Aussie comedy follows a hectic murder investigation in a small beach town on the island of Tasmania. Deadloch features an odd throuple of detectives: a rigid local sergeant, a wild out-of-towner, and an eager to please junior constable. They must work together to get things solved before the town’s annual cultural festival brings everyone—including the killer—together. Though it’s a small-town murder story washed in the faded gray tones of the genre, it’s infused with a knowing wit and a willingness to poke fun at all things crime drama. Deadloch premieres Friday, June 2nd.

What to watch on Max





I, Tonya

Though Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is promising some summer fun this July, why not watch a chillier turn from Margot Robbie? I, Tonya sees the actress do some of her best work yet as disgraced American figure skater Tonya Harding. From the highest highs (being the first American woman to land the triple axel) to the lowest lows (being banned from the sport for her alleged involvement in the attack on Nancy Kerrigan), the movie takes on her story with wit and sympathy. Allison Janney won an Oscar for her role as Tonya’s mother, LaVona, and it’s an Olympic-level performance from the veteran actress. I, Tonya began streaming at the start of the month.

What to watch on Disney Plus





Avatar: The Way of Water

The highest-grossing film of last year is sailing its way onto streaming this week. Avatar: The Way of Water has everything: an endless amount of blue people, incredibly inventive visual effects, whales that talk via papyrus subtitles—and that’s not even the half of it. It’s a movie that commits to its bigness in every way, making for a fun and rewatchable viewing experience. Few filmmakers are taking cinematic risks as massive as James Cameron does, and even fewer have the ability to follow through this fantastically. Avatar: The Way of Water premieres on streaming Wednesday, June 7th.

What to watch on Peacock





Based on a True Story

For fans of all things true crime, Based on a True Story brings a new comedic spin on the genre. The series is a bit like Nightcrawler meets Only Murders in the Building, as a couple (Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina) embark on a true crime podcasting journey to pay the bills and safeguard their marriage. As a serial killer stalks sunny Los Angeles, the two get in a little too deep while trying to come up with the perfect pod. Tom Bateman, Natalia Dyer, and Liana Liberato also star. Based on a True Story premieres Thursday, June 8th.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.