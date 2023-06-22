What to Watch on Streaming This Week: June 23-29

Clever, contemporary horror makes up a good chunk of this week’s streaming options, but don’t let that stop you from perusing your other options. Your thrills and chills are covered, but there’s also something to make you laugh, something to make you cry, and more than a few things that’ll make you think.

The Perfect Find

Gabrielle Union headlines this charming new romantic comedy that weighs the pros and cons of a new love and a new job. In The Perfect Find, Union stars as Jenna, a down-on-her-luck woman who’s recently lost her job and her long-time beau. Urged by her mother to get her life back together, she moves to NYC, secures a new position at a fashion magazine, reunites with her friends, and manages to have a fun night out with a mystery guy. Sounds great for her, except for the fact that the guy is her prickly new boss’ son, and she has to work with him on a new project. The Perfect Find premieres Friday, June 23rd.





The Witcher

The Witcher is back, and it might just be the last we see of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. The muscled star is ceding his role to Liam Hemsworth after Season 3, but for now, he’s back to take on the fantastical world of the Continent and to provide protection for the much sought after Princess Ciri (Freya Allan). She’s in the process of discovering her burgeoning magical abilities, but her identity and her abilities put her at risk. Expect major action-fantasy set pieces, as magic mixes with brute force. Season 3, Volume 1 of The Witcher premieres Thursday, June 29th.

Infinity Pool

Brandon Cronenberg has followed in his father David’s footsteps to become one of the most interesting filmmakers in the body horror space. His film Infinity Pool adds to that oeuvre. Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Mia Goth, and Cleopatra Coleman, the movie follows a successful author and his wife as they vacation in an idyllic seaside resort in a small, mysterious nation. When a brutal accident occurs, Skarsgard’s rich writer must surrender himself to an increasingly inhumane sentence, albeit one that doesn’t affect him directly. Slick, sharp, and scary on several levels, it’s a fascinating example of social commentary in horror. Infinity Pool streams starting Friday, June 23rd.





Barbarian

This week you can watch one of last year’s most audacious horror offerings. Barbarian became a smash hit last fall, with test screenings and word of mouth sending it from a direct-to-streaming release to several thousand theaters. The film follows a woman (Georgina Campbell) who has rented a house on the eve of a job interview, only to find it double booked by a man (Bill Skarsgård). While the night passes without an issue, something sinister is lurking around the corner, and it makes for one of the biggest twists you’ll see all year. Barbarian streams starting Sunday, June 25th.

I’m a Virgo

Filmmaker Boots Riley made waves with his surrealist dark comedy Sorry to Bother You, and he’s back with another big swing of a concept. I’m a Virgo stars Emmy winner Jharrel Jerome as Cootie, a thirteen-foot-tall teenager who’s been hidden away from his Oakland community for most of his life by his protective aunt (Carmen Ejogo) and uncle (Mike Epps). But when he’s discovered by a group of teens, he’s welcomed as a friend rather than a freak. Unfortunately, it’s only a matter of time before people start coming up to Cootie to exploit and capitalize on his oddity, something that Riley puts a sharp satirical spin on. I’m a Virgo premieres Friday, June 23rd.





M3GAN

One of the biggest and most talked about movies of the year is available to stream this week. M3GAN blew up thanks to its campy take on contemporary horror, taking the concept of the creepy doll to a whole new level. When a little girl loses her parents in a car accident, her robotics whiz-slash-toy designer aunt (Allison Williams) decides to make her a new friend. That friend is M3GAN, an AI-operated doll designed to be any kid’s personal BFF. Of course, it’s a horror movie, so the little robot doll gets a bit too smart for those around her, and things go south quickly. M3GAN streams starting Tuesday, June 27th.

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed

As Pride Month draws to a close, it’s important to look back on some of the unlikely, unexpected gay icons who paved the way for acceptance and understanding. Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed focuses on the late actor, who led a difficult double life. While he was one of the most strapping leading men in Hollywood during the ‘50s and ‘60s, he was also a gay man. The pressures of the studio system, masculinity, and heteronormativity kept him firmly in the closet, but this documentary explores the life that Hudson sought to hide. Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed premieres Wednesday, June 28th.

Hijack

This “tension-filled and gripping” new thriller unfolds in real time over the course of a seven hour hijacked plane ride from Dubai to London. Hijack stars Idris Elba as an especially equipped business negotiator who’s one of the many passengers hoping to find a way to wrest control of the plane back from the terrorist hijackers. As the hours tick by, the plane gets closer to its (un)intended destination, and the suspense ratchets up both in the air and on the ground as authorities try to work out how to stop this plane. The first two episodes of Hijack premiere Wednesday, June 28th.

