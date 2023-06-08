What to Watch on Streaming This Week: June 9-15

A-list stars, TV’s longest-running sitcom, and the much-anticipated return of Black Mirror make this week one to watch. Whether you want an intriguing new mystery, an inspiring true story, or a sci-fi allegory on the ever-encroaching threat of tech, the streaming platforms of the world have you covered.

What to watch on Netflix





Black Mirror

After a four year-long hiatus, Black Mirror returns with its newest season. The techno-horror anthology promises five new episodes this time around, each with its own spin on the now and future dangers of modern technology. As per usual, each episode boasts its own story and its own killer cast; the first episode alone features Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Himesh Patel, and Ben Barnes. Several other stories will serve as sci-fi period pieces, taking place in a reimagined late ‘60s and ‘70s. Other big names included on the season include Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, and Zazie Beetz. Season 6 of Black Mirror premieres Thursday, June 15th.

What to watch on Hulu





It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

The longest-running sitcom in history returns for its sixteenth season this week. Once more, the gang of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is up to their hijinks and shenanigans, and they’re “as self-centered and wonderfully insane as ever.” For the uninitiated, It’s Always Sunny revolves around a group of degenerate adults who run Paddy’s Pub. They scheme to make more money off of their dive bar, go on raucous adventures in Philly and beyond, and cheat death, destruction, and destitution in the ways that only sitcom characters can. Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, Charlie Day, and Danny DeVito star as the gang. Season 16 of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia premiered Thursday, June 8th.





Dune

If you feel like planning ahead for this year’s release calendar, why not take a minute or two (or 155) and watch Dune before its sequel comes to theaters this fall? Timothée Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides, heir to a major noble family who holds authority over several valuable planets in the distant future. Political subterfuge leaves him and his family in a dangerous place, not to mention Paul’s burgeoning clairvoyant powers. Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, and Zendaya help round out the start of this sci-fi saga. Dune will be available to stream starting Saturday, June 10th.

What to watch on Max





A Star is Born

Lady Gaga has been a star since she stepped on the scene back in the late ‘00s, but the multi-talented performer staked her claim as an all-time all-star with her role in A Star is Born. Written and directed by Bradley Cooper, the familiar story gets revamped with a few 21st century twists. For one, Gaga gets to flex her pop-star skills as the up-and-coming Ally, and the addiction plot is written with a great sense of sympathy. Plus, you get to hear “Shallow” again. A Star is Born became available to stream earlier this week.

What to watch on Apple TV+





The Crowded Room

Tom Holland leaves his affable Spider-Man role behind in this new thriller. The Crowded Room sees the Marvel star play the possible perpetrator of a violent shooting in Manhattan circa 1979. The series revolves around the subsequent interrogation led by an unlikely investigator (Amanda Seyfried). His motives unfurl as he recounts his complicated personal history, making for a fascinating time-jumping mystery. Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, and Jason Isaacs all figure into this man’s murky past, but only time will tell how they factor into his present. The first three episodes of The Crowded Room premiere Friday, June 9th.

What to watch on Disney Plus





Flamin’ Hot

Eva Longoria makes her feature film directorial debut with Flamin’ Hot, the true story of how one man rose in the ranks of Frito-Lay from janitor to marketing executive thanks to his contributions to the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos concept. It’s your classic rags-to-riches American Dream kind of story, one that’s as reliant on one man’s ideas as it is on his culture. The movie highlights the importance of Latino contributions in many aspects of modern life—including some of our most beloved snacks. The feel-good stars Jesse Garcia, Dennis Haysbert, and Tony Shalhoub. Flamin’ Hot premieres Friday, June 9th.

What to Watch is a regular endorsement of movies and TV worth your streaming time.