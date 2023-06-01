What’s Leaving Streaming This Month: June 2023

Creature features from the 21st century meet Academy Award winners on this month’s guide to all things leaving streaming. Whether you want a classic romcom, a prehistoric shark, or a good old-fashioned murder mystery, there’s something you should be sure to catch this month.

What’s leaving Netflix





Jerry Maguire

It’s a rom-com for the ages, but you only have a limited time to stream Jerry Maguire. Starring Tom Cruise as the titular sports agent, the movie follows the character’s crisis of conscience. When Jerry gets fired from his firm for deciding to care just a little bit more about the players he represents, only one client (Cuba Gooding Jr.) and one employee (Renée Zellwger) agree to follow him to his own agency. Endlessly quotable and endlessly watchable, it’s a movie that’ll have you at “hello.” Jerry Maguire streams until the end of the month.





World War Z

If The Last of Us proved anything this year, it’s that zombie stories never go out of style. So even though it’s a decade old, World War Z is still worth the watch. This particular action horror film stars Brad Pitt as a former UN investigator of weapons of mass destruction. What starts as a single city escape turns into an international conspiracy, as hordes of zombies begin to infiltrate every inch of the earth. Tense and action-packed, it’s a thriller that keeps the genre exciting. World War Z streams until the end of the month.

What’s leaving Hulu





The Meg

Kick off your summer movie season fun with one of the biggest shark movies of the century—literally. The Meg stars Jason Statham as rescue diver Jonas Taylor, a man recruited to help save the separated crew of a massive exploration team. The location? The deepest part of the Mariana Trench. The problem? A gigantic, thought-to-be extinct species of shark known as the megalodon. It’s classic B-movie fun that enjoys the progress of contemporary special effects. It’s a great time to watch it too, because the likely even more bonkers Meg 2: The Trench dives into theaters this August. The Meg streams until Friday, June 23rd.





Death on the Nile

Glitz, glam, and just the slightest bit of gore—there’s all that and more in Death on the Nile. The second of Kenneth Branagh’s outings as detective Hercule Poirot sees him following the wedding party of the lovely Linnet (Gal Gadot), who fears her new husband’s stalker ex. When a murder inevitably occurs on the honeymooners’ luxury liner, it’s up to Poirot to find out which of the guests dunnit. The sprawling ensemble also includes the talents of Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Emma Mackey, Letitia Wright, Sophie Okenodo, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders as potential suspects. Death on the Nile streams until Wednesday, June 28th.

What’s leaving Peacock





Booksmart

The start of June means the end of the school year, and few movies capture that particular brand of chaos like Booksmart. Directed by Olivia Wilde, this high-school comedy sees a pair of overachieving besties decide to let loose after their last day of classes. Beanie Feldstein stars as the judgmental, Yale-bound Molly, while Kaitlyn Dever plays the more low-key Amy. Over the course of one night, crushes are pursued, friendships are tested, and hallucinogens are consumed. Highlights include a standout, oddball performance from Billie Lourd, plus a feature-length deconstruction of those oh-so-familiar high school stereotypes. Booksmart streams until the end of the month.





Erin Brockovich

A smartly told true story and a smash hit for critics and audiences alike, Erin Brockovich is a film that always deserves a rewatch. Julia Roberts stars as the unlikely lawyer: Erin goes from unemployed single mother to class action litigator as she investigates the curious medical claims in the small, sickly town of Hinkley, California. A seemingly misplaced document leads her to a massive environmental corporate conspiracy, one that feels even more prescient today. Roberts earned the Academy Award for her performance, one that really showed that the actress can do everything. Erin Brockovich streams until the end of the month.