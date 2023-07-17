The Top Spots for Alcohol-Free, Zero-Proof Drinks in New York City

Whether you’re sober, in the grips of Dry July (or already planning for Dry January, or embarking on Whole30—you get the picture) or just have an early morning workout class to make, there’s no need to miss out on a good time just because you’re skipping the booze.

From upscale restaurants to a budding new “sober curious” party scene, there are plenty of new places to enjoy a summer cocktail in New York City—sans hangover. Below, see the best spots to savor a zero-proof beverage right now.

174 8th Ave, New York, NY 10011

Named for the signature welcome drink at the Kuala Lumpur Hilton in the early 1970s, Jungle Bird brings a retro, tropical vibe to Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The bar boasts a signature zero-proof menu, so alcohol-free patrons won’t have to feel left out when it comes to fun and whimsical cocktails. Try ‘The Weeknd,’ a blend of Giffard coconut syrup, pineapple, ginger, cinnamon, lime and a shot of Seedlip’s Spice 94 zero-proof spirit (a tropical and citrusy take on gin).

Jungle Bird also carries bottled zero-proof cocktails by Curious Elixirs, including the brand’s Smoked Cherry Old Fashioned, Coconut Pineapple Painkiller and Elderflower Lavender Champagne Cocktail. It’s a great spot for happy hour with friends or a low-stakes first date, with bar bites like chicken satay and edamame dumplings.

67 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009

This witchy little haunt in the East Village is the first sober dive bar in New York City, making it a safe space for those in recovery or simply a fun option to shake things up from the usual after-work drinks. But that’s not the only reason it stands out. Named for the mythical Greek goddess of magic and witchcraft, Hekate describes itself as a space “for those who seek the alchemy of herbal elixirs.”

The eclectic cafe offers potions including The Empress (CleanCo’s apple vodka alternative, Seedlip’s Garden 108 distilled spirit, pomegranate and soda) and Devil’s Night (Lyre’s Aperitif Rosso and aromatic bitters). For hot summer days, there are Amalfi Spritzes (just swap the Aperol for Lyre’s non-alcoholic variety) and virgin Piña Coladas.

Psychics and tarot readers can sometimes be found in the crowd, if you’re lucky. But you won’t need one to tell you that the next morning will be hangover-free.

Williamsburg: 87 Richardson Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211

Cobble Hill: 61 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

In Brooklyn’s neighborhoods of Williamsburg and Cobble Hill, a woman-owned operation is brewing up delightfully different non-alcoholic beers. Talea Beer Co.’s brews rotate by season, but there’s always something alcohol-free on draft at both locations.

Right now they’re pouring out Day Trip (a non-alcoholic lager with notes of toasted crackers and florals with a hint of bitterness) and Seedless Summer (an alcohol-free take on its crowd favorite sour ale). A rotational menu offers cheese and charcuterie boards as well as fun twists on classic brewery bites like Bavarian pretzels, to pair with the beers of the moment.

Talea also hosts yoga every Saturday at its Williamsburg location and trivia night every Wednesday in Cobble Hill.

Pop-up – various locations

Absence of Proof first began throwing booze-free parties in New York City in 2022, and has since launched pop-ups across seven U.S. cities including D.C., Los Angeles and Chicago. In New York, the company throws events in different locations each month—past events have included bringing a non-alcoholic bar to New York Mets’ home Citi Field during baseball games in June and a pop-up speakeasy in the West Village.

Its next event will be in Brooklyn on July 30th, in partnership with Nike coach Lauren Schramm, featuring a cold plunge experience and other wellness activities. The ticket includes healthy bites from Urban Vegan Kitchen and unlimited mocktails from Curious Elixirs and Mingle Mocktails, as well as non-alcoholic Peroni beer.

“I started Absence of Proof because I couldn’t find any booze-free nightlife options, and now there are events around the city and country providing amazing experiences without alcohol,” Elizabeth Gascoigne, the group’s founder and chief executive, told Observer.

“Most of our customers aren’t sober; they’re just interested in mixing it up and taking a night off of drinking without sacrificing being in a fun social environment.” The mocktail menus at Absence of Proof events are constantly evolving—in the past they’ve whipped up alcohol-free takes on spicy margaritas, espresso martinis and whiskey sours.

167 Avenue B, New York, NY 10009

You don’t need a pint of beer to enjoy an evening in a cozy British pub. In Greenwich Village, Lord’s is pairing delicacies from across the pond, like curried lamb scotch eggs, pretzel bun-clad burgers and duck fat potatoes, with alcohol-free twists on classic drinks. The English bistro features a special teetotaling menu, including Negronis with Pentire’s Coastal Spritz, Ghia sours, Casamara Club’s sparkling amaro soda and more.

Observer recommends pairing one of these nonalcoholic nightcaps with the Knickerbocker Glory: an English vanilla sundae topped with fresh strawberries, hibiscus meringue, Chantilly cream and chocolate.

123 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019

At the Manhattan outpost of this Delhi restaurant, acclaimed chef Manish Mehrotra serves up delicacies like ghee-roasted lamb with roti pancakes and chicken malai tikka with truffles and green chili cream. The spot also made the Michelin guide for the best mocktail in the city for its Garden Reviver: an herbal concoction of ginger, green chili, jasmine tea and fresh mint.