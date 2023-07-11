Where to Get the Best Margaritas in L.A.

Zesty and refreshing, margaritas are one of the most beloved cocktails in existence. This simple combo of lime juice, tequila and triple sec is typically enjoyed alongside classic Mexican cuisine, but is also perfect for sipping poolside or as a fun beverage for any meal. While a classic margarita never gets old, you can also elevate this cocktail with fruity flavors, smoky mezcal or luxe garnishes. Between the fantastic Mexican food and plethora of creative mixologists, it’s no surprise that Los Angeles is home to some top-notch margaritas. Whether you’re looking for a cool cocktail bar in East L.A. or a charming restaurant in the heart of West Hollywood, here’s where to get the best margaritas in Los Angeles.

812 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Looking for your new favorite rooftop restaurant? LA Cha Cha Chá brings the flavors of Mexico City to Downtown L.A. The menu puts a modern twist on traditional tacos, but the margaritas are what truly shine. The Jamaica Margarita is made with a hibiscus-infused mezcal, giving it a deep magenta color that is just beautiful as it is delicious. If you prefer something with a bit of heat, order the Spicy Pineapple Margarita, which is garnished with a tajin rim and fresh lime. The Mezcalita is another local favorite; it has a beautiful pink hue thanks to the use of pitaya (also known as dragon fruit). Snack on some steak tacos as you sip and take in the sweeping city views from this transportive and plant-adorned rooftop.

1542 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Since this beloved pop-up bar settled down in Echo Park, it has quickly become one of the coolest cocktail spots in L.A. Bar Flores has a cantina-inspired interior with a lively yet cozy patio in the back. The signature libation is the Flores Margarita, which can be made with either tequila or mezcal; the light pink margaritas are garnished with a hibiscus salt rim that is both sweet and savory. For $9 margaritas and live music, be sure to visit Bar Flores on a Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. If you’re looking for a late-night spot that serves quality cocktails, Bar Flores should be at the top of your list.

Multiple Locations

When it comes to mezcal and mole, Madre is the best of the best. Created by Ivan Vasquez, Madre has become one of the most beloved Oaxacan restaurants in L.A., and now has locations in West Hollywood, Torrance and Culver City. Considering Madre is home to the largest collection of mezcal in the country, boasting more than 400 bottles, the smoky margaritas are a must-try. Made with house chili liqueur, Madre’s Mezcal Margarita has a balanced kick. If you prefer tequila over mezcal, the basic margarita can be enhanced with seasonal fruit or Grand Marnier for a sweet finish. Pair your margarita with some of Madre’s famous Mole Negro and enjoy a true taste of Oaxaca.

118 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Caught a craving for Tex-Mex? Head to Bar Amá in Downtown L.A., for the ideal backdrop for a casual yet high-quality dinner of tacos and margaritas. The margarita is about as basic and traditional as you can get, but this no-frills approach is exactly what makes it one of the best margaritas in L.A. Everything from the taste to the appearance is exactly what you imagine when you think of a thirst-quenching margarita. Snag a spot at the tiled bar and enjoy your marg with shrimp aguachile or Amá’s beloved chile relleno. Though the menu features comforting classics like nachos and Fire Frito Pie, Bar Amá also serves more elevated bites like feta-filled squash blossoms and blue corn squid tostadas.

8905 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Located on Melrose Avenue in the heart of WeHo, Gracias Madre is a celebrity hotspot that is 100 percent plant-based. The weekend brunch is a major hit; however, instead of ordering bottomless mimosas, we recommend opting for a pitcher of the Purista Margarita. The $85 pitcher serves up to six guests and can be made spicy or classic. Need to cool off during a sunny day in L.A.? The Raspados are shaved ice cocktails that come in three different flavors, all made with tequila or mezcal. From guava with cranberry-apricot chamoy to watermelon and mint, Gracias Madre’s Raspados are the ultimate summer sipper. For food, start off with the artichoke and poblano pepper dip before indulging in the jackfruit carnitas tacos.