Top Off Your Summer: The Best Men’s Hats to Keep You Cool and Stylish

The whiff of vacation is officially in the air, and with the onset of summer comes the resolute sun, demanding its due diligence in the sartorial department. One accessory that proves to be a worthy adversary to this relentless glare is the classic summer hat. An ideal summer hat blends utility with fashion, providing sun protection while adding a distinctive touch to your outfit. Here, we delve into the world of men’s hats, distinguishing between caps, Panama hats, fedoras, bucket hats and more, all the while understanding the importance of materials and features that cater to sun protection.
A cap, in its laid-back glory, can swing an outfit into the casual, sporty zone faster than you can say “home run.” Meanwhile, a straw-woven Panama hat, its broad brim a reminiscent wink to Ecuadorian artisans and idyllic beach escapades, is like wearing a holiday. Fedoras, with their indented crowns and dramatic brims, deliver a dose of bygone glamour. Bucket hats, once strictly fisherman territory, have now firmly dropped anchor in the land of street style.
Fabric-wise, cotton-twill reigns supreme for its sturdy, breathable weave that’s just the ticket for those sun-dappled days. Linen, an unassuming hero of the textile world, pulls its weight in the breathability department, while also gallantly fighting off wrinkles. And when it comes to added features, seek out hats with UPF and UV protection,
Ready to tip your hat to the sun? Let’s jump into the crème de la crème of this season’s headgear.
Bode Waled Cotton-Blend Bucket Hat
Exuding vintage charm, the Bode Waled Cotton-Blend Bucket Hat, inspired by the brand’s founder Emily’s grandfather’s Yale reunion hat, showcases a bold mint and black contrast. Crafted at a women-led New York factory, this stylish hat seamlessly blends heritage and modernity, offering a chic, conversation-starting accessory for your summer collection.
Acne Studios Micro Face Patch Baseball Cap
In the marriage of sporty and stylish, Acne Studios presents its six-panel baseball hat, a testament to minimalist design. Its unique stripe pattern, micro face logo patch and adjustable buckle closure seal the deal for an all-day, comfortable wear, while also protecting your face from harmful UV rays.
Vilebrequin Unisex Linen Bucket Hat
Touting a high-quality cotton-twill construction and the iconic sea turtle embroidery, Vilebrequin’s beach-inspired cap ensures you transition smoothly from boardwalk to beach. The adjustable tab is just the cherry on top of this sumptuously crafted headpiece, and this hat style is also packable.
Museum Of Peace & Quiet Classic Hat
Seeking serenity in your summer garb? Look no further than the Museum Of Peace & Quiet Classic Hat. With its durable cotton-twill and minimalist design, it’s an effortlessly charming addition to any sun-kissed menswear ensemble.
Loro Piana Linen Baseball Cap
For those who fancy an upscale accessory, the Loro Piana Linen Baseball Cap is a nod to sporting styles with a touch of luxe. The wrinkle-resistant linen fabric (which has natural moisture-wicking and quick-drying properties) and subtle brand logo embroidery make this cap your summer sweetheart.
Filson Summer Packer Hat
The Filson Summer Packer Hat is your ideal companion for sunny adventures. Made from a lightweight, water-repellent fabric offering UPF50+ protection, this wide-brim sun hat shields you from the sun without weighing you down. Its compact design allows for easy packing (it’s entirely crushable, but won’t lose its chic aesthetic), and ventilating grommets enhance comfort for optimal airflow, making it a practical yet stylish summer staple.
Frescobol Carioca Rafael Panama Hat
Steeped in tradition and exuding timeless elegance, the Rafael Panama hat by Frescobol Carioca is a true gem. Handwoven by skilled Ecuadorian craftsmen, the hat is made from high-quality toquilla straw, providing a lightweight, breathable accessory for the warmer months. Adorned with a classy grey grosgrain ribbon, this straw hat is a shining example of the brand’s commitment to artisanal craftsmanship and luxurious detailing.
Rick Owens + Champion Logo-Embroidered Mesh Bucket Hat
Where avant-garde aesthetics meets sporting heritage, the Rick Owens and Champion bucket hat stands. The breathable mesh material and co-branded embroidery fuse fashion-forward design with practical wearability.
Snow Peak Takibi Canvas Hat
Crafted with love from canvas, this exceptional headpiece receives a flame-resistant treatment from Kanecaron, an innovative, fire-retardant acrylic. Designed with an aesthetically pleasing six-panel construction and an invitingly round brim, this hat is a testament to Snow Peak’s dedication to durability and distinctive style.
Jacquemus Le Bob Artichaut Bucket Hat
Fashion-forward and chic, this black bucket hat from Jacquemus adds a touch of Parisian sophistication to your summer attire. Made from breathable cotton, it features an adjustable drawstring chin strap and frayed edges for an edgy look. Its simple yet elegant design, inspired by a boonie hat, is flexible but not too floppy, makes it a versatile accessory that seamlessly transitions from beachwear to city street style.
Huckberry Waxed Canvas 6-Panel Hat
The Huckberry Waxed Canvas 6-Panel Hat is a salute to American casualwear. Crafted from sturdy waxed canvas with a cotton twill sweatband, this hat is your durable adventure gear and suave accessory in one neat package.
Banks Journal Nishi Bucket Hat
With the Nishi Bucket hat, Banks Journal serves up a blend of practicality and style that would be at home on beachy shores and city streets alike. Reach for this cotton canvas number on sizzling summer days for an infusion of coastal cool.
Stetson Premium Protective Outdoor Cap
Practical and sporty, the Stetson Outdoor Baseball Cap ensures you stay protected from the elements, including harsh sun rays. Crafted from polyamide nylon, this cap features a two-tone design and offers anti-mosquito, antibacterial and smell-destroying features—in other words, the ultimate shield for outdoor summer adventures…and along with SPF, any sunburns.
JW Anderson Baseball Cap With Anchor Logo
JW Anderson’s baseball cap radiates understated luxury. Its design features an anchor logo embroidery on the center front and an adjustable closure, creating an elegant and contemporary summer accessory. With its curved brim and breathable eyelets at the crown, this cap promises a cool, comfortable wear all day long.
Zegna Beige Linen Baseball Cap
The Zegna Beige Linen Baseball Cap merges style and comfort for a refined summer accessory. This lightweight, breathable cap is lined with the same refined natural material, keeping you cool during the hot months. The metallic Zegna Logo and 232 Road Brand Mark add a final finishing touch to this breezy accessory.