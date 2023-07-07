Top Off Your Summer: The Best Men’s Hats to Keep You Cool and Stylish

The whiff of vacation is officially in the air, and with the onset of summer comes the resolute sun, demanding its due diligence in the sartorial department. One accessory that proves to be a worthy adversary to this relentless glare is the classic summer hat. An ideal summer hat blends utility with fashion, providing sun protection while adding a distinctive touch to your outfit. Here, we delve into the world of men’s hats, distinguishing between caps, Panama hats, fedoras, bucket hats and more, all the while understanding the importance of materials and features that cater to sun protection.

A cap, in its laid-back glory, can swing an outfit into the casual, sporty zone faster than you can say “home run.” Meanwhile, a straw-woven Panama hat, its broad brim a reminiscent wink to Ecuadorian artisans and idyllic beach escapades, is like wearing a holiday. Fedoras, with their indented crowns and dramatic brims, deliver a dose of bygone glamour. Bucket hats, once strictly fisherman territory, have now firmly dropped anchor in the land of street style.

Fabric-wise, cotton-twill reigns supreme for its sturdy, breathable weave that’s just the ticket for those sun-dappled days. Linen, an unassuming hero of the textile world, pulls its weight in the breathability department, while also gallantly fighting off wrinkles. And when it comes to added features, seek out hats with UPF and UV protection, water -resistance or ventilation features for that extra dash of comfort.

Ready to tip your hat to the sun? Let’s jump into the crème de la crème of this season’s headgear.

