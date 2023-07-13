There’s no denying that Negronis have had a major resurgence as of late. From refreshing White Negronis to the viral Negroni Sbagliato, this Italian cocktail is the ultimate summer sipper. It is traditionally made with equal parts gin, sweet vermouth and Campari, but several Los Angeles bars and restaurants have put their own twist on this iconic cocktail. Some mixologists have swapped gin for mezcal while others are serving it frozen. Keep reading for our top picks on where to get the best Negronis in L.A.

438 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Located in Downtown L.A., Bar Franca is a chic, European-esque cocktail bar that serves up one of the most unique Negronis in town. Made with tequila instead of gin, the Persian Negroni was originally created for a special monthly event, but it became so popular with the regulars that it earned a permanent spot on the menu. The yuzu-lime adds a refreshing citrus flavor while the house-made cherry simple syrup boasts a slightly fruity sweetness. Head to Bar Franca for after-work drinks or let loose and dance the night away over the weekend.

4604 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041

Since 1963, Capri Club has been slinging some of the best sips in Eagle Rock. This timeless pink bar has mastered the art of a great cocktail, but the Negronis truly shine. In fact, there are actually three different renditions of the Negroni on the menu. The first is, of course, a basic Negroni that can be made with gin or mezcal. Want the best of both worlds? The White Negroni is made with *both* gin and mezcal. However, if you’re looking to beat the heat on a hot summer day, order the Frozen Negroni. Snack on some olives and almonds while you drink and pretend that you’re on a romantic holiday in Italy.

9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Circa 55 is a sleek poolside restaurant at the historic Beverly Hilton hotel. The inviting patio is surrounded by lush palm leaves and looks right out onto the pool, making it the perfect place to indulge in a traditional Negroni at sunset. Circa 55 keeps things classic across the entire menu, and the Negroni is no exception. The drink is perfectly balanced, and is the exact libation that you’ll want to imbibe when catching some sun by the pool. The Mediterranean charcuterie board is the ideal appetizer as is the beef carpaccio.

8820 Washington Blvd Suite 301, Culver City, CA 90232

Margot is a Culver City hotspot located on the rooftop of the Platform shopping center. This quaint Italian joint has not one, but four different Negronis on the menu. The Negroni Sbagliato is perfect for those who enjoy a bubbly texture, while the traditional Negroni follows a no-fuss and no-frills method that never gets old. The Blanc is a lighter rendition that is made with Suze and Lillet Blanc as opposed to Campari and sweet vermouth. The Terroir is a zesty and smoky take that uses mezcal, lemon, Aperol and Carpano Antica. Savor your chosen Negroni with some yellowtail crudo and marinated olives as you watch the day turn to night from this open-air rooftop.

1263 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Thunderbolt is one of the coolest cocktail bars in L.A., and innovation and creativity can be seen across the menu. Even if you live on the Westside, drinks at Thunderbolt are worth the drive to Echo Park. Just as the name suggests, the Isle of Negroni cocktail transports you to a tropical island with each sip. In addition to the more traditional ingredients of gin and Campari, the Isle of Negroni also uses an assortment of tropical fruits, Manzanilla and orange oil to pack an even more flavorful punch. Since this drink is refreshing and vibrant, enjoy it alongside Thunderbolt’s Little Gem Wedge salad with some crispy fried chicken.

1518 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Between its rich music industry history and its massive space, Grandmaster Recorders is a must-visit for locals and visitors alike. Whether you’re enjoying a full sit-down dinner in the dining room or catching the sunset on the rooftop, Grandmaster Recorders has three different Negronis to choose from, and one is even on tap. The 71 Oaxacan Negroni is a smoky take on the beloved cocktail that has the perfect bite, thanks to the combination of mezcal and orange bitters. Guests can also order a traditional Negroni that’s on tap, but the White Negroni is a refreshing and floral rendition that is garnished with a beautiful bunch of baby’s breath.