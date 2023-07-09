Tired of dining at the same L.A. brunch spots and cafes? Lucky for you, the Los Angeles restaurant scene is stepping things up this summer. From classic Italian food to innovative Indian cuisine, L.A. has recently welcomed some exciting new establishments. Though the city is known for having high turnover when it comes to restaurants, many of the more recent openings have already managed to impress locals and visitors alike. Whether you’re looking for a go-to neighborhood joint or a celebrity chef-owned hotspot, these are the best new L.A. restaurants to try this summer.

9388 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

After garnering major success with L.A. hotspots Mother Wolf and Felix Trattoria, chef Evan Funke has officially opened his namesake restaurant in the heart of Beverly Hills. Like his other eateries, Funke maintains an Italian menu that focuses on all things pasta. The traditional pasta shapes are all made by hand, and the use of quality ingredients shines through with each dish. Though you’ll definitely want to make a reservation for dinner, guests are able to walk in for a scenic drink at Bar Funke at their leisure. Enjoy an Aperol spritz at sunset before heading down to the dining room for the main course. You can’t go wrong with any of the pastas, but some other menu highlights include the diavola pizza, crispy squash blossoms and New Zealand lamb rib chops.

310 S Robertson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Looking for a top-notch filet mignon, with a moody atmosphere to match? Foxhall puts an elegant twist on the American steakhouse thanks to its elevated atmosphere, antique paintings and modern menu. Many of the classic steakhouse dishes feature a modern take that allows them to stand out and bring something new to the table. For example, the wasabi shrimp cocktail packs a powerful but tasty kick, and each steak is served alongside a charred pepper. The filet is cooked to perfection, with a crisp exterior and a tender and juicy interior. Order a side of potato puree and béarnaise sauce for the ultimate Foxhall feast. Oh, and don’t forget to do your best to save room for dessert—more specifically, for the chocolate soufflé.

705 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Baar Baar is a New York transplant that is bringing elevated Indian cuisine to Downtown Los Angeles. This creative and unique concept showcases traditional Indian flavors and recipes in a completely new light. The chic setting is enhanced by crystal chandeliers, dim lighting and moody murals. The Baar Baar butter chicken is a familiar yet decadent dish that shouldn’t be missed, but for more unique offerings, the Kashmiri duck taco and monkfish osso buco are well worth exploring. The cocktails are just as vibrant as the food, and the restaurant also has its own wine cellar, which is stocked with an amazing selection of vino. Whether you’re planning a special date night or a pre-concert dinner, you’ll definitely want to spend at least one L.A. summer evening at Baar Baar.

1215 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065

Barra Santos is a newer concept from the renowned restaurateurs at Last Word Hospitality. This charming and quaint restaurant has made itself right at home in Cypress Park, and is perfect for locals looking to indulge in a glass of wine and Portuguese bites after work. Sip on a crisp glass of orange vino while nibbling on grilled prawns, tuna crudo and buttered sardine toasties. The Piri Piri chicken is a popular entree, but it’s best to order a handful of dishes to enjoy with the table. Opt for the $28 Lisbon Special, a shareable appetizer that comes with marinated Aloreña olives, a rotating cheese of the day, fresh baguette and savory Iberian ham. End your meal on a sweet note with the spiced almond cake and a glass of port sherry.

4701 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042

Also from Last Word Hospitality, Queen St. is the latest and greatest restaurant to hit Eagle Rock. The restaurant has set up shop in a former auto service station from the 1940s, and specializes in everything from grilled seafood to raw oysters. Sip on beer, wine or sake while you browse the creative seafood selection that was inspired by chef Ari Kolender’s upbringing in Charleston, South Carolina. In addition to the expertly shucked oysters, the pickled shrimp, rockfish ceviche and Carolina gold crab rice are all standout dishes. Best of all, Queen St. places a huge emphasis on sustainable sourcing, so patrons can feel at ease about where their seafood comes from.