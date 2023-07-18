Perfect Your Pickleball Game at These Luxury Resorts

Forget tennis—pickleball has officially become one of the most popular paddle sports. Despite being pretty similar to tennis, there are a few key differences that set the two activities apart. Pickleball courts are smaller, as are the rackets, which makes it relatively easier to master than tennis, especially as there is lesser emphasis on strength in hitting the ball, making it a family-friendly sport that players of all ages will love. Whether you’re planning a faraway escape or a luxe staycation, several top-notch resorts have added pickleball courts in order to keep up with the craze. That said, practice your serve and get in the game at the 10 best hotels for pickleball.

627 N La Peer Dr, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Located in the heart of West Hollywood, Kimpton La Peer is a boutique hotel that recently added a pickleball court on the rooftop. Take in the panoramic city views as you serve and swing under the sun. Over weekends, the Kimpton La Peer rooftop turns into a party with a “Disco Court” and hosts a lively DJ and open-play pickleball. If you’re waiting for your turn to hit the court, sip on a frozen libation as you play cornhole and other fun lawn games.

3900 Wailea Alanui Dr, Kihei, HI 96753

Ever dreamed of staying at the original White Lotus? In addition to hitting the spa and soaking up some sun by the pool, guests of the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea can also enjoy some friendly competition on the new outdoor pickleball courts, which can be rented for only $25 per person. Since pickleball is considered to be a low-impact sport, this is the perfect activity for travelers looking to get some gentle exercise while enjoying the idyllic sea breeze.

5050 N Castle Hot Springs Rd, Morristown, AZ 85342

Enjoy a serene escape when you visit Castle Hot Springs in Morristown, Arizona. This wellness resort sits on 210 acres of pristine desert land and provides an off-the-grid escape. In between meditation classes and horseback riding, enjoy a quick game of pickleball on the spacious great lawn. Admire the majestic mountains that surround the property as you get your heart rate going and move your body.

4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559

Thanks to two brand-new pickleball courts, visitors at the Carneros Resort and Spa can kick-start their morning with a game before a long day of vino tasting in wine country. In between games, hang out in the stylish and chic Veuve Clicquot Champagne Bar & Lounge. Use of the pickleball courts is complimentary for hotel guests, so feel free to pop in anytime from sunrise to sundown. However, the Rally, Relax and Repeat package is worth the splurge and includes 90 minutes of court time, along with bottle service and paired bites in the lounge.

5921 Valencia Cir, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

Rancho Valencia is a Relais & Châteaux property located in Rancho Santa Fe, California. The hacienda-style hotel has four pickleball courts on-site for hotel guests to enjoy. If you’re looking to improve your game, book a private lesson or participate in the weekly pickleball clinic that takes place every Friday at 10:30 a.m. Warm up with an early morning match before driving over to Del Mar for some much-needed beach time.

525 Boynton Canyon Rd, Sedona, AZ 86336

The Enchantment Resort immerses guests in the heart of Sedona’s breathtaking red rocks. Like most of the property, the two on-site pickleball courts have 360-degree views of the iconic buttes that this magical Arizona town is known for. If you prefer to remain on the sidelines, snap some epic photos of your loved ones playing with the towering red rocks surrounding them in every direction.

1 Lake Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Enjoy a mountain escape at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. This legendary resort seamlessly blends nature and luxury, and if you’re hoping to spend the majority of your time outside, there are a plethora of activities to choose from. In addition to being ranked as one of the best tennis resorts in the country, The Broadmoor is also perfect for pickleball players. Between the three dedicated pickleball courts and impressive instructors, you’ll be a pickleball pro by the end of your stay.

5700 E McDonald Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Sanctuary Camelback Resort is a Scottsdale favorite that is home to a serene spa, premier restaurants and four dedicated pickleball courts. The rocky terrain that surrounds the property allows you to feel connected to nature as you bounce the ball back and forth over the net. After your lesson or match, hit Jade Bar for a zesty margarita before lounging by the pool or indulging in a full-body massage at the spa.

452 Royalton Turnpike, Barnard, VT 05031

Experience the beauty of Vermont when you book a stay at Twin Farms. This all-inclusive, adults-only resort sits on 300 acres of Vermont countryside. Since all food and drink are included, you’ll definitely want to play some pickleball before a full day of indulgence. In 2017, Twin Farms added two pickleball courts with state-of-the-art nets and equipment, ensuring that guests enjoy the best of the best when playing. The courts are available to guests at their leisure and overlook the picturesque pond.

1 Old Ranch Rd, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923

Carmel Valley Ranch is a spacious resort that takes pickleball pretty seriously. The four courts can be used for family-friendly matches, but those looking to up the ante can reserve a private pickleball clinic where you’ll learn all of the best tips and tricks for mastering the art of pickleball. Expect sunny skies throughout the majority of the year, quality service and all-suite accommodations that will have you falling in love with the Central Coast.