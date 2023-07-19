The Best Men’s Slide Sandals to Hit Your Summer Stride

In days past, one would hardly put the words “stylish” and “slides” in the same sentence. The slide sandal, once merely a loungewear accessory, has now been elevated from a pool accoutrement to an indispensable piece of street fashion. The fashion gurus have shone their spotlight on this comfortable footwear option, morphing it into an in-vogue necessity for every fashion-conscious man’s collection.

At first sight, all slides might seem to be made the same. But this notion could not be more incorrect. The term “slide” encompasses any backless, open-toed sandal, tracing its roots back to the era of the Romans. Despite their historical origin, slides gained momentum only in the 1960s, with brands like Birkenstock and Adidas leading the charge. From that point forward, slides moved beyond gym locker rooms, entering the arenas of sports, streetwear fashion and comfort wear, even at times worn with socks for added statement.

When it comes to beach trips, waterproof pool slides go seamlessly with your swim trunks, providing the perfect balance of style and utility. For summer garden gatherings and leisurely city strolls, choose a leather or suede pair of slides. These men’s sandals can be stylishly paired with linen shorts or sleek chinos, along with a neat shirt for a cool, fashionable warm-weather ensemble. Post-swim lounging or a casual stroll on the beach promenade call for the waterproof variant, ideally matched with swimwear or laid-back shorts, allowing your toes to bask in the summer wind. But that’s not where your options end. Here, we bring to you the ultimate selection of the finest men’s slides to comfortably step into this summer.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.