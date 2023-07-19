The Best Men’s Slide Sandals to Hit Your Summer Stride

In days past, one would hardly put the words “stylish” and “slides” in the same sentence. The slide sandal, once merely a loungewear accessory, has now been elevated from a pool accoutrement to an indispensable piece of street fashion. The fashion gurus have shone their spotlight on this comfortable footwear option, morphing it into an in-vogue necessity for every fashion-conscious man’s collection.
At first sight, all slides might seem to be made the same. But this notion could not be more incorrect. The term “slide” encompasses any backless, open-toed sandal, tracing its roots back to the era of the Romans. Despite their historical origin, slides gained momentum only in the 1960s, with brands like Birkenstock and Adidas leading the charge. From that point forward, slides moved beyond gym locker rooms, entering the arenas of sports, streetwear fashion and comfort wear, even at times worn with socks for added statement.
When it comes to beach trips, waterproof pool slides go seamlessly with your swim trunks, providing the perfect balance of style and utility. For summer garden gatherings and leisurely city strolls, choose a leather or suede pair of slides. These men’s sandals can be stylishly paired with linen shorts or sleek chinos, along with a neat shirt for a cool, fashionable warm-weather ensemble. Post-swim lounging or a casual stroll on the beach promenade call for the waterproof variant, ideally matched with swimwear or laid-back shorts, allowing your toes to bask in the summer wind. But that’s not where your options end. Here, we bring to you the ultimate selection of the finest men’s slides to comfortably step into this summer.
The Best Slides for Men
Loro Piana Eolian Sea-Slide Walk
With an aura that exudes relaxed elegance, the Loro Piana Eolian Sea-Slide Walk will transport you to an Italian coastal town with every step. The luxuriously soft plonge leather, lightweight and silky to the touch, encapsulates the sweet life or la dolce vita. The weather-resistant linen-cotton canvas insert protects you against unexpected summer downpours. Imagine these stunners matched with a flowy linen shirt and tailored shorts, adding a touch of charm to a boat deck or summer garden gathering.
Frescobol Carioca Humberto Debossed Suede Slides
With the brand’s logo debossed, these velvety suede slides bring to mind the sunlit cobblestone streets. The robust rubber soles provide traction, readying you for any beachfront adventure or relaxed poolside lounging. Pair these with clean white linen swim shorts to channel the lively spirit of Rio de Janeiro.
Hoka One Ora Recovery 3 Rubber Slides
Reward your feet with the Hoka One Ora Recovery slides after a strenuous day or post-workout. Crafted from flexible rubber with cutout straps for ultimate breathability, these slides cradle your feet in soothing comfort thanks to impressive cushioning technology. Every step feels like walking on a cloud, thanks to the ergonomic EVA midsoles and contoured footbed that absorb impact. These slides are your reliable running mates for errand running or recovery strolls after a grueling run. They’ll pair seamlessly with your sportswear, embracing the athleisure aesthetic.
Heron Preston Khaki Eco Molded Slides
For the eco-conscious man who appreciates style and sustainability, the Heron Preston Khaki Eco Molded Slides are a match made in heaven. These earth-toned slides feature a unique square-toe molded footbed and the prominent Heron Preston logo. Envision these green warriors accompanying you on a beach cleanup day or a park picnic, paired with rolled-up chinos and a cotton tee.
Bottega Veneta Tarik Mule
The Bottega Veneta Tarik Mule is a testament to artisanal Italian craftsmanship and understated luxury. Strips of supple leather, inspired by the label’s signature intrecciato weave, bring a tactile richness. Imagine these leather sandal slides elevating your style at a sun-soaked vineyard tour or an art gallery opening, paired with a linen suit and a Panama hat.
Allsaints Men's Grit Leather Crossover Sandals
These Allsaints sandals feature crossover supple leather straps gently wrap your feet, while the anatomical footbed promises unparalleled comfort. Picture these versatile leather slides accompanying you on an afternoon café crawl or a laid-back brunch date, paired with distressed denim shorts and a loose-fit shirt.
Ancient Greek Sandals Phevos
The Ancient Greek Sandals Phevos are a timeless nod to minimalist aesthetics. With a single strap design, these sandals represent effortless confidence. Whether you’re strolling along a sun-bleached Mediterranean boardwalk in shorts and a tee or exploring a local market in your favorite jeans, the Phevos lets your summer persona shine.
Birkenstock Barbados
The Birkenstock Barbados caters to your comfort and functionality needs. The waterproof EVA ensures these comfy slides are ready for any adventure, be it beach volleyball or poolside lounging.
Lusso Scenario Slide
The Lusso Scenario Slide is your ideal partner for an adventure-packed summer. These lightweight, breathable and comfortable slides feature molded arch support and a textured interior to prevent blisters. Embark on a hiking trail or brave the sea waves—the unique tread pattern ensures traction on wet surfaces. Plus, they’re available to shop on Amazon.
Chaco Chillos Slide
Chaco’s Chillos Slides are the embodiment of comfort and durability. Their corrective footbed and pillowy midsole provide a plush underfoot experience, whether you’re chilling by the pool or toasting marshmallows by a campfire. With their customizable webbing Z/Straps, these adjustable slides work well with cargo shorts or swimwear for an easygoing, outdoorsy vibe.
Vince Men's Derek Crossover Strap Slip On Slide Sandals
With folds of buttery leather intersecting at the vamp, these slides are an elevated everyday essential. Whether you’re headed to an informal brunch or a relaxed dinner by the beach, these slides are the perfect complement to a lightweight summer suit, and provide a sophisticated yet effortless look.
Swims Cabana Slide
Swims’ molded EVA footbed cradles your foot all day, while the rubber outsole grips even the most slippery surfaces. Envision yourself sporting these by the pool, at a beachside barbecue or even for a casual walk around town.
Adidas Adilette 22 Slides
The Adidas Adilette Slides are a harmonious blend of comfort and environmental consciousness. Made from natural sugarcane, these slides transport you to futuristic terrains while keeping your feet grounded in comfort. Pair them with your favorite athleisure wear for a walk around the block or a relaxed day at home.
Burberry Check Print Slides
The Burberry Check Print Slides are a classic nod to British style. Their pattern, an iteration of the archival Burberry Check, brings a sophisticated touch to your casual wear. Envision yourself wearing these while walking through city streets or attending a rooftop party—capping off any upscale summer ensemble.
Allbirds Sugar Sliders
The carbon-negative Allbirds Sugar Sliders are a testament to the brand’s commitment to sustainability without compromising on comfort or style. These slides, crafted from sugarcane-based material, provide stable, eco-friendly comfort. It’s easy to see these becoming your go-to footwear for walks, rooftop parties or even downtown dinners.