The Best Top-Shelf Bourbons and Ryes

American whiskey is enjoying an unprecedented boom era. It’s not just an expansion in quantity so much as it is one of quality. According to the Distilled Spirits Council, sales of super premium bourbons and ryes have skyrocketed some 1,537 percent over the past two decades. The overall value of the category has grown by a mere 31 percent during that same time period. And whereas a $30 bottle of bourbon might have seemed shocking at the turn of the 21st century, today’s connoisseurs wouldn’t bat an eye at a $300 expression.

So long as the whiskey within is singularly sensational, that is. Thankfully for whiskey enthusiasts, there are plenty of examples fitting the bill. Some of these offerings are so high in demand you can’t plop down that kind of cash even if you want to; there just isn’t enough juice to go around. In compiling a concise list of the best bourbons and ryes on shelves right now, it’s not even worth mentioning the ones that remain supremely allocated—tracking them down is often more trouble than the liquid is actually worth, and we won’t saddle you with that burden. Instead, we’re highlighting five fantastic American whiskeys which you can procure rather easily, by comparison. You needn’t look further than a specialty retailer or even an online delivery service.

Availability is just the starting point, of course. The five bottles featured below were selected because they each demonstrate superior craftsmanship. These are bourbons and ryes which sing elegantly, with complexity and purpose. They are conversation starters, packaged to sit proudly atop any back bar. They would serve as cornerstones in any respectable home collection of American whiskey. None of them are cheap, and yet they might be bargains considering the value of experience offered in each pour. Let us show you why.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.