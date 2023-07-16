The Best Whiskey Glasses to Elevate the Drinking Experience

If you’re enjoying a dram at any worthwhile bar, it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for a friend—or even a stranger—to inquire as to what whiskey is in your glass. If that same soul were to ask you what glass your whiskey is in, however, you might raise an eyebrow. It’s true: the vast majority of whiskey drinkers don’t invest much thought into the vessel carrying the beloved liquid to their noses and lips. Yet, it’s hardly a trivial matter.
Just as with wine, the shape of a serving glass affects how you perceive the smell and flavor of the whiskey within. It also informs the overall drinking experience. The proper examples lift up and coax out the enticing aromas, while holding back the harsher elements of alcohol. By meticulous design, they even allow considerations for how the liquid will interact with our hands and our mouths as we are consuming it.
You wouldn’t serve a precious vintage of Burgundy in a champagne flute, and you shouldn’t serve a 25-year-old Speyside scotch out of a shot glass. So if you’re holding onto an impressive collection of whiskey—or if you’re in the process of building one out—know that the job isn’t complete until you’ve got the right glassware to get the job done. We’re here to assist in the task, with the five best whiskey glasses on the market today. They vary drastically in terms of structure, cost and purpose. As the knight famously warns Indiana Jones before the dramatic conclusion of The Last Crusade, “You must choose…But choose wisely.”
All products featured are independently selected by Observer editors. When you buy something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission that supports our work.
-
Glencairn Whisky Glass
This glass is the gold standard. As dependable as they are ubiquitous, you’ll instantly recognize their squatty, tuliped profile if you’ve ever spent even a moment in a proper whiskey bar. Aside from the aesthetic value, these snifters are entirely practical at concentrating aromas and directing them upwards and out of the glass. It’s also particularly easy to swirl with these bulbous vessels, helping to aerate the whiskey. Perhaps best of all, they’re readily available at an accessible price point.
-
Huckberry Whiskey Peaks Iconic Mountain Bar Glasses, Set of 2
If you’re looking to stock your bar cart with conversation starters, look no further. These handblown tumblers include the topographic representations of famous mountains embossed into their bases. Pour your whiskey over Mount Everest, Kilimanjaro, Denali; each one holds up to 11.5 ounces of liquid. But you’re getting more than just a neat novelty here. The glasses are lightweight and super-thin, so you’ll be able to warm up the liquid slightly in your hand, which allows favorable vapors to waft out along the way.
-
Riedel Vinum Crystal Single Malt Whiskey 7 Ounce Glass, Set of 2
Riedel has been refining the art of crystalware for over 260 years. As such, you shouldn’t be all too surprised to learn that the legendary Austrian brand offers an elegant, stemmed vessel purpose-built for whiskey enthusiasts. The primary feature of that design is a slightly outturned lip, meant to direct aged spirit onto the tip of the tongue, where you’re most likely to perceive sweetness. According to its makers, the Vinum Crystal is especially effective in bringing out the “elegant creaminess of a top quality single malt.” Do with that information what you will, scotch fans.
-
Norlan Rauk Heavy Tumbler
Norlan is a company devoted to constructing whiskey wares with a decidedly modern bent. Its flagship Whisky Glass has made a huge splash in the industry with its geometric, double-walled design. If you’re a fan of drinking your whiskey on the rocks, however, you’ll want to opt for this one instead. It’s undeniably sturdy and sits pleasingly in the hand. There’s even apparently some science behind why: “the tumbler features an array of extruded chevrons radiating from the center, which serve to provide friction points,” according to the brand. It’s also a great option if you want to muddle ingredients into your whiskey, such as sugar cubes, to build a classic old fashioned in the glass.
-
The Érimón Glass
The most expensive offering on the list is also the only one designed by an actual whiskey brand. The Craft Irish Whiskey Company allocated years of research and testing in pursuit of the optimal shape and substrate for a sensational sipping experience, and the result is this bulbous beauty. It’s made out of soda-lime glass, which is especially effective at absorbing the ethanol molecules that can cause an unpleasant burning sensation in the nose. A cone-shaped depression at the base of the glass also encourages turbulence during the swirl. In fact, you’ll probably need an advanced engineering degree in order to discern everything going on here. Just know that it works as well as anything in accentuating the best aspects of your favorite whiskey, and its design is so thorough that it recently picked up a prestigious Red Dot Design Award.