The Best Whiskey Glasses to Elevate the Drinking Experience

If you’re enjoying a dram at any worthwhile bar, it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for a friend—or even a stranger—to inquire as to what whiskey is in your glass. If that same soul were to ask you what glass your whiskey is in, however, you might raise an eyebrow. It’s true: the vast majority of whiskey drinkers don’t invest much thought into the vessel carrying the beloved liquid to their noses and lips. Yet, it’s hardly a trivial matter.

Just as with wine, the shape of a serving glass affects how you perceive the smell and flavor of the whiskey within. It also informs the overall drinking experience. The proper examples lift up and coax out the enticing aromas, while holding back the harsher elements of alcohol. By meticulous design, they even allow considerations for how the liquid will interact with our hands and our mouths as we are consuming it.

You wouldn’t serve a precious vintage of Burgundy in a champagne flute, and you shouldn’t serve a 25-year-old Speyside scotch out of a shot glass. So if you’re holding onto an impressive collection of whiskey—or if you’re in the process of building one out—know that the job isn’t complete until you’ve got the right glassware to get the job done. We’re here to assist in the task, with the five best whiskey glasses on the market today. They vary drastically in terms of structure, cost and purpose. As the knight famously warns Indiana Jones before the dramatic conclusion of The Last Crusade, “You must choose…But choose wisely.”

