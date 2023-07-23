Where to Go Wine Tasting in L.A.

In addition to having a plethora of renowned restaurants and cool cocktail bars, Los Angeles is also home to some top-notch tasting rooms. Despite the fact that NorCal is one of the most popular destinations for wine tasting, L.A. locals and visitors are able to enjoy some of the best whites, reds and rosés right from their backyard. From breathtaking wineries to industrial tasting rooms that specialize in natural vino, there are plenty of places to sip and savor without leaving town. If you want to skip the trip to Napa and stay in SoCal, pay a visit to some of the best wine tasting rooms in L.A.

11677 San Vicente Blvd # 116, Los Angeles, CA 90049

The recently-opened Tensley Tasting Room is the first Los Olivos-owned winery to land in Los Angeles. The bright and airy tasting room in Brentwood is perfect for patrons looking to enjoy a smooth glass of syrah. This is a family-owned and operated winery, and while Tensley produces other varietals like rosé and cabernet sauvignon, the syrahs are most popular, and many of them have scored between 90 and 100 points.

1062 Drum Canyon Rd, Lompoc, CA 93436

Strange Family Vineyards brings renowned pinot noir and sparkling wines from Santa Rita Hills to Malibu’s coastal paradise. The tasting room is open seven days a week and offers $35 tastings both inside and outside on the spacious patio. Like the rest of Malibu, the Strange Family Vineyards tasting room is very dog-friendly, so be sure to bring your furry family members along for a visit. You can also enjoy happy hour on Fridays from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and while walk-ins are welcome, reservations are recommended.

1314 7th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Looking for a new place to sip wine in Santa Monica? Whether you’re enjoying a romantic date night or simply want to indulge in a glass of vino while sitting solo at the bar, Ester’s is a local gem that shouldn’t be missed. Ester’s hosts Sunday Tastings from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and the theme changes each week. The $25 wine tasting also comes with a mini cheese pairing, but Monday Cellar Nights features more rare vintages. Of course, you can always pop in for a leisurely glass and some charcuterie throughout the week, too.

811 Traction Ave, Los Angeles CA, 90013

Pali Wine Co. has been a Central Coast staple since 2005. The Arts District tasting room gives DTLA locals and visitors the chance to imbibe a variety of refreshing and unique wines in a laid-back, industrial setting. There is plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, making Pali Wine Co. the perfect place to soak up some sun while sipping on a chilled red. There are three different tastings to choose from, but you can also opt for the Central Coast Experience, which is a personalized tasting that is never pre-set.

31424 Mulholland Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265

The Barn at Cielo Farms is perhaps one of the most beautiful places for wine tasting in all of Los Angeles. The panoramic mountain views and string light-adorned patio is beyond picturesque, and you’ll feel more like you’re in Tuscany than Malibu. Order your wine in the barn before snagging a spot around one of the firepits. Reservations are required, and if you can, do your best to plan your visit during sunset, so you can watch the sky dance as you try a unique selection of wines.

950 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Propaganda Wine Bar in DTLA specializes in tasty Italian tapas and natural wines. A tasting flight of three different wines typically costs $23, but the $16 Aperitivo Happy Hour runs Tuesday to Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. One of the best things about visiting Propaganda is the fact that they have a full food menu, so you can indulge in everything from a tinned fish board to a Roman-style pinsa after your tasting.

23130 Sherman Way, West Hills, CA 91307

Malibu Wines and Beer Garden hosts a variety of imbibing events that encourage friends to gather for food, fun and great wine. From paint and sip classes to permanent jewelry and wine tasting events, this huge West Hills tasting room does it all. The massive patio has plenty of outdoor tables with covered umbrellas so that you can beat the heat while enjoying a crisp rosé or sauvignon blanc. If you’re visiting with a beer lover, they’ll be pleased to find a wide selection of IPAs, ciders and stouts.

529 Rose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291

The tasting room at Venice Beach Wines is located in the heart of the beloved beach town, and makes for the perfect wine-sipping spot on the Westside. Though Venice Beach Wines has been around for more than 15 years, the tasting room is a newer addition that focuses purely on wine. If you get hungry, simply stop next door for a mezze platter and some charcuterie. The wine flights cost $25 and come with four different pours, but you can also browse the diverse list of varietals and order a glass or a bottle for the table.