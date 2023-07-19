All of Margot Robbie’s Most Fashionable Looks from the ‘Barbie’ Press Tour

The marketing behind Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has been nearly as flawless as the iconic doll it’s inspired by. There are the in-person experiences, which have included transforming a California mansion into a real-life Barbie Malibu Dream House that fans can book on Airbnb, and Malibu Barbie Café pop-ups in New York City and Chicago. Plus, the unavoidable “Barbiecore” trend on social media, which has generated millions of hashtags across TikTok and Instagram, with fans sharing their best all-pink looks, from minidresses to monochromatic makeup and manicures. And while it seemed to be a given that the film’s star, Margot Robbie, would be wearing plenty of pink for the promo, the dedication to detail behind every look left fans as excited for each stop along the international press tour as they are for the movie, which premieres in theaters on July 21, 2023.

And rightfully so. Robbie and her team, helmed by stylist Andrew Mukamal, have pulled from the Barbie archives to recreate some of the doll’s most famous looks with the help of luxury fashion houses like Moschino, Versace and Schiaparelli. There have been modern takes on classic styles, like an Hervé Léger black-and-white striped bandage dress to mirror the first-ever Barbie’s swimsuit, as well as nearly identical replicas of dolls across the decades (think 1960’s “Solo in the Spotlight” and 1992’s “Earring Magic”). Then there are the beauty looks, which have been expertly created by makeup artist Pati Dubroff and hairstylist Bryce Scarlett, to perfectly complement (and at times, exactly replicate) every Barbie-inspired look.

If you can’t get enough of Robbie’s Barbie world, scroll through every press tour ensemble proof that just like Barbie, Robbie really is everything.

Prada

The gingham set that started it all. Robbie gave us a preview of the pink press tour looks to come when she attended CinemaCon in April wearing a matching bralette and mini skirt from Prada. While accessories were kept pretty minimal, they did include Barbie-pink Christian Louboutin open-toe mules, a Chanel anklet and a heart-shaped ring and earrings, both by Jessica McCormack.

Bottega Veneta

Just before the press tour really kicked off in June, Robbie wore another matching pink set—this time by Bottega Veneta—while out in Beverly Hills. The look included a Bottega Mini Cabat bag, open-toe Manolo Blahnik mules and the same Chanel anklet and Jessica McCormack jewelry from CinemaCon.

Valentino

Robbie channeled Barbie right down to the pink convertible during the Los Angeles photocall for the film. Recreating the “Pink & Fabulous” doll from 2015, the actress wore a custom polka dot Valentino minidress. Reminiscent of a darker style that was worn by supermodel Karen Mulder as part of Valentino’s 1993 spring collection, Robbie’s remake was a shorter cut in a hot pink hue. To match the 2015 doll, the actress’ dress was styled with white Manolo Blahniks, an oversized pearl bracelet and a yellow Valentino Rockstud bag.

Hervé Léger

A few days later, Robbie was pictured at Australia’s Bondi Beach, where she took a style cue from the original Barbie. Released in 1959, the first-ever doll came dressed in a retro black and white swimsuit, and Robbie’s team recreated the look in the most genius way: a striped Hervé Léger bandage dress. The custom creation was paired with accessories that matched the original Barbie from head to toe, with white cat eye sunglasses by Jacques Marie Mage, hoop earrings and black open-toe Manolo Blahniks. The beauty team knocked this one out of the park as well, with a retro wave ponytail, red lip and a red mani-pedi—just like Barbie’s.

Versace

For a fan event in Sydney, Robbie’s stylist went to the Versace archives, and pulled out a cropped pink turtleneck sweater and metallic mini skirt from the fashion house’s fall 1994 collection. Styled with purple socks and white heeled Versace loafers (just as model Christy Turlington styled the look in the ’94 ad campaign), Robbie also added a pair of white sunglasses and her Jessica McCormack heart-shaped white gold hoop earrings and matching ring.

Versace

Robbie stuck with vintage Versace for a fan event later that same day. Instead of coordinating sets, however, this time she chose a metallic minidress that featured a corset-style bodice and flared skirt, which was originally worn by supermodel Claudia Schiffer in 1994. Given all of that sparkle, Robbie kept the accessories to a minimum, with clear heels and a monochrome pink mani.

Versace

Robbie wore not one, but two custom Versace looks as she channeled 1985’s “Day to Night” Barbie for the film’s Seoul premiere . First up was a fuchsia pink suit composed of a pencil skirt and jacket (complete with ‘80s-style shoulder pads) with contrasting white lapel and buttons. The accessories really made the look here, thanks to a pink ascot tie, boater hat, white and pink Manolo Blahnik heels, a matching Versace La Medusa mini bag and a crystal-covered brick phone clutch by Judith Leiber.

For the “night” part of the look, Robbie quickly changed into Barbie’s shimmery pink party dress, which was comprised of a crystal-embellished bodice and fuchsia tulle skirt. She switched out her La Medusa bag for a crystalized version, swapped Manolos for a pair of peep-toe mules and kept her oversized tourmaline ring by Taffin, which resembled a candy Ring Pop.

Moschino

Given that former Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott designed an entire collection dedicated to Barbie back in 2015, it was only a matter of time until Robbie sported one of the looks on the press tour. Using 1964’s “Sparkling Pink” Barbie as her inspiration, Robbie wore an embellished pink mini skirt and jacket from the collection, paired with a heart-shaped Moschino quilted bag, pink Manolo Blahnik mules and a pillbox hat, to really give it that retro feel.

Balmain

To channel 1992’s “Earring Magic” Barbie, Robbie’s stylist turned to Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing for a bespoke leather and mesh hot pink minidress. Just like Barbie, Robbie’s look included an oversized star chain belt and matching silver star and heart earrings.

Emilio Pucci

In one of her more colorful looks, the actress replicated “Totally Hair” Barbie (also from 1992) in a printed Emilio Pucci mini. Her spot-on styling included Manolo Blahnik pumps, a quilted Chanel bag, Chanel logo earrings and her tourmaline Taffin ring—all in various shades of pink. The most noteworthy part of the original Barbie doll’s look was, of course, her ankle-length crimped hair, which Robbie’s hair stylist recreated with the help of waist-length extensions.

Schiaparelli

Robbie’s look for the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles was a standout, and not just because it was a departure from all the pink. To bring 1960’s “Solo in the Spotlight” Barbie to life (minus the microphone), stylist Andrew Mukamal enlisted the help of Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry. The result was a custom haute couture gown embroidered with black sequins, with a tulle skirt that was accented with a hand-painted rose. The look was dressed up with more formal accessories, including black opera gloves, a pink scarf, her go-to Manolo Blahnik mules in black and a four-strand diamond necklace by Lorraine Schwartz that reportedly totaled 350 carats (plus matching diamond stud earrings). Robbie’s beauty look was also classic Barbie, with a red lip and wavy ponytail that was set with Velcro rollers.

Vivienne Westwood

The press tour brought Robbie to London just a few days later, where she returned to pink in another 1960s-inspired Barbie look. For her take on the “Enchanted Evening” doll, the actress wore a custom Vivienne Westwood gown in pale pink, which featured a dramatic side train and a white tulle shawl to mirror Barbie’s fur stole. Rather than another ponytail, Robbie opted for an undone updo with face-framing pieces, and her accessories for the evening included sparkly Louboutin mules, a three-strand pearl necklace by Assael and white opera gloves.

Dilara Findikoglu

Later that evening, the actress changed into a red strapless minidress by Dilara Findikoglu, which appeared to be an ode to the 1962 “Brunette Bubble Cut” Barbie. Coordinating red mules by Maison Ernest and the same Assael pearl earrings from her “Enchanted Evening” doll completed the look.

Vivienne Westwood

The following day, Robbie attended the London photocall in head-to-toe Vivienne Westwood. The two-piece set was composed of a pink printed mini skirt and jacket, which included red piping and cuffed sleeves, and was styled with a furry pink handbag and matching platform heels.